LATIN AMERICA · GUYANA

Guyana recorded 153 murders between 1 January and 8 November 2026, up 35.4% from 113 a year earlier, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum of the Guyana Police Force said on Monday 16 November. The total includes the deaths from the MV Barima, a ferry that capsized on 18 July 2026, Kaieteur News, a Guyanese daily, reported on Tuesday 17 November.

Guyana is the English-speaking oil producer on South America’s north coast, bordering Venezuela, Suriname and Brazil. Police released the figures at the launch of their Christmas Policing Initiative, a holiday security operation in the capital, Georgetown.

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Key Facts Murders 153 from 1 January to 8 November 2026, against 113 a year earlier.

Rise 35.4%, with the deaths from the MV Barima ferry capsizing included.

Other crime Armed robberies 213, down 6.2%; reported rapes 131, down 29.2%.

Guns 147 illegal firearms seized, 35 of them from the United States.

As of Wednesday 18 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

Guyana’s murder count is up by more than a third, but the ferry disaster’s 68 to 73 deaths outnumber the entire increase of 40.

What the Police Figures Show

Blanhum put murders at 153 for 1 January to 8 November 2026, against 113 a year earlier, Kaieteur News reported. That is a rise of 35.4%, and the report says the MV Barima ferry deaths are part of the total.

By sex, 72.5% of victims were male and 27.5% female, the same report says. It classes 19 killings as domestic, 42 as “disorderly”, 5 as executions, 2 as robbery and 12 as unknown, using its own labels.

A further 73 are filed under “others”, which the report identifies as the ferry deaths. The text of the same report gives the ferry toll as 68, so the two figures do not match.

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Why the Ferry Matters for the Trend

Take out the ferry deaths and the count falls to between 80 and 85, depending on which ferry figure is right, below last year’s 113 for the same period. That is our arithmetic from the report’s figures, and it assumes 2025 had no comparable mass-casualty event, which the report does not say.

The ferry deaths alone outnumber the whole increase of 40 murders, so the headline rise tells us little by itself about everyday violence. For the background to those deaths, see our earlier report on the ferry case.

Robberies Down, Guns Up

Armed robberies fell 6.2% to 213 from 227, and 178 of the 213 involved firearms, according to the same report. Reported rapes fell 29.2% to 131 from 185, while burglary edged up to 23 from 22 and larceny from the person to 22 from 19.

Police seized 147 illegal firearms, up from 123 in 2025, and the report lists 35 as coming from the United States. Brazil follows with 22, Turkey with 11 and Austria with 8, while 56 are still awaiting verification.

Minibuses wait on a wet street in Georgetown between a church spire and the clock tower of Stabroek Market, a central market that the Christmas operation covers (undated file photo). Photo: Dan Sloan / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

What Police Plan for Christmas

On Monday 16 November, Deputy Commissioner of Operations Errol Watts, a senior police officer, said 300 officers from headquarters will reinforce Georgetown’s Christmas operation, News Room Guyana, a Georgetown news site, reported. The plan divides the city and its surroundings into 15 sectors, adds at least seven mobile patrols and runs from 15 November 2026 to 15 January 2027.

Patrols will cover Water Street, Regent Street and Stabroek Market, and police will use body-worn cameras, drones and licence-plate recognition. Police will also run daily drone and maritime patrols, and the plan names ferry terminals and bus parks as central areas.

In Plain English Murder count Police figures cover 1 January to 8 November 2026, not the full year.

MV Barima A ferry whose sinking caused mass deaths; its crew face murder charges.

Christmas Policing Initiative A police operation from 15 November 2026 to 15 January 2027.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the most direct link is the guns: 35 of the 147 seized illegal firearms came from the United States, about one in four. Travellers heading to Georgetown for the holidays will meet a larger police presence, and should check the US State Department’s advisory for Guyana before booking.

The figures arrive as police hold six suspects over alleged plots and Guyana starts its fifth offshore oil project. Our Guyana coverage tracks both.

What Is Not Known

We found no second published source for the 153 figure, which rests on the Crime Chief’s remarks as reported by Kaieteur News. The report’s own ferry figures differ, 68 in the text and 73 in the breakdown, and it does not say whether last year’s 113 includes any mass-casualty event.

The report gives no official explanation for the rise from ministers or police. The full-year 2026 total will not be known until the police publish year-end figures.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many murders has Guyana recorded in 2026?

Police counted 153 from 1 January to 8 November 2026, up 35.4% from 113 a year earlier. Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum gave the figures on Monday 16 November, Kaieteur News reported.

Does the total include the MV Barima ferry deaths?

Yes, the report says the ferry deaths are included. It gives the toll as 68 in its text and 73 in its breakdown, so the exact share is unclear.

Are other crimes rising in Guyana?

Mostly not. Armed robberies fell 6.2% to 213 and reported rapes fell 29.2% to 131, while burglary and larceny from the person edged up by one and three cases.

What is the Christmas Policing Initiative?

It is a police holiday operation running from 15 November 2026 to 15 January 2027. Three hundred headquarters officers reinforce Georgetown, which is split into 15 patrol sectors.

Sources: Guyana Police Force Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum’s crime statistics, as published by Kaieteur News on 17 November 2026; launch of the Guyana Police Force Christmas Policing Initiative 2026, as published by News Room Guyana on 16 November 2026.