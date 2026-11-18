Africa: Guinea

Two workers died and two were injured in an accident at the Grands Moulins de Conakry (GMC) flour mill in Kagbélén, on the edge of Guinea’s capital. Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah sent two ministers to the plant on Tuesday 17 November 2026, Guinee7, a news website, reported on 18 November.

The government reacted the day after the accident, Guinee7 reported, which places it on Monday 16 November. Neither the government nor the company has published a cause.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Two employees of Grands Moulins de Conakry (GMC), a flour mill, died; two more were hurt.

Where. The mill in Kagbélén, a district on the outskirts of Conakry, Guinea’s capital.

Response. Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah sent two ministers on 17 November; they urged international ISO standards certification.

Open. No official cause has been published, and the body leading the investigation is not named.

As of 18 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

Guinea’s government has answered a fatal accident at a Conakry flour mill with a ministerial visit and a call for ISO certification, while the cause stays unexplained.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Guinea Email address Follow

What We Know

Two workers died and two others were injured in a work accident at the mill in Kagbélén, Guinee7 reported on 18 November 2026. Alwihda Info, another news website, gave the same toll the same day.

The prime minister acted after an interministerial council, a meeting of ministers from several departments, held on Tuesday, Alwihda Info reported. He sent Aboubacar Kourouma, minister of industry and commerce, and Ramatoulaye Camara, minister of employment, labour and social protection.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Johannesburg mayor race hinges on two DA names” Get the brief

Their stated task was to establish the circumstances of the accident, see that the injured receive proper care and support the bereaved families, according to Alwihda Info. On site the two ministers met the plant’s management to gather first information on the measures taken after the accident, both outlets reported.

A street in central Conakry, Guinea’s capital. File photo. (Photo: Soman, CC BY 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What the ISO Recommendation Means

During the talks with the plant’s general management, the two ministers recommended ISO certification of the production unit, Guinee7 reported. ISO is the International Organization for Standardization, which publishes voluntary international standards, and certification means outside auditors check a plant’s procedures against them.

The government said the step should strengthen the safety of the installations, the production processes and the workers, Guinee7 reported. A recommendation made in a meeting is not a legal requirement, and neither outlet reports a deadline or a penalty.

The government also repeated that health and safety rules at work must be respected while the investigations continue, according to Alwihda Info. In the same account the mission is meant to get to the bottom of the circumstances of the tragedy.

Why It Matters

The people most affected are the families of the two dead workers, the two injured and the staff who work in the same plant. Both outlets give the same toll of two deaths and two injuries.

The labour minister, Ramatoulaye Camara, joined the industry minister on the mission, so the visit covered both industry and workers’ protection. So far the reports describe a response limited to a visit, a recommendation and a statement.

The Wider Picture

The plant has a record of labour disputes. Guineenews, a news website, reported on 13 January 2022 that the mill was paralysed by worker discontent, and on 4 March 2023 that its workers began an indefinite general strike over working conditions and a lack of hiring.

Nothing in either report links those disputes to this accident, and the Rio Times draws no such link. They show only that working conditions at the plant have been a public issue before.

Conakry saw a larger disaster earlier this year. A landfill collapse in the Dar-es-Salaam neighbourhood of the capital’s Bbessia district killed at least 30 people on Sunday 23 August 2026, according to a government statement carried by Al Jazeera, an international broadcaster, and the Rio Times covered the funeral of the victims.

Neither outlet reports any link between the mill accident and other safety failures. Whether the ministers’ visit leads to a published inspection report or sanctions is not yet stated by the government, as Alwihda Info and Guinee7 report.

What Is Not Known

No cause has been published by the government or by the plant. Neither outlet names the authority leading the investigation, and neither gives a date for its findings.

The condition of the two injured workers is not given in either report. It is also not stated whether the plant has stopped production or whether labour inspectors or prosecutors are involved.

Readers can follow related labour stories in our Guinea coverage, including the bank staff strike reported earlier today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Grands Moulins de Conakry?

Two employees died and two were injured in a work accident at the flour mill in Kagbélén, Guinee7 and Alwihda Info reported on 18 November 2026. No cause has been published.

Which ministers did the government send?

Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah sent Aboubacar Kourouma, minister of industry and commerce, and Ramatoulaye Camara, minister of employment, labour and social protection, on Tuesday 17 November.

Why did the ministers recommend ISO certification?

Guinee7 reported that the government expects it to strengthen the safety of installations, production processes and workers. It is a recommendation made in talks with plant management, not a published legal order.

Has the cause of the accident been found?

No. Both reports say investigations are under way, but neither names the body leading them or gives a timeline.

Sources: Guinee7, 18 November 2026; Alwihda Info, 18 November 2026; Guineenews, 4 March 2023; Guineenews, 13 January 2022; Al Jazeera, 23 August 2026.