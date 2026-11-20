A governing-party lawmaker says money now decides who leads Ghana’s parties, and he wants political-finance commitments in the next national action plan.

Ho, capital of Ghana's Volta Region and home of Ho Teaching Hospital, seen from the air (Photo: Zoomgh, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Ghana

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, a lawmaker for Ho West in Ghana’s governing party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), told an engagement with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the UN’s anti-crime agency, on Thursday 19 November 2026 that “our democracy is for sale irrespective of which political party you belong to”. He said money now decides who wins internal party elections, five days after his own party’s regional delegates’ conference in the Volta Region.

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Bedzrah chairs the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Caucus in Parliament, a group of MPs backing a worldwide scheme in which governments pledge to be more open. Each government sets its own pledges in a national action plan.

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Key Facts Who. Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, MP for Ho West and chairman of Parliament’s Open Government Partnership Caucus.

What. He said money now decides party elections and that “our democracy is for sale”.

Where. An engagement with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in Ghana.

When. Thursday 19 November 2026, after the NDC Volta conference on Saturday 14 November.

As of. 20 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

A governing-party lawmaker says money now decides who leads Ghana’s parties, and he wants political-finance commitments in the next national action plan.

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The trigger was the NDC’s Volta regional delegates’ conference in Ho, the regional capital, on Saturday 14 November, where 586 ballots were cast. Regional chairman Mawutor Agbavitor was re-elected unopposed, and Bright Kwashie Ege won the secretary’s seat with 244 votes.

Independence Arch in Accra, Ghana’s capital. (Photo: Ijon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The complaint did not start in Ho, and it is not new this year. On 8 February 2026 the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Ghana’s anti-corruption prosecutor, said it was investigating the presidential primary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday 31 January and, in “real time”, the NDC’s parliamentary primary in Ayawaso East, an Accra constituency, on Saturday 7 February.

Both inquiries cover alleged vote buying, vote selling and where the money came from. The OSP said it is a serious offence to engage in vote buying, vote selling, intimidation or threats of violence.

The NDC’s own National Secretariat, led by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, set up a three-member committee on 7 February under former Information Minister Kofi Totobi Quakyi. It was told to report by Tuesday 10 February and to recommend sanctions and reforms.

Lawyer Ace Ankomah has said vote buying is a crime in public elections but not in intra-party ones. The law is part of the problem, because the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 and the Representation of the People Law, 1992 both speak of “public elections”.

We found no reply to Bedzrah from the NDC leadership. Elsewhere, Sammi Awuku, a senior adviser to NPP presidential candidate Mahamudu Bawumia, a former vice-president, said on 2 February he had not been part of any meeting that agreed delegates should be given money.

He wants Ghana’s sixth OGP national action plan, the government’s list of open-government pledges, to carry political-finance commitments. His caucus will present memoranda when political-finance bills reach the floor of Parliament, though the status of any such bill has not been made public.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Bedzrah’s warning carry weight?

He belongs to the governing party and chairs a parliamentary transparency caucus, so he is criticising his own side. He also said the problem cuts across all parties.

Is vote buying in party primaries illegal in Ghana?

Lawyer Ace Ankomah says the main laws cover only public elections, which leaves internal party contests in a grey area. That gap is what political-finance bills could close.

What happens next?

Bedzrah says his caucus will submit memoranda once political-finance bills reach Parliament. No date for such a bill has been announced.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error