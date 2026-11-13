Greytown Police Commander Killed in Shootout

Grassland and hills in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. File photo, taken on 17 May 2014 near Greytown. Photo: Graham Maclachlan, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Africa: South Africa

Key Facts Who. The woman who commanded the police station in Greytown, a KwaZulu-Natal town, died in a shootout on Thursday 12 November 2026.

What. She joined a pursuit of suspects from a business robbery; police say two suspects were shot dead and one was arrested.

Where. The R33 road towards Msinga, an area of KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa.

Now. Other suspects fled into the mountains, and police say they will hunt them “day and night”.

As of. 13 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

A senior South African police officer was shot dead after pursuing armed suspects from a business robbery. Police say they will keep hunting those who escaped.

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The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal, a province on the Indian Ocean coast, says the station commander of Greytown was killed on the afternoon of Thursday 12 November 2026 in a shootout with suspects who had robbed a business. Police say she responded to the robbery, where a shop owner was shot and wounded and employees were assaulted, according to spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda of the KwaZulu-Natal police.

Police say at least 10 suspects fled in a Toyota Quantum minibus. Police and private security officers pursued them, and the suspects opened fire on the R33 road towards Msinga, where the commander was declared dead at the scene.

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What Police Say Happened

A sergeant was shot in the arm and taken to hospital. Two suspects were shot and killed, and a third, who was wounded, was arrested and is in hospital under police guard.

Police recovered three firearms from the suspects, two rifles and a handgun. The remaining suspects fled into the mountains.

Timber plantations in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. File photo, taken on 16 May 2014 near Greytown. Photo: Graham Maclachlan, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Manhunt

Acting KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba said an attack on police officers is an attack on the State. Police say they will hunt the suspects “day and night”, and Makoba said “we shall find the suspects, dead or alive”.

Makoba extended condolences to the family of “the fallen heroine”. “The least we can offer now is justice,” Makoba said.

In Plain English Station commander. The officer in charge of one local police station.

SAPS. The South African Police Service, the national police force.

KwaZulu-Natal. A province on South Africa’s Indian Ocean coast; its largest city is Durban.

Msinga. An area of KwaZulu-Natal; police say the shootout took place on the R33 road towards it.

What Is Not Known

Her name is not given here because it was not confirmed in the police statements available at publication, and reports differ on whether her rank was lieutenant colonel or colonel. Police have not said how many of the at least 10 suspects remain at large or whether any have been identified.

The arrested man has not been named in those statements. Police have not released a detailed account of the shooting.

What It Means for You

This is a local security story. Travellers in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands should follow police and provincial government advice while the manhunt continues.

Readers who follow South African security can compare it with our earlier reports on travel warnings for South Africa, on a police probe into ballot theft in Hillcrest, a KwaZulu-Natal town, and on eight KwaZulu-Natal councils cleared to proceed. Our South Africa news page carries the latest.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Greytown?

Police say the station commander of Greytown was shot dead on 12 November 2026 in a shootout with suspects who fled a business robbery. Two suspects were also killed and one was arrested.

Where is Greytown?

Greytown is a town in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province. The shootout took place on the R33 road towards Msinga.

Have there been arrests?

Police say one wounded suspect was arrested and is in hospital under guard. Other suspects fled into the mountains and are being hunted.

Who leads the KwaZulu-Natal police?

Major General Phumelele Makoba is the acting provincial commissioner. Police say they will hunt the suspects “day and night”.

Sources: KwaZulu-Natal police statements reported on 13 November 2026 (spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda; acting provincial commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba).

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