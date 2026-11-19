A sitting deputy now sits third on his party’s list for the 2027 vote. He says he wants explanations from the party before he decides.

High-rise towers in Zone 14 of Guatemala City, home to many corporate offices. Photo: Juan Francisco / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Politics: Guatemala

Cristian Álvarez, a sitting member of Guatemala’s Congress, said he is weighing whether to stay in Creo, a Guatemalan political party that has been his political home for about 20 years. He spoke after landing third on the party’s capital-area list for the 2027 general elections, Publinews, a Guatemalan news site, reported on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

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The question matters to US readers because Creo has just chosen Neto Bran, the mayor of Mixco, a large city beside Guatemala City, as its presidential candidate, and a break by a sitting deputy would test the party’s unity. Guatemala votes on Sunday 27 June 2027 under a preliminary calendar, with a possible runoff on Sunday 22 August, as our report on Bran’s nomination explains.

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Key Facts Who. Cristian Álvarez, a Creo deputy in Congress, says he is weighing whether to stay.

Why. He sits third on Creo’s capital-area list for the 2027 general elections.

Status. He has not decided and says he has accepted no offer from other parties.

Vote. Preliminary calendar: first round Sunday 27 June 2027, possible runoff Sunday 22 August 2027.

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

A sitting deputy now sits third on his party’s list for the 2027 vote. He says he wants explanations from the party before he decides.

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Why a Third Slot Matters

Guatemalans vote for a party’s list of candidates, so a candidate’s place on the list largely decides whether he or she wins a seat. Álvarez told Publinews that voters know how the lists work and can see which candidates a vote favours.

The capital-area list opens with Muralles Rivera, an adviser to Creo’s lawmakers, followed by Andrés José Camacho Andrade and then Álvarez, eP Investiga, a Guatemalan investigative outlet, reported on 11 November. The same report says Álvarez ran in first position in the previous election.

Creo proclaimed Bran as its presidential candidate at a national assembly in a Guatemala City hotel on the weekend before 11 November, eP Investiga reported. It adds that Bran founded an earlier party, the Partido Popular Guatemalteco, which was cancelled after it failed to win seats in 2023.

Álvarez said the initiative to reform the IUSI, Guatemala’s property tax, was already moving in Congress before Bran joined the party, Publinews reported. He rejected the idea that his slot is a reprisal for that reform, which we covered in our report on the IUSI property tax.

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What Álvarez Said

“We are analysing with the team, with the family,” Álvarez told Publinews, adding that he has not decided and wants explanations about what happened at the assembly. He said he has supported the Creo project for about 20 years.

Asked whether he feels betrayed, he said he had not reached that conclusion but did not rule it out. “Of course, if I came to that conclusion, there would be nothing to be done,” he said, according to Publinews.

He confirmed that other groups have approached him but said he has accepted no proposal. He avoided saying that his position on the list is a disadvantage in seeking re-election.

The Congress of the Republic building in the historic centre of Guatemala City. File photo. (Photo: Arielaasturias, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Why It Matters

On a closed list, a third slot is worth a seat only if Creo wins at least three seats in the capital area, by simple list arithmetic, and we do not know how many seats the party expects there. A break by Álvarez would weaken Creo’s bloc in Congress about seven months before the first round, our count from 19 November to 27 June 2027.

For Bran, it would show strain inside the party that nominated him, although we found no response from Creo to Álvarez’s remarks. In a separate Publinews report, deputy David Illescas announced he will not seek re-election and is leaving Partido Raíces, another Guatemalan party, so list disputes are not limited to Creo.

In Plain English

Creo: short for Compromiso, Renovación y Orden, a Guatemalan political party.

short for Compromiso, Renovación y Orden, a Guatemalan political party. Slot (casilla): a candidate’s numbered place on a party’s list of candidates.

a candidate’s numbered place on a party’s list of candidates. IUSI: Impuesto Único Sobre Inmuebles, Guatemala’s property tax.

Impuesto Único Sobre Inmuebles, Guatemala’s property tax. TSE: the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, which runs elections and registers candidates.

What to Watch

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s preliminary calendar sets the formal call to elections for Friday 22 January 2027 and the start of campaigning for Monday 29 March 2027, subject to the call decree, as reported by AGN, Guatemala’s state news agency, and by Infobae. Álvarez has given no date for his decision.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what Creo’s leaders say about Álvarez’s placement, which groups approached him, or when he will decide. Publinews is the only outlet we found carrying his remarks, so they stand as its report.

We also have no poll on Creo’s strength in the capital area. The party has not said how its list was built.

What It Means for You

Foreign investors and diplomats follow Guatemala’s Congress because it writes the laws that govern business. Defections and list disputes now are the earliest signal of how that chamber may look after the June 2027 vote.

More background is collected in Guatemala news. We will update this report if Álvarez announces a decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Cristian Álvarez?

He is a sitting deputy in the Creo bloc in Guatemala’s Congress. Publinews reported on 18 November 2026 that he sits third on the party’s capital-area list and is weighing his future.

Has Álvarez left Creo?

No. He told Publinews on 18 November that he has not decided, has received approaches from other groups and has accepted none.

When is Guatemala’s next general election?

The preliminary calendar sets the first round for Sunday 27 June 2027 and a possible runoff for Sunday 22 August 2027. The dates depend on the formal call decree.

What is Creo?

Creo, short for Compromiso, Renovación y Orden, is a Guatemalan party. It proclaimed Neto Bran, the mayor of Mixco, as its presidential candidate at its national assembly in early November.

Sources: Publinews, 18 November 2026; eP Investiga, 11 November 2026; AGN, Supreme Electoral Tribunal preliminary calendar; Infobae.

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