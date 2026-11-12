Guinea Jails 132 Foreign Miners for a Year

File photo, 2024. Sand is loaded onto trucks at a river port on the Milo river at Kankan in eastern Guinea. (Photo: Flucco, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GUINEA · COURTS

A court in Kankan, a city in eastern Guinea, has sentenced 132 foreign gold miners to one year in prison and a fine of 20 billion Guinean francs each (about US$2.3 million at a market rate of about 8,830 francs to the dollar in early November), according to Guinean press accounts of the prosecutor’s statement. Together the fines come to 2,640 billion francs, about US$300 million.

The 132 are Burkinabè and Malian nationals, citizens of Burkina Faso and Mali, who were among 194 people tried together in the crackdown on illegal gold mining in the Siguiri and Kérouané areas of north-eastern Guinea. The court also barred them from returning to Guinea.

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Key Facts Verdict 132 foreign miners got one year in prison and 20 billion francs (about US$2.3 million) each.

Total fines 2,640 billion Guinean francs, about US$300 million at 8,830 francs per dollar.

Who Burkinabè and Malian nationals, tried in Kankan in a group of 194 defendants.

Also Of 33 minors, 27 received ten days in detention; 29 Guinean defendants still await rulings.

Next Hearings for the Guinean defendants were continuing on Thursday 12 November 2026.

What the Court Decided

The Kankan court of first instance, a regional trial court, opened the trial on Wednesday 11 November 2026 with 194 defendants of Guinean, Burkinabè and Malian nationality. The prosecutor said the 132 foreign adults received one year in prison, to be served in full, and a 20 billion franc fine each.

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The court also banned them from staying in Guinea, permanently according to the prosecutor as quoted in two accounts and for ten years in a third. One account lists the charges as illegal mining, damage to the environment and mining without a permit.

A truck hauls ore from the Karta pit, an open-pit gold mine in Guinea’s Siguiri region, in a 2009 file photo. Photo: darrylkeith / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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Minors and Guinean Defendants

Of 33 minors judged, six were released and 27 were given ten days in detention and a fine of 200,000 francs (about US$23) each, according to two accounts. The cases of 29 Guinean defendants were still being heard on Thursday 12 November 2026, and no ruling on them had been reported.

Why It Matters Beyond Guinea

Guinea exports gold and bauxite, the ore used to make aluminium, so how it polices informal mining matters to buyers and investors abroad. The sentences also fall on citizens of two neighbours, which adds a diplomatic strand covered in our report on why Guinea expelled foreign gold miners.

A separate trial of 202 people before Guinea’s Court for the Repression of Economic and Financial Offences (CRIEF) is covered in our report on the merged Siguiri case. Both cases come from the same crackdown on Guinea’s gold fields.

In Plain English Court of first instance: the regional trial court that hears a case first, before any appeal.

Guinean franc (GNF): Guinea’s currency, which trades at about 8,830 to the US dollar.

Artisanal mining: small-scale digging and panning for gold, often without a licence.

What It Means for You

In the cases reported so far, the charges concern unlicensed mining rather than licensed companies, so investors in Guinean gold and bauxite should watch whether the same tougher stance reaches licensed operators. Foreign nationals working informally in the sector face real risk of prison and expulsion.

Anyone planning to visit Guinea’s gold-mining districts should check their government’s travel advice first. Buyers of Guinean gold can expect more questions about where it was mined.

What Is Not Known

Two accounts also report 14 further Malian nationals, held earlier for dredging, who were sentenced to a year in prison and a fine; they are not counted in the 132, and the amount of their fine is reported differently. Whether the 132 can appeal, and whether any fines will be collected, has not been reported.

The reports do not quote the sentencing text, so the exact legal basis and the length of the entry ban, ten years or permanent, are unconfirmed. All figures here are reported, not confirmed, until the court publishes its judgment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many foreign miners were sentenced in Kankan?

Press accounts of the prosecutor’s statement say 132 Burkinabè and Malian nationals received one year in prison. Each was also fined 20 billion Guinean francs (about US$2.3 million).

How much are the fines in total?

The 132 fines add up to 2,640 billion Guinean francs, about US$300 million at 8,830 francs per dollar. That total is our arithmetic from the per-person fine.

Were minors sentenced?

Reports say 33 minors were judged. Six were released and 27 received ten days in detention and a 200,000 franc fine (about US$23).

Where do the other Siguiri cases stand?

A separate trial of 202 people before Guinea’s economic crimes court (CRIEF) is covered in our earlier report. In Kankan, hearings for 29 Guinean defendants continued on 12 November 2026.

Sources: Public prosecutor at the Kankan court of first instance, statement on the verdicts, reported 12 November 2026, as carried in Guinean press. The primary documents were not available online at the time of writing.

More: Guinea news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Guinea’s new gold refinery.

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