Europe Intelligence Brief — Thursday, November 5, 2026 photo: the Luxembourg Palace in Paris, home of the French Senate. Photo: Moonik, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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France — strike day · budget anger Belgium — crown decides · budget gap Poland — two camps · riot police Bulgaria — first woman president · Russia dialogue Germany — steady output · weary voters

Europe wakes on Thursday in a mood of impatient waiting, with unions on the streets of France, a king weighing a prime minister’s fate in Brussels and two camps claiming one court in Warsaw. Nobody seems ready to decide, and everyone waits for someone else to blink.

The register is weary rather than angry. Voters have watched prices climb all autumn, and they hear leaders ask for a patience that the household budget no longer allows.

The through-line is a continent whose institutions wait for a verdict while its households wait for relief. Every side of every quarrel claims to speak for the people, and the people are mostly tired.

Key Facts —France. Five unions called a nationwide strike for 5 November against the government’s 2027 budget plan. —Belgium. Prime Minister Bart De Wever offered to resign on 2 November; King Philippe is due to decide on Friday. —Poland. Conservative President Karol Nawrocki entered the Constitutional Tribunal to demand the return of its suspended chief judge. —Bulgaria. Iliana Yotova won the 1 November runoff with 57.66 percent, the first elected woman president. —Eurozone. October inflation reached 4.0 percent, up from 3.8 percent in September, with energy up 20.8 percent.

France: A Day Of Strikes After Weeks Of Marches

Five union confederations (CFDT, CGT, FO, Unsa and FSU) called Thursday’s nationwide strike against the government’s 2027 budget plan, and trains and schools face disruption. The Interior Ministry counted about 550,000 marchers on 17 October and 410,000 on 24 October, so today tests whether the anger is cooling or only changing shape.

Private and public workers are urged to strike on the same day, which unions describe as a first since the student protests began. Visitors should expect cancelled high-speed TGV trains and patchy regional rail, a rough backdrop for the first TGV M run from Paris to Marseille planned for Friday.

Belgium: A Government Waiting For A Royal Decision

Prime Minister Bart De Wever offered his resignation on Monday 2 November after overnight budget talks collapsed, and King Philippe has not yet accepted it. The palace says the King is consulting coalition parties, with a decision expected on Friday 6 November.

At stake are about 10 billion euros (about US$11.2 billion) of cuts and new revenue for the 2027 budget, with some partners pressing for higher taxes on top earners and others refusing. Brussels hosts both NATO’s headquarters and the EU institutions, which is why an open-ended crisis there is felt well beyond Belgium.

Poland: One Court, Two Camps, Riot Police

Constitutional Tribunal judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska suspended the Tribunal’s president, Bogdan Święczkowski, and his deputy on 30 October, and Święczkowski was barred from the building. President Karol Nawrocki later entered the Tribunal in person to demand his return, while riot police faced protesters outside. Poland’s central bank held its rate at 3.75 percent on 4 November, a calm number beside a loud quarrel, and for Washington the point is that a front-line NATO ally is arguing with itself.

Bulgaria: A Tired Country Chooses Dialogue With Moscow

Iliana Yotova won the presidential runoff on 1 November with 57.66 percent, against 39.38 percent for Andrey Gyurov, a pro-Western economist and former caretaker prime minister. She favours dialogue with Russia and becomes the first woman elected to the office.

The first round drew a record-low turnout, which suggests the win owes as much to fatigue as to enthusiasm. Bulgaria sits on the Black Sea, where drone attacks on shipping and economic hardship were central to the campaign, so its mood matters to anyone who follows grain and energy routes.

What This Means From Latin America

Euro-area inflation of 4.0 percent, driven by energy that is 20.8 percent dearer than a year ago, keeps European consumers cautious and fuel costs central for exporters of oil, soy and metals in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. A strike day in France adds to the sense that demand for imports will stay soft into the winter.

Belgium’s budget crisis and Poland’s court fight leave less political attention in Brussels for partners elsewhere, Latin America included. Bulgaria’s turn toward dialogue with Moscow is a reminder that European unity on Russia is renewed one capital at a time, and Latin American diplomats courting Europe should watch each of them.

What We Are Watching

Thursday, 5 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: Czech National Bank rate decision — The rate is forecast at 4 percent, against 3.75 percent previously. It shows whether central Europe is tightening as prices rise.

— The rate is forecast at 4 percent, against 3.75 percent previously. It shows whether central Europe is tightening as prices rise. Thursday, 5 November: nationwide strike in France — Rail and school disruption is expected through the day. Turnout will show whether the October marches have momentum.

— Rail and school disruption is expected through the day. Turnout will show whether the October marches have momentum. Friday, 6 November: King Philippe’s decision on Belgium’s government — The palace expects a decision after consulting coalition parties. It will show whether Brussels gets a new deal or a new election.

— The palace expects a decision after consulting coalition parties. It will show whether Brussels gets a new deal or a new election. Friday, 6 November, 2:00 a.m. ET: German industrial production for September — Output is forecast at -0.2 percent, against 2 percent previously. A fall would feed the unease behind Germany’s polls.

— Output is forecast at -0.2 percent, against 2 percent previously. A fall would feed the unease behind Germany’s polls. Around Tuesday, 10 November: Russia’s named date for resumed talks in Abu Dhabi

Tuesday, 10 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: Ukraine inflation for October — The rate is forecast at 10.9 percent, against 10 percent previously. It shows how war-time prices weigh on households.

Background: France Braces for Nov. 5 Nationwide Strike.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are French workers striking on 5 November?

Five union confederations called a nationwide strike against the government’s 2027 budget plan and for better wages and public services. Train and school disruption is expected.

What is happening to Belgium’s government?

Prime Minister Bart De Wever offered his resignation on 2 November after budget talks failed. King Philippe has not accepted it and is expected to decide on Friday 6 November.

What is the dispute over Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal?

A Tribunal judge suspended its president, Bogdan Święczkowski, on 30 October. The dispute shows how far Poland’s courts have become a proxy for the larger fight over who speaks for the state.

How high is inflation in the euro area?

The EU statistics office’s flash estimate put October inflation at 4.0 percent, up from 3.8 percent in September. Energy prices were 20.8 percent higher than a year earlier.