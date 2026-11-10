Hegseth Impeachment Cites Trinidad Strike

Politics: Trinidad and Tobago

Published Tuesday, 10 November 2026 · Source: text of the Massie impeachment resolution; Massie press statement of 9 November 2026; video statement by Pete Hegseth on X

The resolution puts a September 2025 US Navy strike on a suspected drug boat between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela at the centre of a renewed bid to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican in the US House of Representatives, reintroduced eight articles of impeachment on Monday 9 November 2026, after his 15 September version never reached a vote.

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Impeachment is the House’s power to formally charge an official, and Massie filed his measure as privileged, a status that puts it ahead of other business and obliges the House to act within two legislative days, meaning days it is in session. Speaker Mike Johnson, the House’s presiding Republican leader, said in September that the measure would “immediately be tabled,” meaning set aside without debate, though not that day.

Key Facts Who. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, reintroduced eight impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on 9 November.

Trinidad link. Article V, on the boat strikes, cites a 2 September 2025 strike on a boat with 11 people between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago.

Charge. The filed text alleges more than 200 deaths in attacks on suspected drug boats since September 2025.

Next. The House must act on the measure within two legislative days; no result was known on 10 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, puts 25.5% on Hegseth being out by 31 December (10 November, 3:03 p.m. ET).

What the Resolution Says About the Boat Strikes

Article V, titled “Extrajudicial Killings,” says Hegseth made himself “judge, jury, and executioner” by ordering lethal force against people merely suspected of smuggling drugs. Extrajudicial means carried out without a trial or court order.

The text says the campaign involved more than 60 attacks on suspected drug boats in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, killing more than 200 people. It says the strikes lacked authorisation from Congress, which alone can declare war under the US Constitution.

It singles out 2 September 2025, the first strike of the campaign. The resolution says the Navy hit a vessel carrying 11 people between the coast of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, destroying and capsizing it.

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File photo: a US Navy diver briefs Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard personnel at a joint exercise in Port of Spain, unrelated to the strike. Photo: Javon Spence, US Navy, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

About 45 minutes later, the resolution says, a second strike was ordered while two survivors clung to the wreckage, and it killed both. The text describes this as denying quarter, meaning refusing to spare shipwrecked survivors who were no longer fighting.

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The Other Seven Articles

Three articles accuse Hegseth of waging the Iran war, which began on 28 February 2026, without congressional authorisation, and a fourth says he ignored laws that limit civilian casualties. The other three allege retaliation against Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat and retired Navy captain, over his speech, call the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro kidnapping, and call a US war in Yemen unlawful.

In plain English Any member can offer a privileged resolution, and the House must then act on it. “Tabling” it is a vote to set it aside, which ends it without a debate on the charges.

How Hegseth and the House Have Responded

Hegseth called Massie “a disgruntled, defeated congressman” and the articles “sham” in a video posted on X. Massie lost his Republican primary earlier this year and leaves Congress in January. Massie first filed the articles on 15 September, and House leaders ended that session a day early.

Speaker Johnson said members should go home and make their case to voters, and the House did not return until after the 3 November US congressional midterm elections.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market, shows a 25.5% implied chance that Hegseth is out as defense secretary by 31 December, with about US$2.49 million traded. A separate market on whether he is impeached by 31 December stands at 59.2%, both read at 3:03 p.m. ET on 10 November as real-money bets, not polls, and the impeachment market is thinly traded, with about US$381,000 on its 31 December contract.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

For US readers, this is a test of whether Congress will examine the legality of lethal strikes on suspected drug boats, a policy that has run for more than a year. Nothing in the filing changes US operations in the Caribbean now; only a House vote and, for removal, a two-thirds vote of senators present could.

For the southern Caribbean, the resolution puts waters near Trinidad and Tobago at the heart of a US constitutional argument. For wider context see our Trinidad and Tobago news hub, our report on the latest Pacific boat strike and our coverage of a UN expert’s view of the boat strikes.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the House will vote this week or move to table the resolution. The September text cites at least 221 deaths, while Massie’s 9 November press statement cites at least 243, and the reason for the difference has not been explained.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Massie’s impeachment resolution?

It is a House resolution with eight articles accusing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors, the constitutional term for impeachable offences. Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced it on 9 November 2026.

Why does it mention Trinidad and Tobago?

Article V cites the first strike of the boat campaign, on 2 September 2025. The resolution says the vessel carried 11 people and was hit between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago.

Does the filing mean Hegseth will be removed?

No. The House must vote to impeach, and the Senate would need a two-thirds vote to convict and remove him.

Has the Trinidad and Tobago government responded?

We found no response to the filing. The resolution says nothing about any role for the government.

Sources: Text of the Massie resolution “Impeaching Peter Brian Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, for high crimes and misdemeanors,” as published by Rep. Thomas Massie (massie.house.gov); Massie press statement of 9 November 2026; video statement by Pete Hegseth on X; Polymarket market data, 10 November 2026, 3:03 p.m. ET (polymarket.com); US Constitution, Article I.

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