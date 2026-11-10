Gabon Adds US$6.8 Million for Evicted Homes
GABON · SOCIETY
Gabon’s president has added 4 billion CFA francs, the currency used in Gabon (about US$6.8 million), to compensate families whose homes are being pulled down in Libreville, the capital. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema announced the money on Monday, 9 November 2026, five days after demolitions began on Wednesday, 4 November.
The 430 households live in the Okala, Lac Bleu and Diba-Diba districts of Libreville, where new roads are being cut through built-up land. Several say the first payments did not match the value of what they lost.
Key Facts
- What Gabon adds 4 billion CFA francs (about US$6.8 million) to compensation for families losing homes in three Libreville districts.
- Total With 3.5 billion CFA francs (about US$6.0 million) already committed, the reported total is 7.5 billion (about US$12.8 million).
- Who 430 households in Okala, Lac Bleu and Diba-Diba; each is promised a developed plot with a land title.
- Limit Housing minister Mays Mouissi says people who blocked existing roads will get no state compensation.
- Next The president asked the government to report on every case until the last family is resettled.
After demolitions began in Libreville, the president added 4 billion CFA francs and promised every affected family a plot with a title deed.
What the President Announced
“I have decided to mobilise 4 billion CFA francs more to complete the compensation of families,” Oligui Nguema said on 9 November after a meeting with the government on the situation in the three districts. He added that each family will receive a developed plot with a land title in its own name.
He also asked ministers to report to him on each file “until the last family is settled”. The extra money comes on top of 3.5 billion CFA francs the state had already committed, which brings the reported total to 7.5 billion (about US$12.8 million, at about 585 CFA francs per US$ on 10 November, via the euro peg).
Why the Homes Are Coming Down
The government is clearing land for new roads, including an extension of the Okala airport bypass road and a link between Lac Bleu and Diba-Diba. The president said Libreville must change because its roads, emergency services, security and neighbourhoods flooded every rainy season demand it.
He said a city modernises itself with the people who live in it.
Who Gets Paid and Who Does Not
The money will not reach everyone. Housing minister Mays Mouissi said people who deliberately settled on roads that already existed, blocking them, will receive neither compensation nor state support.
Occupants living beside old roads that are to be widened to two lanes in each direction can receive public help. Several affected families say they were not paid the fair value of their property.
What Is Not Known
The government has not said how the 7.5 billion CFA francs will be split between families, or by what date each plot will be handed over. The announcement does not give a split by district, and some reports put total support for the three districts near 12 billion CFA francs.
It has also not said how many households fall into the group that will receive nothing. Whether the added money settles the complaints about fair value is open until families receive their payments.
What It Means for You
Investors and contractors following Gabon’s road and housing plans should note that clearing land, and paying the owners, is part of the cost of each project. The extra money was announced within a week of the first demolitions.
Related Rio Times coverage includes Gabon’s revised budget and its International Monetary Fund programme and new power turbines for Libreville. More is on our Gabon news page.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much extra money did Gabon announce?
President Oligui Nguema announced 4 billion CFA francs (about US$6.8 million) on 9 November 2026. Together with 3.5 billion already committed, the reported total is 7.5 billion (about US$12.8 million).
Who is affected?
430 households in the Okala, Lac Bleu and Diba-Diba districts of Libreville. Each is promised a developed plot with a land title.
Who will not be compensated?
The housing minister says people who deliberately settled on and blocked roads that already existed will receive no state compensation or support.
When did the demolitions start?
Demolitions began on Wednesday, 4 November 2026 in the three districts. The president announced the extra money five days later.
Sources: Presidency of the Republic of Gabon, briefing of 9 November 2026, including remarks by housing minister Mays Mouissi.
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