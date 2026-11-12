Brazil Grocer Mateus Profit Falls 36%

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 1.12% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.04% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,303▼ 0.13% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.50▲ 0.08% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.26% BRENT 95.92 ▲ 3.41% WTI 88.80 ▲ 2.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.22% GOLD 3,880 ▼ 3.01% SILVER 49.91 ▼ 3.81% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 1.12% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.06% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,303 ▼ 0.13% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.50 ▲ 0.08% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.26% BRENT 95.92 ▲ 3.41% WTI 88.80 ▲ 2.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.22% GOLD 3,880 ▼ 3.01% SILVER 49.91 ▼ 3.81% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
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Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Business

Brazil Grocer Mateus Profit Falls 36%

By · · 3 min read
Banknotes of the Brazilian real

Grupo Mateus, a Brazilian supermarket and wholesale chain, said on Thursday, 12 November 2026, that third-quarter net profit fell 36.1% to R$322.4 million (about US$57 million). Sales were flat, so the drop came from thinner margins rather than lost revenue.

Key Facts

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Who. Grupo Mateus, a food retailer and wholesaler listed on Brazil’s B3 stock exchange.

What. Third-quarter net profit of R$322.4 million (about US$57 million).

Number. Profit down 36.1% on an adjusted year-earlier base; revenue R$10.7 billion (about US$1.9 billion), down 0.4%.

Why it matters. Shoppers are spending less in existing stores, which squeezes profit.

Next. Investors will look for the company’s explanation on its earnings call.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

One of Brazil’s biggest grocery groups kept its sales steady but kept less of each real it took in.

What Happened

Net revenue came to R$10.7 billion (about US$1.9 billion), down 0.4% from the third quarter of 2025. Net profit of R$322.4 million (about US$57 million) was 36.1% lower than a year earlier on an adjusted basis.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a measure of operating profit, were R$767.7 million (about US$137 million). That is 9.5% less than a year ago, and the margin slipped to 7.2% from 7.9%.

Same-store sales, which compare shops open in both periods, fell 4.7%. All conversions use the central bank’s 12 November reference rate of R$5.6143 per US$1, rounded.

São Paulo financial district skyline
São Paulo financial district skyline. File photo. Foto: Zé Carlos Barretta.

Why It Matters

Falling same-store sales with flat total revenue means shops open in both periods sold less. When sales per shop shrink, fixed costs such as rent and wages take a bigger share, and profit drops faster than revenue.

Grocery sales are a close gauge of how households are coping. Readers can follow wider conditions on our Brazil news page and in business coverage.

Live Company IntelligenceGrupo Mateus S.A — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What It Means for You

For a US investor, this is a Brazilian-listed stock with no US listing that we have confirmed, so exposure is mostly through emerging-market funds. For other readers, it is one more sign that Brazilian consumers are cautious.

What Is Not Known

The company has not explained the causes of the margin squeeze in the figures confirmed here. Guidance, store counts and any dividend decision are not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Grupo Mateus profit fall?

Third-quarter net profit fell 36.1% to R$322.4 million (about US$57 million) while revenue slipped 0.4%. EBITDA margin narrowed to 7.2% from 7.9%.

How much did Grupo Mateus earn in the third quarter?

Net profit was R$322.4 million (about US$57 million) on net revenue of R$10.7 billion (about US$1.9 billion). The company reported on 12 November 2026.

What are same-store sales?

They compare sales in shops open in both periods, which strips out the effect of new openings. Grupo Mateus said they fell 4.7% in the quarter.

Sources: Grupo Mateus investor relations, third-quarter 2026 results (Thursday, 12 November 2026); exchange rate from the Central Bank of Brazil.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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