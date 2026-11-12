Peru’s Fujimori Disapproval Hits 53% in Poll

Key Facts —Who. Keiko Fujimori became Peru’s president on 28 July 2026 and passed 100 days in office on 5 November. —Poll. Ipsos Peru, a polling firm, found 53% disapprove and 37% approve, published on Wednesday 11 November 2026. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Trend. Approval fell three points from October’s 40%, and disapproval rose four points from 49%. —Unconfirmed. We have not seen the poll’s sample size, margin of error or field dates. —Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition). —As of 12 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

More than half of Peruvians now disapprove of President Keiko Fujimori, a little over 100 days into her term. Ipsos Peru, a polling firm, puts her approval at 37% and her disapproval at 53%.

What the Ipsos Poll Found

Peru’s President Keiko Fujimori now has 53% disapproval and 37% approval, according to a poll by Ipsos Peru published on Wednesday 11 November 2026. Approval is down three points from October, when Ipsos had it at 40%, and disapproval is up four points from 49%.

The slide began early in her term, which started on 28 July 2026. Ipsos had her approval at 57% in August, so she has lost 20 points in three months.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Fujimori marked her first 100 days on Thursday 5 November 2026 with a review of her government’s record. She said that problems built up over many years cannot be solved in 100 days.

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What People Back and What They Do Not

The same poll shows support for her security measures. Ipsos reports that 75% back a new joint command of the armed forces and the national police, against 20% who oppose it.

It also found that 74% approve of the government’s operation to dismantle illegal telecom antennas near prisons. Another 59% approve of her trip to El Salvador, where she met President Nayib Bukele.

Prime Minister Luis Galarreta, who leads her cabinet, has 27% approval, up one point. That is well below the president’s own rating.

File photo, undated. Lima’s Plaza Mayor, with the Government Palace across the square. Photo: Christian Ruiz, PROMPERÚ, Peru’s tourism promotion agency.

Why It Matters Beyond Lima

Peru is a major copper producer, and a president with weak public backing can find it harder to pass economic reforms. Congress, Peru’s legislature, has given her 90 days of decree powers, meaning the right to issue laws without a vote.

The powers are limited to citizen security and the El Niño weather threat, a warming of Pacific waters that brings floods, as we reported in our coverage of the decree powers. S&P Global Ratings, a credit rating agency, affirmed Peru at BBB-, the lowest investment-grade step, with a stable outlook in December 2025.

A fall in approval does not change that rating. Investors in Peruvian assets watch whether the government can keep its security and economic agenda moving.

What It Means for You

For US investors and travellers, the poll is a read on political stability in a Latin American economy that has a trade agreement with the United States. Fujimori recently visited El Salvador, as covered in our report on the Bukele visit.

Peru’s Senate, the upper house, cleared on 11 November a China and Japan trip that includes the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit, as covered in our Senate vote report. It adds a busy foreign agenda for a president whose backing at home is weakening.

Follow Peru’s politics in our Peru news section. If Ipsos keeps its monthly schedule, its next reading would show whether the fall has stopped.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen the poll’s sample size, margin of error or field dates, so the changes of three and four points may be within the margin of error. We saw published summaries of the poll, not the full Ipsos report.

We found no government comment on the 53% figure. One report attributes the same figures to a different pollster, the Instituto de Estudios Peruanos (IEP), but most name Ipsos, and we follow Ipsos.

The policy-approval figures above come from published summaries that we could not match to a second report. Ipsos’s own full report would settle that.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Keiko Fujimori’s approval rating?

Ipsos Peru, a polling firm, put her approval at 37% and her disapproval at 53% in a poll published on 11 November 2026. Approval was 40% in October.

When did Fujimori take office?

She took office on 28 July 2026 and passed 100 days in office on Thursday 5 November 2026. She marked the day with a review of her government’s record.

Which of her policies are popular?

In the same poll, 75% back a joint command of the armed forces and police. Another 74% approve of the operation against illegal antennas near prisons.

Sources: Ipsos Peru poll published 11 November 2026 (https://www.ipsos.com/es-pe); President Keiko Fujimori’s 100-day review, 5 November 2026; S&P Global Ratings affirmation of Peru’s sovereign rating, December 2025.