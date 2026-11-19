A fish-smoking area in Libreville is reported to have served as a cannabis store, and the buildings there have now been demolished.

The coast near Libreville, Gabon, pictured in 2019 (file photo, not an oil site). Photo: VIGNA christian / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Security: Gabon

Gabonese security forces have raided a fish-smoking area in Libreville, the capital, and found more than 60 sacks of cannabis worth about 182 million CFA francs (the Central African currency) or about US$305,000. The raid was reported on Sunday 15 November 2026, and military engineers then pulled down the buildings.

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For readers abroad, the case shows how a drug store can sit close to family homes in a capital city. An official at the scene said the haul was “huge” and “not far from homes”.

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Key Facts Who. Gabon’s special services, research, immigration and anti-drug agencies, acting together.

What. More than 60 sacks of cannabis seized; the buildings were demolished afterwards.

Value. About 182 million CFA francs, or about US$305,000 at roughly 597 francs per dollar.

Where. A fish-smoking area in Libreville, Gabon’s capital, close to homes.

As of. 19 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

A fish-smoking area in Libreville is reported to have served as a cannabis store, and the buildings there have now been demolished.

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What Happened in Libreville

A joint force of several intelligence and security services moved in, first in the Kinguélé district and then in the Soduco fish-smoking area, both parts of Libreville. Two accounts say several people were detained and that the operation followed tips from residents, while others mention neither.

The haul was valued at about 182 million CFA francs (about US$305,000, at roughly 597 francs per US dollar on 19 November 2026). The sacks were hidden under piles of wood, and military engineers then demolished the buildings.

The Libreville waterfront at dusk. (File photo, Rio Times library)

An official at the scene described the find in blunt terms. “It is huge, and it is happening not far from homes,” he said.

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Who Was Involved

Several agencies took part. The list below explains the names used in Gabon.

In Plain English DGSS. Directorate-general of special services, an intelligence body.

DGR. Directorate-general of research, an investigative body.

DGDI. Directorate-general of documentation and immigration.

OCLAD. The central anti-drug office, also written OCLA.

Accounts differ on whether a further agency, military counter-intelligence, took part. Two accounts also add 32 blocks of skunk, a strong cannabis variety, and it is not clear whether the 182 million CFA francs includes them.

Why It Matters: A Lower-Value Catch, the Same Trade

At about US$305,000, this load is worth less than a quarter of the roughly 800 million CFA francs (about US$1.34 million at today’s rate) of cannabis seized on the Gabonese coast in August 2026. That earlier haul, announced on 13 August, came in 65 sacks said to have been brought by boat from Nigeria, and eight suspects were held in pretrial detention.

In January 2026 the special services reported about 10 kilograms of cocaine worth 300 million CFA francs (about US$502,000 at today’s rate) seized on 21 January in the Libreville area, in a case traced from Nigeria through Cameroon. In both earlier cases the trail led abroad, while officials have not confirmed where the load found this month came from.

What It Means for You

The raid targeted a storage site and the people behind it, not visitors. We found no change to travel or business rules in what officials said.

For US readers, the link is regional: both earlier cases this year traced drugs to Nigeria, and one account of this raid points the same way. Officials have not confirmed that.

What Is Not Known

The count of sacks differs between accounts, at 61 in two and about 71 in two others, so we say “more than 60”. The number of people detained, any charges and the owner of the buildings have not been confirmed by officials.

The origin of the cannabis is also unconfirmed, as one account quotes witnesses who point to Nigeria. Officials have not described how the network worked.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Gabonese forces seize in Libreville?

More than 60 sacks of cannabis worth about 182 million CFA francs (about US$305,000). They were found in a fish-smoking area close to homes.

Were the buildings destroyed?

Yes. Military engineers demolished the installations after the search.

Were there arrests?

Two accounts say several people were detained, while others mention no arrests. Charges and numbers have not been published.

Where did the cannabis come from?

Officials have not confirmed it. One account quotes witnesses who point to Nigeria, where two earlier 2026 cases were traced.

Sources: statements by an official of the joint operation, as reported from 15 November 2026; announcements of the 13 August and 21 January 2026 seizures by Gabonese security services; currency conversion at about 597 CFA francs per US dollar, average market rate of 19 November 2026. More Gabon coverage: Gabon Weighs Fuel Price Rise as Costs Climb, Gabon Shares Draft Strike Law With Unions and the Gabon news page.

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