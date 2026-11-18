A Guyanese newspaper reported that the country’s cut of its oil had shrunk back to a thin 12.5% after a giant new project was approved. The government says that is wrong.

The Ministry of Natural Resources said in a statement published by the Guyana Chronicle, a Guyanese daily, on 17 November, that the share will not fall back to that level. US readers have a stake because ExxonMobil, listed in New York as XOM, operates the offshore fields and holds 45% of the Stabroek Block, and its costs decide how much Guyana keeps.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Guyana story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Claim. A Guyanese newspaper said the state’s share had slid back to 12.5% of oil production.

Denial. The Ministry of Natural Resources rejected the claim in a statement published on 17 November 2026.

Project. Longtail, a US$12.5 billion gas project in the offshore Stabroek Block, won approval on 12 November 2026.

Mechanism. Up to 75% of output can pay back costs; the rest is shared equally.

Unknown. No new projected share for Guyana has been published.

Guyana’s government says the new Longtail gas project will reduce the state’s slice of oil output only slightly. The dispute turns on a ledger called the cost bank.

The Big Picture

Guyana’s production sharing agreement (PSA) is the contract between the state and the Exxon-led group. Under it, up to 75% of production can go to cost recovery, the Ministry of Natural Resources said in its statement.

The remainder, called profit oil, is shared equally between the state and the companies, and Guyana also collects a 2% royalty. The ministry said that when the full 75% is used for cost recovery, Guyana receives 12.5% of production as profit oil.

The key term is the cost bank, the running total of costs the companies may recover first. The ministry said Longtail spending will not bring a return to the 12.5% seen before the cost bank was significantly depleted.

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What We Know

The ministry answered the newspaper claim in a statement published by the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday 17 November. It said the US$12.5 billion Longtail cost will not enter the cost bank automatically.

The ministry added that approving a project does not mean its whole development cost is incurred at once. Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat is quoted in the statement as expecting a minimal drop in profit oil.

On Thursday 12 November the ministry approved the Longtail gas project by signing off the Field Development Plan and issuing the Petroleum Production Licence, Demerara Waves, a Guyanese news site, relayed that day. ExxonMobil took its final investment decision (FID), the formal go-ahead to spend, the same day for an additional US$12.5 billion.

Longtail is the eighth Stabroek Block development and Guyana’s first non-associated (oil-free) gas project. A new floating production vessel (FPSO) will process about 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas a day and up to 250,000 barrels a day of condensate, a light liquid.

The ministry expects 776 million barrels of condensate over 30 years, from 27 production wells and 18 gas injection wells. Guyana Times, a Guyanese daily, reported that ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd holds 45% of the Stabroek Block, with partners Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd at 30% and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Ltd at 25%.

Minibuses wait on a wet street in Georgetown, Guyana, between a church spire and the clock tower of Stabroek Market (undated file photo). Photo: Dan Sloan / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Why It Matters

Every dollar added to the cost bank takes oil out of the profit pool, so the state’s share depends on how fast Longtail costs enter it. ExxonMobil recovers those costs first, so a US investor and the Guyanese treasury watch the same ledger, as our note on Guyana’s October oil profit shows.

At the full 75% ceiling the ministry says Guyana receives 12.5% of production as profit oil, in addition to its royalty. The minister is quoted as expecting only a minimal drop from the current level, a figure the ministry has not published.

What to Watch

The ministry’s statement of 12 November, as relayed by Demerara Waves, expects Longtail’s first output before the end of 2030. ExxonMobil separately said in its second quarter results of 31 July that the fifth floating production vessel for Guyana’s existing oil fields had set sail, with start-up on plan for the fourth quarter of 2026.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how and when Longtail costs will enter the cost bank, and the ministry has published no schedule or calculation. The resulting share for Guyana is also unknown.

The claim came from a newspaper and the ministry rejects it. No independent calculation has been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the cost bank?

It is the running total of costs the Exxon-led group has spent and may recover from oil sales before profit is split. The Ministry of Natural Resources says new project costs do not enter it automatically.

Does Guyana’s share fall back to 12.5%?

The ministry says no. It said in its statement that Longtail spending will reduce profit oil somewhat but will not bring a return to the 12.5% seen before the cost bank was significantly depleted.

What is Longtail?

It is Guyana’s first non-associated gas project and the eighth offshore development in the Stabroek Block. ExxonMobil took the final investment decision (FID), its formal go-ahead to spend, on 12 November for an additional US$12.5 billion.

When does Longtail start?

The ministry’s statement, relayed by Demerara Waves on 12 November, expects first production from Longtail before the end of 2030. It has not published a more precise date.

Sources: Guyana Chronicle, 17 November 2026; Demerara Waves, 12 November 2026; Guyana Times, 13 November 2026; ExxonMobil, second quarter 2026 results release, 31 July 2026.