Gabon’s parliament trimmed its 2027 budget far less than it cut the 2026 one a year ago, and nobody voted against, yet the finance minister still wants room to borrow.

File photo, 2023. The Omar Bongo Ondimba Palace in Libreville, the seat of Gabon's Senate. (Photo: Daniel Beloumou / European Union, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Gabon

Gabon’s National Assembly voted unanimously on Wednesday 18 November 2026 for a 2027 finance bill that lawmakers had cut by 224.6 billion Central African CFA francs (FCFA), or US$376 million, the Assembly said. The total fell from FCFA 6,223.1 billion (US$10.4 billion) to FCFA 5,998.5 billion (US$10.0 billion).

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The reduction is 3.6% of the draft budget that the Council of Ministers, Gabon’s cabinet, approved on 18 September 2026. The bill now goes to the Senate, the upper house, whose finance committee has started hearing ministers; no plenary date has been published.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Gabon’s National Assembly adopted the 2027 finance bill with every vote in favour.

What. Revenue and spending fell from FCFA 6,223.1 billion (US$10.4 billion) to FCFA 5,998.5 billion (US$10.0 billion).

Where. Plenary session at the Palais Léon-Mba, the Assembly’s seat in Libreville, Gabon’s capital.

When. Wednesday 18 November 2026; Senate plenary date not yet published.

As of. 19 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Gabon’s parliament trimmed its 2027 budget far less than it cut the 2026 one a year ago, and nobody voted against, yet the finance minister still wants room to borrow.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Gabon Email address Follow

The final 2026 budget was cut far more deeply. On 26 November 2025 the Senate adopted the final 2026 budget law at FCFA 6,358.2 billion (US$10.6 billion), after parliament cut 12.1% from the government’s draft of FCFA 7,233.3 billion (US$12.1 billion).

The government then cut deeper itself: its revised 2026 budget of FCFA 5,495.2 billion (US$9.2 billion), set by the Council of Ministers on 22 May 2026, removed a further FCFA 862.9 billion (US$1.4 billion), or 13.6%. The 2027 total of FCFA 5,998.5 billion is 9.2% above that revised base, a figure worked out from the two totals.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Ghana's central bank cuts its rate to 11%” Get the brief

Jeanine Lydie Roboty-Mbou, chair of the Commission des Finances, du Budget et de la Comptabilité publique (the finance committee), said the tax reforms aim to raise public revenue while preserving households’ purchasing power. Her committee, which worked from 21 October to 16 November 2026, also called for stronger parliamentary oversight and more budget transparency.

On revenue, the committee asked the government to widen the tax base, tighten tax and customs controls, recover unpaid claims and respect the constitutional deadlines for tabling finance texts. On spending, it urged the government to contain the payroll, reduce public debt gradually, coordinate investment better and report regularly to parliament on cash and debt management.

The government’s draft of 18 September 2026 rests on growth of 4.5%, inflation of 2.6% and oil output of 11.30 million tonnes. The same plenary session also adopted unanimously a separate bill that sets conditions for the directors-general of credit and microfinance institutions.

File photo. The Libreville waterfront, the capital of Gabon, at dusk. (Photo: Rio Times library)

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Thierry Minko, the Economy and Finance Minister, proposed amendments to articles 90, 91, 93 and 104 of the bill, asking for “a bit of flexibility on the borrowing strategy” (“un peu de souplesse concernant la stratégie d’endettement”). The Assembly adopted the text with those amendments, subject to formatting of the provisions.

That request pulls against the committee’s call to reduce debt gradually, and the sums are large. The government’s draft of 18 September 2026 put debt interest at FCFA 667.3 billion (US$1.1 billion), 36.9% above the revised 2026 interest bill of FCFA 487.6 billion (US$816 million).

The mechanism is direct: interest is already rising, so any extra borrowing Minko secures would push that line higher and leave less of the smaller budget for everything else. The committee’s demand for slower borrowing points the other way, towards lower interest bills in later years.

No lawmaker voted against the bill, so the sharpest disagreement is between two named positions: Minko’s request for borrowing flexibility and Roboty-Mbou’s call for gradual debt reduction. The record shows no dissent in the vote itself.

Neither the plenary record nor the committee report says which spending lines lost the FCFA 224.6 billion, because both give only the total. They also do not say whether the government will use the borrowing flexibility it requested.

Dollar values here use 597.9 FCFA per US$, which is 655.957 FCFA, the fixed euro rate of the CFA franc, divided by a euro rate of 1.09717 dollars at the close of 18 November 2026, and the 2025 and May 2026 figures use the same rate. They move with the euro: at 1.117, the rate used on 10 November, the same draft was worth US$10.6 billion rather than US$10.4 billion.

The Senate is the next stage for the bill, but its plenary date has not been published. Until the Senate votes, the 2027 total stays open to change.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Gabon’s parliament decide on 18 November?

The National Assembly passed the 2027 finance bill unanimously after trimming its total. The Senate, which has begun committee hearings, votes next; its plenary date has not been published.

Why does the borrowing request matter?

Minister Thierry Minko asked for flexibility on borrowing, while the finance committee wants debt reduced gradually. Because interest costs are already climbing, the choice shapes how much money is left for other spending.

Which spending was cut?

The record is silent on that. The reports published so far give the size of the cut but not the budget lines it came from.

Sources Sources: National Assembly of Gabon, plenary session of 18 November 2026 and finance committee report; Ministry of Economy and Finance, 2027 finance bill (Council of Ministers, 18 September 2026); Council of Ministers, revised 2026 budget, 22 May 2026; Senate of Gabon, 2026 finance law adoption, 26 November 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error