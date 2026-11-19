Gabon’s government says the new checks are about respect for the law, not about targeting foreigners, but it has not yet said when they start.

Politics: Gabon

Gabon’s Interior Minister said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that police will carry out more patrols and checks and send foreigners who are in the country illegally back across the border. Edgard Moukoumbi spoke to police officers from Greater Libreville, the area around the capital, at the national police school in Owendo, and said foreigners with valid papers have nothing to fear.

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Foreigners make up a large share of Gabon’s population: the 2026 census counted 1,200,256 of them among 3,518,621 residents, or 34.1%. For US readers with staff, clients or family in Libreville, the message is that document checks may become more common.

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Key Facts Who. Interior Minister Edgard Moukoumbi, speaking to Greater Libreville police officers.

When. Tuesday 17 November 2026, at the national police school in Owendo.

What. More patrols and checks; illegal residents face return to the border.

Scale. Census: 1,200,256 foreigners among 3,518,621 residents, or 34.1%.

As of. 19 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

Gabon’s government says the new checks are about respect for the law, not about targeting foreigners, but it has not yet said when they start.

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What the Minister Announced

Moukoumbi told the assembled officers that the measures are “neither a hunt for foreigners nor xenophobia, but respect for the law and the preservation of our country’s sovereignty.” He said firm instructions will go to the commander-in-chief of the national police, Serge Hervé Ngoma, and to the head of the Directorate-General of Documentation and Immigration (DGDI), to strengthen patrols and checks.

Foreigners with valid papers “have nothing to fear”, he said, and he called Gabon a country known for its hospitality. Foreigners involved in illegal activity, or whose presence breaks the rules, face the measures the law provides, including return to the border where appropriate.

Libreville’s seafront boulevard and office district on Gabon’s Atlantic coast. (File photo, 2025. Photo: Shirmy25, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Why It Matters: One Resident in Three

The first results of the 2026 general population and housing census, presented on 1 September by Louise Pierrette Mvono, the minister of planning and prospective, put Gabon’s population at 3,518,621. Of these, 2,318,365 are Gabonese and 1,200,256 hold foreign nationality, so there is roughly one foreign resident for every two citizens.

That scale shows how many people any push to verify papers could touch. The census counts nationality, not legal status, so it does not say how many of those residents lack permission to stay.

Police Conduct Was Also on the Agenda

In the same speech, Moukoumbi condemned road extortion and improvised checks on motorists and announced zero tolerance, with sanctions that will be “exemplary” and made public. He also said respect for human rights and for the physical and moral integrity of citizens is a non-negotiable requirement.

The speech therefore set two tracks, tougher checks on foreigners and tougher discipline for officers. How the two will work together on the street has not been explained.

What It Means for You

Anyone living or working in Libreville will want valid residence or entry documents to hand if checks increase as announced. Employers with foreign staff may want to confirm that their paperwork is current.

Foreign companies should note that the minister linked the policy to national sovereignty and security, not to the economy. He gave no timeline for how long the new patrols will run.

What Is Not Known

No start date has been announced for the stepped-up checks, and no figure has been published for how many foreigners are in an irregular situation. Neither the number of returns planned nor the procedure for carrying them out has been detailed.

In an October interview with the state news agency AGP, the minister spoke of consulting foreign embassies on the procedures to apply once cases are presented. No agreement with any country has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Gabon’s Interior Minister announce?

Edgard Moukoumbi said on 17 November 2026 that police will strengthen patrols and checks. Foreigners without the right to stay, or involved in illegal activity, face return to the border.

Are foreigners with valid papers affected?

The minister said they have nothing to fear. He said the measures concern illegal activity and unlawful presence, not residents who are in order.

How many foreigners live in Gabon?

The first 2026 census results count 1,200,256 foreigners among 3,518,621 residents, or 34.1%. The figure counts nationality, not legal status.

When do the new checks start?

No date has been given. The minister said instructions will be sent to the police commander-in-chief and the immigration directorate.

Sources: Gabon government communiqué on the Interior Minister’s meeting with police, 17 November 2026 (gouvernement.ga); first results of the 2026 population census, Planning Ministry, 1 September 2026. More Gabon coverage: Gabon Shares Draft Strike Law With Unions, Gabon Weighs Fuel Price Rise as Costs Climb and the Gabon news page.

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