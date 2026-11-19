Lawmakers answered a presidential veto within a day with a rewritten pretrial detention bill, but the courts get a year before it applies.

The historic Congress building in Zone 1 of Guatemala City. File photo. (Photo: Arielaasturias, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Justice: Guatemala

Guatemala’s Congress approved a new pretrial detention bill on Tuesday 17 November 2026, within about a day of its filing. Deputies voted in the same session in which they accepted President Bernardo Arévalo’s veto of an earlier version, Decree 23-2026, which amended the criminal procedure code.

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Pretrial detention means keeping a suspect in jail before a trial has ended, and Guatemala’s prisons are badly overcrowded. The new rules will not apply for 12 months, so the detention rules themselves do not change yet for anyone arrested today.

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Key Facts Who. Congress, under president Luis Contreras, approved it with 143 votes after accepting a presidential veto.

What. A rewrite of Guatemala’s criminal procedure code makes jail before trial exceptional, with deadlines.

When. Approved Tuesday 17 November 2026; most rules apply 12 months after official publication.

Money. Q50 million quetzales (about US$6.5 million) is earmarked to help the judiciary open courts.

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Lawmakers answered a presidential veto within a day with a rewritten pretrial detention bill, but the courts get a year before it applies.

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How Guatemala Got Here

Congress first approved the reform as Decree 23-2026 on Tuesday 29 September 2026, Infobae, a Latin American news site, reported. It rewrote Guatemala’s Code of Criminal Procedure so that pretrial detention would not exceed one year, and our earlier report covers that first vote.

Arévalo sent the decree back to Congress on Wednesday 28 October, citing unconstitutionality and legal gaps, according to the Government’s news agency AGN and La Hora, a Guatemalan daily. By accepting the veto on 17 November, Congress ensured that Decree 23-2026 does not become law.

The Supreme Court of Justice, which would have to open the new courts, asked for time until November 2027, La Hora reported. Infobae says the new text includes adjustments the magistrates requested.

Álvaro Arzú Escobar, a deputy of the Unionist bloc, a group of lawmakers in Congress, who signed the new initiative, called the content of the decree “changes of form”, La Hora reported. Arévalo’s objection was about constitutionality, so the open question is whether the rewrite answers it.

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A Veto Accepted and a New Bill in a Day

Luis Contreras, the president of Congress, announced that deputies would accept the veto and present a new initiative, La Hora reported. The plenary accepted the veto with 144 votes on the night of Tuesday 17 November.

The new text, initiative 6890, was signed by 11 deputies from several blocs and passed with 143 votes, La Hora reported. Infobae said it was filed on Monday 16 November and approved in a single debate under “national urgency”, a fast-track procedure.

Several deputies objected that they had not seen the full text before the vote, Infobae reported. Radio Sonora, a Guatemalan radio station, said lawmakers drafted the text together with Supreme Court magistrates.

The Supreme Court of Justice and the Tower of Courts in Guatemala City. File photo, 2011. (Photo: Panoramio user Sistematización y Co…, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

What the New Law Says

The text is meant to make jail before trial “exceptional, necessary, proportionate and of limited duration”, La Hora reported. Its main rules, as described by La Hora and Infobae, are below.

Detention can be ordered only after the formal committal order (the judge’s decision that a case goes forward), when prosecutors show a real risk of flight or of obstructing the investigation.

A first hearing must take place within 24 hours of arrest, and no suspect may be moved to a detention centre before seeing a judge.

Alternatives include regular check-ins, house arrest, travel bans, bail and electronic monitoring, and the State may pay for the device.

Jail must be replaced by an alternative if the intermediate hearing (the stage that decides whether a case goes to trial) is not finished within two months, or if the trial has not begun within three months after that stage.

Alternatives are barred for repeat offenders and for homicide, murder, rape, kidnapping, extortion and drug offences, and Radio Sonora reported that gang-related crimes were added at the police’s request.

A new unit under the Supreme Court will track coercive measures and their deadlines.

Article 16 takes effect eight days after publication in the official gazette and lets Arévalo’s government shift Q50 million (about US$6.5 million at roughly Q7.64 per US$, the central bank’s reference rate) to the judiciary. The rest applies 12 months after publication, which is meant to give the courts time to open new courts.

Why Shorter Jail Waits Matter

The vetoed decree capped pretrial detention at one year, Infobae reported, while the new text sets stage deadlines of two and three months. Those deadlines give judges a clock, so a stalled case would end in an alternative to jail instead of an open-ended wait behind bars.

The cost falls on the judiciary, which gets Q50 million (about US$6.5 million) to open courts, and on prosecutors, who must now prove the need for jail. We found no published costing, so it is not known whether that money is enough.

In Plain English

Pretrial detention: jail for a suspect whose trial has not finished.

jail for a suspect whose trial has not finished. Committal order (auto de procesamiento): the judge’s formal decision that a case goes forward.

the judge’s formal decision that a case goes forward. Veto: the president’s power to send a law back to Congress unsigned.

the president’s power to send a law back to Congress unsigned. Urgencia nacional: a fast-track procedure that lets Congress pass a law in a single debate.

What to Watch

Two steps will set the pace, and neither has a confirmed date. Arévalo must sign or veto the new text, and publication in the official gazette starts the clocks: article 16 after eight days and the rest after 12 months.

What Is Not Known

Outlets disagree on numbers: Outlets use different decree numbers for the vetoed text and the new one. We use 23-2026 for the vetoed decree, the number the Government’s news agency AGN gives, and the initiative number 6890 for the new text.

It is not known whether the rewrite meets Arévalo’s constitutional objections, and neither La Hora nor Infobae reported a deadline for him to act. The deputies who said they had not read the text were not named in what we read.

What It Means for You

A foreigner arrested in Guatemala would, under the text, see a judge within 24 hours once the rules apply. Drug offences would stay outside the alternatives to jail.

For the security backdrop, see our report on the Zacapa attack and the state of siege. More coverage is collected in Guatemala news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Guatemala’s Congress approve?

A bill rewriting Guatemala’s Code of Criminal Procedure that makes pretrial detention exceptional, with fixed deadlines for judges. It was approved with 143 votes on Tuesday 17 November 2026, after Congress accepted Arévalo’s veto of Decree 23-2026.

When will the new rules apply?

Most rules apply 12 months after publication in the official gazette. Article 16, which lets Arévalo’s government shift Q50 million (about US$6.5 million) to the judiciary, applies eight days after publication.

Which crimes are excluded from alternatives to jail?

La Hora lists repeat offenders, homicide, murder, rape, kidnapping, extortion and drug offences. Radio Sonora reported that gang-related crimes were added at the police’s request.

Has President Arévalo signed the new law?

That has not been reported. La Hora and Infobae gave no deadline, and publication in the official gazette is needed before the clocks start.

Sources: Congress of the Republic of Guatemala, plenary session of 17 November 2026 (initiative 6890); La Hora, veto vote, 17 November 2026; La Hora, initiative 6890, 17 November 2026; Infobae, 18 November 2026; Radio Sonora, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error