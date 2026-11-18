Photo: Amuzujoe / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Ghana’s president has told South Africa that crowds hunting suspected migrants will not solve its migration problem. John Dramani Mahama said so on Wednesday 18 November 2026, in a keynote speech to a migration conference in Accra.

The Metropolis International Migration Conference, held at the University of Ghana, runs under the title Rethinking African Mobility. Metropolis International is a global migration research network, and the meeting brings together over 300 participants.

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For US readers, the clash matters because the quarrel is about who may cross borders for work and trade between two major African partners. It also touches travellers and firms with staff in South Africa.

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Key Facts Who Mahama, Ghana’s president, gave the keynote speech at the migration conference in Accra.

What He backed South Africa’s right to manage migration but condemned vigilantism and mob attacks.

Ask He urged full use of the African Union free-movement pact, its agreement on easier travel.

Event Rethinking African Mobility runs Wednesday 18 to Friday 20 November 2026 with over 300 participants.

Unknown No South African government reply to the speech has been found.

A state may police its borders, Mahama said. Crowds that hunt suspected migrants, in his words, are no substitute for law.

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The Big Picture

Ghana’s government said the first evacuation flight, carrying about 300 Ghanaians home from South Africa, arrived in Accra on Wednesday 27 May 2026. On Sunday 31 May 2026 at a town hall in London Mahama called the attacks a setback to Africa’s pursuit of unity, integration and shared prosperity.

On Monday 1 June 2026 at Chatham House, a London think tank, he said “We do not have any breach in our diplomatic relations”. He added that nearly 200 Ghanaians had sheltered at Ghana’s embassy.

On Thursday 23 July 2026 Mahama said South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa had sent a delegation led by Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola. He said two Ghanaians had been killed and about 900 were choosing to return, with three charter flights done and three more planned.

Ghana also filed a petition with the African Union Commission, the AU’s executive arm, and asked for the issue on the agenda of the next AU summit. Of South Africa’s response Mahama said then: “It doesn’t appear that the South African authorities are responding to the magnitude that one would expect”.

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What Mahama Said in Accra

He opened with a concession: South Africa “has a legitimate right to address its migration crisis”. Then he turned, saying the challenges of migration “will not be solved by vigilantism”.

Such problems, he said, “will not be resolved by marauding crowds searching for and brutalising people believed to be illegal immigrants”. He added that well-governed migration “can bring enormous benefits”.

He said good border governance “must deliver on both, keep a nation secure, but at the same time facilitate easy travel of citizens”. He gave no figures in the speech.

The numbers in this report come from his earlier remarks of May and July 2026 and from Ghana’s government. Each is dated where it appears.

What He Asked For

Mahama called for border management built on lawful processes that respect human rights. He also urged full implementation of the African Union Free Movement Protocol, the bloc’s agreement on easier travel between member states.

He backed Agenda 2063, the African Union’s 50-year development plan, and more legal pathways for Africans to work and study abroad. He also asked that free movement be linked to the AfCFTA, the African Continental Free Trade Area.

File photo. Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana’s main international gateway. (Photo: Manuel Dohmen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Why It Matters

Migrants, their families and firms with staff in South Africa are hit first, and on Thursday 23 July 2026 Mahama said about 900 Ghanaians were choosing to return. Ghana’s government had reported about 300 on the first flight of Wednesday 27 May 2026.

Mahama ties the dispute to trade: he wants free movement linked to the AfCFTA, so that people and goods cross borders under one set of rules. That link is harder to build while migrants in a major market such as South Africa face attacks.

What to Watch

The conference ends on Friday 20 November 2026, according to the organisers’ announcement of Monday 2 November 2026. The next African Union summit was postponed, and its new date is not confirmed.

The dates of the three further evacuation flights that Mahama announced on Thursday 23 July 2026 are not confirmed either. Ghana has asked the African Union Commission to put the dispute on the summit agenda.

What It Means for You

If you travel to South Africa or do business there, note that Ghana has petitioned the African Union Commission, so the dispute is continental. The speech announced no travel rule or sanction.

Earlier coverage includes Nigeria’s accusation against South Africa of Wednesday 29 July 2026 and Salif Keita cancelling his show. See also how migrants fled the xenophobia deadline, our Ghana explainer and the Ghana page.

What Is Not Known

We checked the statements page of DIRCO, South Africa’s foreign ministry, and found no November statement answering the Accra speech. We also lack updated death and evacuation counts after July, and we do not know whether the further flights ran.

We do not know how many African Union states have ratified the Free Movement Protocol. We cannot say whether other heads of state or the African Union Commission chair spoke at the conference.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mahama say about South Africa?

He said South Africa has a legitimate right to address its migration crisis. He added that vigilantism and mob attacks on suspected illegal immigrants will not solve it.

What does Mahama want done?

He wants border management based on lawful processes that respect human rights. He also wants full implementation of the African Union Free Movement Protocol and more legal pathways to work and study abroad.

What is the AfCFTA?

It is the African Continental Free Trade Area, a continent-wide trade pact. Mahama wants free movement of people linked to it.

When does the migration conference end?

The Metropolis International Migration Conference ends on Friday 20 November 2026 at the University of Ghana in Accra. It began on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Sources: Office of the President of Ghana, public statements of John Dramani Mahama (31 May, 1 June, 23 July and 18 November 2026), https://presidency.gov.gh; Metropolis International and University of Ghana Centre for Migration Studies, conference announcement of 2 November 2026, https://cms.ug.edu.gh/metropolis-international-migration-network-conference-2026; African Union Commission, https://au.int; South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, statements page, https://www.dirco.gov.za.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error