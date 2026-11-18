UNITED STATES · INTEREST RATES

A US Federal Reserve governor says the central bank should weigh a bigger rate rise in December than most people expect. Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s board of governors in Washington, said in London on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that a 0.50 percentage point hike “should be considered” at the 8 to 9 December meeting.

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For US readers the stakes are the cost of borrowing, because the Fed’s rate sets the price of short-term credit across the economy. For Brazil, which keeps its own benchmark rate at 13.75%, a higher US rate narrows the gap that draws dollars to the real.

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Key Facts The speaker Christopher Waller, a Federal Reserve governor, spoke in London on 10 November.

The call He backs a 0.25 point hike in December and says 0.50 “should be considered”.

The date The Fed’s rate committee meets 8 to 9 December; its rate is 3.75% to 4.00%.

Prediction markets Polymarket’s two leading paths to March both begin with a hike (18 Nov, 10:34 a.m. ET).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A Fed governor says October inflation met his test for a half-point rise, and the committee decides on 9 December.

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The Big Picture

The Fed’s rate committee, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), held its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00% on 28 October by 10 votes to 2. Governor Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, voted against because they preferred a 0.25 point rise.

Waller’s speech to the Bank of England Watchers Conference moved the debate from whether to hike to how much. He said that hiking only 0.25 points “would put our credibility at risk”, a risk he is not eager to take.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He called September’s price data “bad”: PCE, a US consumer price gauge, rose 3.7% on the year, and core PCE rose 3.1%. More than 70% of core services components were rising faster than 3%, he said.

A 0.25 point rise is his base case. A 0.50 point rise needs core inflation to stay at around 0.3% a month or higher.

Archive photo: the US Treasury building in Washington during construction, 6 November 1867.

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What the October Inflation Data Showed

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said on Tuesday 10 November, at 8:30 a.m. ET, that consumer prices rose 0.4% in October after 0.6% in September. Core prices rose 0.3%, the same monthly pace as in September.

The BLS published no yearly rate for October, because it collected no October 2025 survey data during a lapse in government funding. Waller called the labour market “stable”, with unemployment at 4.1%.

Why It Matters for Brazil and Latin America

Brazil’s central bank, the Banco Central do Brasil, held its Selic benchmark rate at 13.75% on 4 November, about 9.9 points above the middle of the Fed’s range. A 0.50 point US rise would cut that gap to about 9.4 points, our arithmetic if Brazil’s rate stays put.

The dollar traded near R$5.81 on 18 November (RT market data), each real worth about US$0.17, up 0.5% on the day. We do not link that move to Waller’s remarks, since currencies react to many things at once.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money contracts, lists a market on the Fed’s decisions from December 2026 to March 2027, with US$28,237 traded by 18 November, 10:34 a.m. ET. Its leading paths both begin with a hike: hike, hike, hike 36% and hike, hike, pause 28%.

These prices are bets, not polls. The market does not say whether a December hike would be 0.25 or 0.50 points.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

The FOMC meets on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 December 2026, according to the Federal Reserve’s calendar. The next BLS consumer price report, for November, is due on Thursday 10 December at 8:30 a.m. ET, the day after the meeting ends.

The Fed will therefore decide before it sees the November figures. The next meeting is listed for 26 and 27 January 2027, still tentative.

What Is Not Known

A Brazilian press account describes a Wednesday interview in which Waller pressed for 0.50 points. We found no Federal Reserve record of new remarks on 18 November, so we rely on his 10 November speech.

No other official is on record backing a half-point move. Whether Waller will firm up his call is not known.

What It Means for You

If you carry variable-rate debt such as a credit card, its cost tends to follow the Fed’s rate, so a 0.50 point rise would be twice a quarter-point one. Nothing is decided until the vote.

If you travel to or invest in Brazil, a firmer dollar makes the real cheaper: a R$1,000 hotel bill is about US$172 at R$5.81. This is not investment advice.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Fed Governor Christopher Waller?

He is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington and votes on interest rates. He gave the 10 November speech in London.

Did the Fed Raise Rates in October?

No, the Fed held its rate at 3.75% to 4.00% on 28 October by 10 votes to 2. Governor Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, wanted a 0.25 point rise.

When Does the Fed Meet Next?

The Fed’s rate committee meets on 8 and 9 December 2026. The next meeting after that is listed for 26 and 27 January 2027, still tentative.

How Would a US Rate Rise Affect Brazil?

It narrows the gap between US rates and Brazil’s 13.75% Selic, which can strengthen the dollar against the real. The size of any effect is not certain.

Sources: Federal Reserve Board, Waller speech, 10 November 2026; FOMC statement, 28 October 2026; FOMC calendar; US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index, 10 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, Copom statements; Polymarket, 18 November 2026.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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