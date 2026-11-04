Ghana’s New Cedi Notes Launch Date Unclear

GHANA · CURRENCY

Key Facts What is happening The Bank of Ghana set 3 November to launch new banknotes but posted no launch notice by 4 November.

Why it matters Banks, traders and visitors who handle cedis wait for the upgraded notes; current notes stay valid.

The numbers The bank’s mid-rate on 3 November was GH¢11.66 per US$, so a GH¢100 note is worth about US$8.58.

Who is who Johnson Pandit Asiama is governor of the Bank of Ghana, the central bank, which issues the cedi.

What to watch Whether the bank confirms a launch date, publishes launch details, and says how long old notes circulate.

What it means for you Visitors and Ghanaian Americans can keep using current cedi notes; there is no rush to exchange them.

Ghana’s central bank set 3 November for the launch of its upgraded banknotes. Its website carried no launch notice by the morning of 4 November.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

What the Bank Announced

Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama said on Thursday 24 September that the Heritage Series notes would launch on 3 November. The launch was set for Bank Square in Accra.

The bank’s website showed no launch notice or launch speech dated 3 November on the morning of 4 November. Its speeches page lists the latest remarks as 2 November, and its news page lists only daily press summaries.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Ghana Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

What the Bank Has Confirmed

The bank calls the Heritage Series an upgraded family of notes with stronger security features and greater durability. The governor says the core designs have been in circulation for more than two decades.

The series carries the theme “The Cedi, Our Future: Secure, Designed to Last.” The bank says the designs honour national heroes and Ghana’s heritage and culture.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Holding Nigerian bonds? Abuja seeks US$7.7B in loans” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Existing notes stay legal tender and will circulate alongside the new ones, the governor said on 24 September. He urged the public not to rush to exchange or withdraw old notes.

At the 3 November rate of GH¢11.66 per US$, a GH¢100 note is worth about US$8.58. The governor’s statement does not list the denominations of the new series.

In Plain English Bank of Ghana: the country’s central bank, which issues the cedi and sets monetary policy.

the country’s central bank, which issues the cedi and sets monetary policy. Cedi: Ghana’s currency, written GH¢.

Ghana’s currency, written GH¢. Heritage Series: the bank’s name for its upgraded family of cedi banknotes.

the bank’s name for its upgraded family of cedi banknotes. Legal tender: money that must be accepted as payment.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What the Exchange Rate Says

On 3 November the Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate was GH¢11.6542 per US$ to buy and GH¢11.6658 to sell. The mid-rate was GH¢11.66 per US$.

A new note design does not change that rate. The cedi’s value against the dollar depends on the market and on central bank policy, not on the look of the notes.

What It Means for US Readers

US travelers and Ghanaian Americans can keep using current cedi notes, since the Bank of Ghana says they remain legal tender. Anyone changing dollars should expect to receive notes of either design.

Companies that handle cedi cash should wait for the central bank’s own launch details before changing equipment or contracts. Related Rio Times reports cover the original Heritage Series announcement and the cedi’s recent gains.

Background is in the Ghana explainer and the guide to Ghana’s US diaspora. More coverage is on the Ghana hub.

What Is Not Known

A local report says the launch has moved to Thursday 12 November, but no second source and no bank notice confirms it. The bank’s website had not mentioned a new date by the morning of 4 November.

Whether the 3 November launch took place, and the reason for any change, are unconfirmed. The venue, the day the notes reach banks and the date they reach the public are also unknown.

What Comes Next

Watch the central bank’s website and speeches page for a notice that confirms the launch date. The bank has said the old notes keep circulating, so no deadline is expected soon.

Until then, 3 November is the only date the bank has published. Banks and traders will learn from the bank when the new notes reach cash machines and tills.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Ghana’s new cedi notes launch?

The Bank of Ghana set 3 November and has posted no newer date. A local report cites 12 November, which the bank has not confirmed.

What is the Heritage Series?

It is an upgraded family of cedi banknotes with stronger security features and greater durability. The bank says the designs honour Ghanaian heritage.

Do old cedi notes stay valid?

Yes. The governor said existing notes remain legal tender and will circulate alongside the Heritage Series.

What is the cedi worth in dollars?

The Bank of Ghana’s interbank mid-rate on 3 November was GH¢11.66 per US$. A GH¢100 note is therefore worth about US$8.58.

Should US travelers exchange old notes?

No rush is needed. The bank says there is no need to exchange or withdraw existing notes because of the new series.

Sources: Bank of Ghana, Statement by the Governor on the Introduction of the Heritage Series, 24 September 2026; Bank of Ghana, daily interbank FX rates, 3 November 2026; Bank of Ghana, speeches and notices pages (all accessed 4 November 2026).