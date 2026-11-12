Standard Bank Taps JPMorgan Blockchain

Key Facts —Deal. Standard Bank, a South African lender, joins JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain payments network. —Date. Announced from Johannesburg on Thursday, 12 November 2026. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Scope. Access to blockchain deposit accounts for payments, liquidity and possible pilots of near real-time cross-border settlement. —US angle. A major US bank pushes its 24/7 blockchain payment rails deeper into Africa. —Unknown. Launch date, currencies, pricing and pilot size were not disclosed.

South Africa’s Standard Bank has plugged into the blockchain payment network of US lender JPMorgan. The step could speed up cross-border transfers across Africa, where money often crawls between countries.

A payment that crosses a border can wait for days, stall over a weekend and pass through a chain of middlemen. Standard Bank, one of Africa’s biggest lenders, is trying to change that by joining a blockchain network built by JPMorgan.

Standard Bank’s corporate and investment banking arm announced a strategic collaboration with Kinexys by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Kinexys is the blockchain-based payments business of JPMorgan Chase, the New York-listed US bank (NYSE: JPM, the New York Stock Exchange). For US readers the link matters twice.

A major US bank deepens its reach into Africa, while Standard Bank (JSE: SBK, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange), which calls itself the continent’s largest bank by assets, gains a faster path for the payments behind African trade.

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What Standard Bank Gets From the Deal

The collaboration gives Standard Bank access to the Blockchain Deposit Account network run by Kinexys. A Blockchain Deposit Account is a bank deposit recorded on a private blockchain, so it can move at any hour rather than only during banking hours.

Standard Bank says the tie-up will support payments, liquidity management and other transaction services for clients in Africa and beyond. It also lays groundwork for programmable payments, meaning transfers that run by themselves once agreed conditions are met.

The collaboration opens the way to pilots of near real-time cross-border and intra-group settlement on blockchain rails. Standard Bank’s corporate arm says it operates in 21 African countries and in key international financial centres.

In Plain English Kinexys: JPMorgan’s business that moves money on blockchain technology.

JPMorgan’s business that moves money on blockchain technology. Blockchain Deposit Account: a bank balance kept on a private shared ledger.

a bank balance kept on a private shared ledger. Intra-group settlement: moving money between branches or units of one bank group.

moving money between branches or units of one bank group. Liquidity management: making sure cash is in the right place at the right time.

The Sandton business district in Johannesburg, South Africa’s financial centre. File photo. photo. The towers of Sandton, Johannesburg's main business district, South Africa. Photo: Andres de Wet, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Two Banks Say

Richard de Roos, Standard Bank’s group payments head, said moving funds quickly, securely and efficiently across markets matters more than ever. He did not give figures, dates or client names.

Akshika Gupta, who leads product sales and solutions at Kinexys, said the partnership shows how payment innovation can deliver 24/7 money movement and better liquidity management. Neither executive gave figures, dates or client names.

Why Blockchain Payments Are Reaching Africa

Kinexys is not new to South Africa. On 18 March 2026, FirstRand Bank, a major South African lender, said it was the first bank in the country to use Kinexys, moving US dollars between its own treasury entities around the clock.

JPMorgan says Kinexys handles more than US$7 billion of transactions on an average day, based on its 2025 data. Its Blockchain Deposit Accounts run 24/7, with a short weekend maintenance window when moving money in and out of ordinary accounts.

Standard Bank has been building other payment links too.

JPMorgan is also widening its African footprint in other ways. Nigeria’s central bank gave it approval in principle on 23 October 2026 to open a merchant bank, with no final licence yet.

What It Means for You

Investors holding JPMorgan shares or South African banking exposure should read this as a modest strategic step rather than an earnings event. No financial terms were disclosed, so it does not change forecasts today.

Companies that trade with Africa could eventually see faster, cheaper settlement, especially outside banking hours. Travellers and migrants sending money home will not feel a difference until banks turn such pilots into consumer products.

More coverage of the country sits in our South Africa news hub. The next test is whether the pilots name currencies and corridors.

What Is Not Known

Standard Bank has not said when clients can use the network, which currencies it will cover or what it will charge. It has also not named pilot clients or payment routes.

The statement does not say how large the pilots will be or which currencies they will use. We will update this story when either bank publishes details.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Standard Bank and JPMorgan agree?

Standard Bank’s corporate and investment arm entered a strategic collaboration with Kinexys by J.P. Morgan on 12 November 2026. It gives the South African bank access to Kinexys’s Blockchain Deposit Account network.

What is a Blockchain Deposit Account?

It is a bank deposit recorded on a private blockchain run by JPMorgan. Balances can move between participating clients at any hour, instead of only during normal banking hours.

Is this the first Kinexys deal in South Africa?

No. FirstRand Bank, another South African lender, said on 18 March 2026 that it was the first in the country to use Kinexys, for treasury transfers between its own entities.

When will clients be able to use it?

Neither bank has given a launch date, currencies or prices. Standard Bank only says the collaboration opens the way to pilots of near real-time cross-border and intra-group settlement.