Workers at Orabank Guinée, a commercial bank in Conakry, began an unlimited strike on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and several branches in the capital stayed closed. Mediation by the Banque Centrale de la République de Guinée (BCRG), Guinea’s central bank and bank regulator, ended that afternoon without a deal.

The dispute is about performance bonuses that staff say have been paid late since 2024. For customers, expats and companies that bank in Guinea, the open question is how long the closures last.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Orabank Guinée staff, represented by a union delegation.

What. An unlimited strike from Tuesday 17 November 2026 over late performance bonuses.

Where. Conakry, where several branches stayed closed on Tuesday.

Talks. Central bank talks on 17 November ended without an announced agreement.

As of. 18 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

Orabank Guinée’s staff have walked out over late performance bonuses, and the first round of central bank mediation failed to bring them back to work.

What Happened on Tuesday

The staff union delegation of Orabank Guinée gave notice of a general and unlimited strike in a letter to the labour inspectorate dated 16 November 2026, effective Tuesday 17 November. The labour inspectorate is the government office that handles workplace disputes.

The delegation has not named a spokesperson in the statements published so far. FESABAG, a Guinean banking-sector union federation, also took part in the talks at the central bank.

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What the Workers Want

The delegation lists two grievances: performance bonuses paid late since 2024, and a breach of the bonus distribution key, the rule for sharing bonuses among staff, set in the bank’s 2021 human resources manual. It says these points damage the social climate of the bank.

Neither the union nor the bank has published a bonus amount, so the size of the dispute in Guinean francs or US dollars cannot be stated. Orabank Guinée is part of Oragroup, a banking group headquartered in Lomé, Togo.

Aerial view of Conakry and its port, Guinea. File photo. Photo: Alpha hmd, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

What Management and the Central Bank Said

According to press reports of Tuesday’s talks, management said it could not meet the demands at once and wanted to consult its board of directors by Friday 20 November 2026. The delegation’s letter, by contrast, called for an unlimited strike from 17 November.

The BCRG met the workers’ representatives, the bank’s management and the FESABAG federation on 17 November. Talks under its auspices ended on Tuesday without an announced agreement.

The Big Picture: A Regulator in the Middle

The BCRG supervises Guinea’s banks, which is the background to its role in the talks. No reopening of the closed branches had been announced at the time of writing.

The two sides disagree on timing: the delegation wants the bonuses settled now, while management says its board must decide first. Because no amounts have been disclosed, the size of the gap between the two sides cannot be judged.

What It Means for You

For account holders in Conakry, the practical effect is closed branches and slower service until the dispute is settled. The reports do not say which services continue.

For foreign companies and expats who bank with Orabank in Guinea, the dispute concerns staff bonuses, and none of the published reports mentions the bank’s solvency. Payment timing is the issue to watch.

What to Watch Next

Management said it wanted to consult its board of directors by Friday 20 November 2026. The BCRG has not published a date for a new round of mediation.

What Is Not Known

The bonus amounts, the number of staff on strike and the number of closed branches have not been published. The account of management’s position and of the central bank’s role rests on press reports from Guinean outlets, and neither the bank nor the BCRG had published a statement by Wednesday morning.

BCRG: the central bank of Guinea, which also supervises commercial banks. FESABAG: a Guinean banking-sector union federation that joined the central bank talks. Performance bonus: extra pay linked to the bank’s or the employee’s results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Orabank Guinée staff on strike?

Staff say performance bonuses have been paid late since 2024 and that a 2021 bonus distribution rule was breached. They gave notice of an unlimited strike from 17 November 2026.

Who is mediating the Orabank Guinée dispute?

The Banque Centrale de la République de Guinée, the country’s central bank, met the workers’ representatives, management and the FESABAG union federation on 17 November 2026. The talks ended without an announced agreement.

Are Orabank branches in Conakry open?

Several branches in Conakry stayed closed on Tuesday 17 November 2026. No reopening had been announced at the time of writing.

When could the strike end?

No end date is set. Management said it wanted to consult its board of directors by Friday 20 November 2026, and the central bank has not announced a new meeting.

Sources Strike notice of the Orabank Guinée staff union delegation to the labour inspectorate, dated 16 November 2026; talks at the Banque Centrale de la République de Guinée, 17 November 2026; statements from the union delegation and management on 17 November 2026; Oragroup, Lomé, Togo (group ownership).

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