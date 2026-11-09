Gambia Targets 3.2% of GDP in New Revenue

GAMBIA · TAXES · BUDGET

The Gambia has set itself a target of raising government revenue by about 3.2% of its national output, or gross domestic product (GDP), between 2026 and 2030. The plan is the country’s Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy, a package of tax and non-tax measures approved in September 2025, according to a July 2026 paper by International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff, the lender’s expert team for the country.

This matters to US readers because the small West African country relies more on foreign grants than its peers do and spends close to a quarter of its income on debt payments. It also votes for a president on 5 December 2026, an event that could shape how the plan is carried out.

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Key Facts The target The strategy aims for tax revenue near 15% of GDP by 2030.

The gain That implies about 3.2% of GDP in extra revenue over 2026 to 2030.

The start Tax revenue stood near 13% of GDP in 2025.

The strain Debt payments absorb close to one quarter of government revenues and grants.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money betting platform, prices President Adama Barrow at 77.5% to win (9 November, 2:30 a.m. ET).

What the Plan Sets Out

The strategy rests on six pillars: widening the tax base, fiscal governance and compliance, the legal framework, tax administration, monitoring, and institutional capacity. Its measures include income tax and value-added tax (VAT) reform, taxing rental income, property tax reform, tougher rules on investment tax breaks, and reforms on informality.

The IMF notes that the 3.2% gain is not simply the gap between today’s 13% and the 15% goal, because revisions to GDP changed the starting point. It adds that further policy and administrative effort will be needed to reach the targeted gains.

File photo, September 2017. A seller and a customer at Serrekunda Market in the Kanifing area near Banjul. Photo: Appreciating Beauty Photography / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

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Why the Gambia Needs the Money

Domestic revenue has risen by about 3.7 percentage points of GDP since 2022, more than in regional peer countries, the IMF says. Even so, grants make up a larger share of government income than in peer countries, and announced aid cuts by major donors add risk.

Customs and trade taxes still supply about 25% of tax revenue, against 19% in comparable low-income countries, which leaves the budget exposed to shocks at the border. The IMF estimates that reaching the global development goals by 2030 would need additional financing of about 20.5% of GDP a year.

How Far the Plan Has Got

The IMF says work has advanced on a framework to count tax breaks, and a statement covering data through 2025 has been sent to Cabinet. Legislation to modernise income tax and VAT is under way, and changes to investment incentives are described as well advanced.

Our earlier coverage shows the pressure on public finances in the 2027 budget story. Readers can also follow how the election works, who holds power and the Gambia hub.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money bets, the market on the Gambian presidential election winner priced Adama Barrow, the incumbent president, at 77.5% and Ousainou Darboe, leader of the opposition United Democratic Party, at 20.5% on 9 November at 2:30 a.m. ET. Across all candidates, US$17,332 has been traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If the plan delivers, the Gambia would depend less on grants and customs duties, which matters for a country with heavy debt payments. Importers and property owners should watch the planned changes to VAT, property and income taxes.

The test is delivery, which needs new tax laws and working collection systems. The 5 December vote will decide who carries the plan forward.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which tax laws will pass first or how much each pillar is meant to raise. The IMF paper does not give a year-by-year path to 15%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Gambia’s revenue target for 2030?

The strategy aims to lift tax revenue to about 15% of GDP by 2030. That implies an extra 3.2% of GDP in revenue over 2026 to 2030.

What is the Gambia’s tax-to-GDP ratio now?

Tax revenue was about 13% of GDP in 2025, according to the IMF. That puts the country in the middle of its low-income peers and below the 15% level that the IMF notes is commonly cited as adequate.

When is the Gambia’s presidential election?

The presidential election is scheduled for 5 December 2026. Our guide explains how the electoral system works.

Sources: IMF Country Report No. 26/176, Selected Issues, July 2026, chapter “Strengthening Domestic Revenue Mobilization in The Gambia”; Polymarket market page, read 9 November 2026.

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