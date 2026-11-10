Fed January Hike Odds Jump to 46%

IBOV 171,488.35 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.61▲ 1.82% USD/MXN18.69▲ 0.87% USD/CLP983.68▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.29% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 1.99% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.63 ▼ 0.25% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 1.36% GOLD 4,034 ▼ 1.96% SILVER 51.36 ▼ 2.29% SOY 1,187 ▲ 0.38% CORN 440.25 ▲ 0.23% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 0.43% COFFEE 266.60 ▼ 2.56% SUGAR 18.06 ▼ 0.82% ORANGE JUICE 148.00 ▲ 6.98% COTTON 78.30 ▼ 0.61% COCOA 4,845 ▼ 3.18% BEEF 218.23 ▲ 0.94% CATTLE 327.70 ▼ 0.20% LITHIUM 60.08 ▼ 2.07% PETR4 45.18 ▼ 0.02% VALE3 64.40 ▼ 2.59% ITUB4 41.36 ▼ 0.86% BBDC4 14.47 ▼ 1.43% ABEV3 15.76 ▲ 0.96% BBAS3 16.87 ▼ 0.88% B3SA3 14.51 ▼ 2.29% WEGE3 51.57 ▲ 1.64% PRIO3 59.57 ▲ 0.30% SUZB3 55.16 ▲ 1.77% RENT3 29.95 ▼ 2.85% AZZA3 14.58 ▼ 3.57% CSAN3 2.67 ▼ 3.61% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 2.47% GMAT3 3.80 ▼ 0.78% PSSA3 46.09 ▲ 0.96% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 2.99 ▼ 1.32% SLCE3 16.53 ▼ 4.45% NATU3 5.53 ▼ 3.15% BRKM5 2.90 ▼ 3.97% RANI3 8.40 ▼ 4.11% CSNA3 4.55 ▲ 1.34% IBOV 171,488.35 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.61 ▲ 1.84% USD/MXN 18.70 ▲ 0.90% USD/CLP 983.76 ▲ 1.71% USD/COP 3,305 ▲ 5.94% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.26% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 1.99% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.63 ▼ 0.25% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 1.36% GOLD 4,034 ▼ 1.96% SILVER 51.36 ▼ 2.29% SOY 1,187 ▲ 0.38% CORN 440.25 ▲ 0.23% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 0.43% COFFEE 266.60 ▼ 2.56% SUGAR 18.06 ▼ 0.82% ORANGE JUICE 148.00 ▲ 6.98% COTTON 78.30 ▼ 0.61% COCOA 4,845 ▼ 3.18% BEEF 218.23 ▲ 0.94% CATTLE 327.70 ▼ 0.20% LITHIUM 60.08 ▼ 2.07% PETR4 45.18 ▼ 0.02% VALE3 64.40 ▼ 2.59% ITUB4 41.36 ▼ 0.86% BBDC4 14.47 ▼ 1.43% ABEV3 15.76 ▲ 0.96% BBAS3 16.87 ▼ 0.88% B3SA3 14.51 ▼ 2.29% WEGE3 51.57 ▲ 1.64% PRIO3 59.57 ▲ 0.30% SUZB3 55.16 ▲ 1.77% RENT3 29.95 ▼ 2.85% AZZA3 14.58 ▼ 3.57% CSAN3 2.67 ▼ 3.61% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 2.47% GMAT3 3.80 ▼ 0.78% PSSA3 46.09 ▲ 0.96% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 2.99 ▼ 1.32% SLCE3 16.53 ▼ 4.45% NATU3 5.53 ▼ 3.15% BRKM5 2.90 ▼ 3.97% RANI3 8.40 ▼ 4.11% CSNA3 4.55 ▲ 1.34%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Prediction Markets North America

Fed January Hike Odds Jump to 46%

By · · 6 min read
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington
The Federal Reserve Board building in Washington. File photo.

Prediction Markets: United States

Key Facts

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, prices a January US rate hike at 46%, up 27.5 points in 24 hours (11:40 a.m. ET, 10 November).

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No change. A January hold fell about 25 points in a day to 52%, and is down about 17 points in a week.

Trigger. No single cause was reported; most of the drop came after the 8:30 a.m. ET release of October inflation data.

Next. The Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, meets on 8 and 9 December, then in late January.

Volume. About US$328,000 traded in 24 hours on this market, US$1.62 million in total.

Traders no longer think the Federal Reserve will stop after one rate hike. They now put the odds of a second quarter-point increase in January at nearly a coin flip.

Bettors have been pricing a Fed rate hike in December. Now they are looking at the meeting after that: on Polymarket, the chance of a quarter-point hike at the January meeting rose from about 18% a day earlier to 46% on Tuesday morning.

For US readers, this is a bet on how long borrowing costs keep climbing. A second hike would feed straight into mortgage rates, car loans, credit cards and the dollar.

What Prediction Markets Say

The Polymarket market “Fed Decision in January?” asks what the Fed will do at its first meeting of 2027. At 11:40 a.m. ET on 10 November, traders priced the outcomes this way:

No change: 52%, down about 25 points in 24 hours and 17 points in seven days.

Quarter-point (25 basis point) increase: 46%, up 27.5 points in a day and 20.5 points in a week.

Half-point or larger increase: 0.7%. Any cut: under 1%.

About US$328,000 changed hands on this market in the past 24 hours, and US$1.62 million in total, so it is a reasonably active market but far smaller than the December one. Kalshi, an exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission), lists a January fed funds contract, but it is thinly traded: its “above 4.25%” line showed bid and ask prices of 32 and 47 cents, with 434 contracts traded in 24 hours.

We do not rely on it. For comparison, the December market on Polymarket (US$23.6 million traded) gives a quarter-point hike 84.5%, a half-point or larger hike 10.8% and no change 4.4%.

We covered that market earlier today.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the January move. It came on a day with two relevant events, and the timing fits, but a bet is not proof of cause.

First, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s Board, spoke in London on 10 November, hours before the inflation data came out. He said he was “leaning toward supporting an increase in our policy rate of 25 basis points” at the December meeting.

He also said a half-point hike “should be considered” in December if core inflation looked like the past two months, “around 0.3 percent or even higher”. He added that hiking only 25 basis points “would put our credibility at risk.”

His speech did not mention January. Second, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its Consumer Price Index (CPI), the main US inflation gauge, for October at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Prices rose 0.4% in the month, after 0.6% in September, and core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.3%, the same pace as in August and September. The BLS did not publish an overall 12-month rate for October because it collected no data in October 2025, during a lapse in government funding.

A core reading of 0.3% sits exactly at the level Waller named. Polymarket’s hold price slid from 78.5% on Monday evening to 71.5% before the release, then to about 52.5% by late morning, so roughly three-quarters of the fall came after the data.

The Fed’s own meeting record gives more context: on 28 October the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), its rate-setting panel, held its target range at 3¾% to 4% by a 10-2 vote, with Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack preferring a quarter-point increase.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 10, 2026 · 13:44

Bitcoin · benchmark
72,815
-3.20%
L 72,815day rangeH 75,317

-31.31% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
12% advancing

2 ▲ advancing15 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,014
-5.53%

Solana
81.60
-5.72%

Gold
4,034
-1.96%

USD / BRL
5.61
+1.84%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 72,815 -3.20% -31.31% 75,223 75,317 72,815 24,845,920,256
ETH 2,014 -5.53% -43.58% 2,131 2,133 2,010 12,714,608,640
SOL 81.60 -5.72% -51.24% 86.55 86.66 81.60 2,849,041,152
XRP 1.04 -5.27% -58.88% 1.10 1.10 1.04 2,584,461,824
BNB 670.22 -2.88% -32.45% 690.08 691.37 670.22 1,376,857,088
ADA 0.17 -3.06% -71.06% 0.18 0.18 0.17 201,785,792
DOGE 0.07 -4.11% -63.12% 0.07 0.07 0.07 465,882,432
AVAX 8.15 -5.60% -55.14% 8.63 8.73 8.14 439,151,584
LINK 10.15 -4.54% -37.89% 10.64 10.66 10.15 245,574,432
DOT 0.83 -2.46% -74.43% 0.85 0.87 0.83 64,754,312
LTC 49.60 -3.32% -52.38% 51.30 51.57 49.60 197,604,944
BCH 227.66 -4.44% -55.95% 238.23 239.91 227.66 214,289,600
TRX 0.32 +0.41% +7.54% 0.32 0.32 0.32 327,599,648
XLM 0.14 -3.82% -52.89% 0.15 0.15 0.14 109,581,800
HBAR 0.07 -2.44% -66.38% 0.07 0.07 0.07 49,820,248
NEAR 3.47 -3.95% +24.93% 3.62 3.74 3.47 577,634,624
ATOM 1.37 +0.13% -55.88% 1.37 1.40 1.36 27,098,094
AAVE 121.40 -7.58% -46.80% 131.36 132.15 121.40 237,351,456

Largest moves today
AAVE
121.40
-7.58%
SOL
81.60
-5.72%
AVAX
8.15
-5.60%
ETH
2,014
-5.53%
XRP
1.04
-5.27%
LINK
10.15
-4.54%
BCH
227.66
-4.44%
DOGE
0.07
-4.11%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 3.20%, with breadth negative — 2 of 17 names higher. TRX led, while AAVE lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Is Crypto Adoption Growing in Latin America?

Read →

What It Means for US Readers

If a hike in December is followed by another in January, the Fed’s target range would reach 4¼% to 4½%. That would keep mortgage and credit-card rates high into the spring.

Savers would earn more, while borrowers and companies with floating-rate debt would pay more. A higher rate path also tends to support the dollar, which makes imports cheaper for Americans but US exports and overseas earnings less competitive.

Investors in bonds and growth stocks usually feel rate surprises first. Our Global Economy Briefing and the report on the jobs-data jump in December odds track how that pressure built.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

Higher US rates generally make dollar debt more expensive for governments and companies in Latin America and Africa. They also tend to pull investment money back toward US assets and weaken emerging-market currencies.

Countries that borrow in dollars, such as oil and metal exporters with large bond issues, feel this most. A longer run of Fed hikes would also reduce room for central banks in Brazil, Mexico or South Africa to cut their own rates.

How far that happens depends on each country’s inflation and currency, and no market we read prices that directly. See our prediction markets hub for the live boards.

What Is Not Known

Nobody knows yet how the Fed read the October inflation data, because Waller spoke hours before it appeared. The January market is also sensitive: a single quiet week of data could push it back toward a hold.

Policymakers have not signalled a January decision, and the Fed’s January dates are tentative until confirmed at its December meeting. Prediction-market prices are bets, not forecasts by The Rio Times, and they can reverse quickly.

In Plain English

Basis point: one hundredth of a percentage point, so 25 basis points is a quarter point.

Core inflation: price growth without food and energy, which swing a lot.

Polymarket: a crypto-based market where users bet real money on outcomes; a 46% price means a 46% implied chance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are traders expecting from the Fed in January?

On Polymarket at 11:40 a.m. ET on 10 November, a hold was priced at 52% and a quarter-point hike at 46%. Those prices are bets, not forecasts by The Rio Times.

Why did the January odds change so fast?

No single cause was reported. The move came on a day with Governor Waller’s speech backing a December hike and the release of October inflation data, and most of it followed the data.

What did the latest US inflation data show?

The BLS said prices rose 0.4% in October after 0.6% in September, and core prices rose 0.3%. It did not publish an overall 12-month rate for October.

When does the Fed meet next?

The Fed meets on 8 and 9 December 2026. Its next meeting is tentatively set for 26 and 27 January 2027.

Is Polymarket a poll?

No. Polymarket prices come from real-money bets, and Kalshi is a separate exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC. We show them next to polls and official data, never instead of them.

Sources

Federal Reserve: Waller speech, 10 November 2026 · US Bureau of Labor Statistics: Consumer Price Index, October 2026 · Federal Reserve: FOMC statement, 28 October 2026 · Federal Reserve: FOMC calendar · Polymarket public market data (read 10 November 2026, 11:40 a.m. ET)

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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