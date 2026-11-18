Mining: Ghana

Ghana now has seven new rules for how its rock, ground and earthquake data are gathered and used. They are legislative instruments, which took effect on Wednesday 26 August 2026, according to a statement dated 17 November 2026 on the website of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, which oversees Ghana’s land and mineral policy.

The laws are legislative instruments, which are detailed rules made under a parent Act of Parliament. They give practical effect to the Ghana Geological Survey Authority Act, 2016 (Act 928), the law behind the state agency that maps Ghana’s rock and monitors its earthquakes.

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The Authority’s Director-General told mining firms, local councils, researchers, property developers and geoscientists to learn the rules and comply. The statement gives no penalties, fees or enforcement dates, so the practical weight of the change in Ghana is still unclear.

Key Facts What. Seven new rules on mapping, earthquakes, ground studies and mineral exploration are now Ghana law.

When. They took effect on Wednesday 26 August 2026, after 21 mandatory parliamentary sitting days.

Who. Dr Prosper Akaba, head of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, urged firms and councils to comply.

Why. The Authority says the rules bring order, protect data quality and strengthen its income.

Unknown. The ministry statement gives no penalties, fees or enforcement dates.

Ghana’s state geologists now have written standards for how rock, ground and earthquake data are gathered and shared. Companies from gold explorers to housing developers are expected to learn them.

The Big Picture

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority Act, 2016 (Act 928) is the parent law, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says the seven instruments give it practical effect. The instruments took effect on 26 August 2026 after the 21 parliamentary sitting days that the ministry describes as mandatory.

The ministry’s website carried the statement on 17 November 2026, reporting remarks by Dr Prosper Akaba, the Authority’s Director-General, at its fourth Progress Series, an event at which the Authority reported its achievements. He called the rules one of the most significant developments of the year.

Dr Akaba’s stated aims are more order and accountability, better protection for the geological data used in national planning and investment, and a stronger ability for the Authority to earn revenue. The statement gives no figures to test those aims against, so they remain his own description of the benefit.

In April 2026 the ministry was consulting on a draft legislative instrument for the Authority. Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah said then that, despite Act 928, the Authority’s transformation had stayed unrealised because of funding gaps, staff attrition and weak systems.

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What the Seven Rules Cover

The instruments set standards for geological mapping, for earthquake monitoring and seismic investigations, and for access to geological information. They also cover ground investigations, geoscientific practice and the protection of geological heritage sites.

The last subject is mineral exploration up to the pre-feasibility study stage, the point at which a company tests whether a deposit could pay for itself. The ministry statement gives the subjects but not the text of the rules, so the exact duties on each group are not yet public in the statement.

Dr Akaba named the groups he expects to follow them: mining and exploration companies, local government authorities, research institutions, real estate developers and geoscience practitioners. That list reaches well beyond the mining industry into housing and local planning.

Rooftops and office towers in central Accra, Ghana, in an undated photo. Photo: Francisco Anzola / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Why It Matters

The Authority says the rules will bring more order and accountability to geoscience work. The statement does not say how, so the practical effect on companies is not yet known.

Dr Akaba linked the rules to the Authority’s ability to earn revenue, but the statement names no fee, so the cost to companies is not yet known. The statement gives no figure for the revenue aim.

Other Work Announced With the Rules

The same statement says the modernised National Seismological Network was commissioned in June 2026 by Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah. It restored real-time earthquake monitoring and improved dam safety monitoring.

A seismic hazard assessment is complete for Ga South, Ga West and Ga North, to inform land-use planning. All 48 targeted district mineral occurrence maps are also complete, though the ministry stresses that they do not show confirmed reserves.

The Authority also cites a seven-year strategic plan and a revised organisational structure as capacity measures; the statement does not say whether they are finished. The Bono Regional Office in Sunyani, capital of the Bono Region, has been renovated, and the Eastern Regional Office in Koforidua in the Eastern Region is about 70 per cent built.

The ministry lists a US$250,000 software and training donation from Seequent, a company that makes geological modelling software. It expects the donation to improve geological modelling and data management.

What to Watch

No official calendar date is confirmed for the strategic plan, the revised structure or the Koforidua office, and the statement sets no date for enforcement of the new rules. The statement sets no deadline.

The first checkpoint to follow is whether the full text and any fee schedule are made public, date not confirmed. The second is any guidance the Authority issues to companies, date not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The statement does not give penalties, fees or enforcement dates. It also does not say whether existing projects need to re-file data.

The effect of the rules on exploration costs and on approval times is not known. The statement also does not say how companies already working in the field must adjust.

What It Means for You

If you work for a mining or exploration firm, a property developer or a local council in Ghana, the Authority has said these rules apply to you. The statement itself offers no further guidance on how to comply.

For everyone else the change is indirect, as the Authority says better earthquake and ground data will support planning. For wider context on Ghana’s gold sector, see our reports on payments to Ghana by Gold Fields, a South African gold miner, and on raids on illegal gold mining.

In Plain English Legislative instrument. A detailed rule made under a parent Act, with the force of law. Ghana’s seven new ones sit under Act 928. Geological survey. The mapping and study of rock, soil, minerals and earthquakes. Ghana’s survey body is a state authority. Pre-feasibility study. An early test of whether a mineral deposit could be mined at a profit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Ghana’s seven new geology rules?

They are seven legislative instruments, meaning detailed rules under an Act of Parliament. They cover mapping, earthquake monitoring, access to information, ground investigations, geoscientific practice, heritage sites and early-stage mineral exploration.

When did the rules take effect?

They took effect on Wednesday 26 August 2026, after 21 mandatory parliamentary sitting days. The ministry announced them in a statement published on 17 November 2026.

Who must follow them?

Dr Prosper Akaba, the Authority’s Director-General, urged mining and exploration companies, local authorities, research institutions, real estate developers and geoscience practitioners to comply. The statement does not list penalties.

Do the district mineral maps show how much gold Ghana has?

No. The ministry says all 48 targeted district mineral occurrence maps are complete, but they do not show confirmed reserves.

Sources: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, 17 November 2026.