USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Thursday, November 5, 2026

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Washington — hangover · leverage hunt Texas — safe seat · lost Tehran — ceasefire · fragile Ottawa — budget day · cautious hope

The United States woke on Thursday to a Congress that belongs to the opposition, and the mood is nearer to hangover than celebration. Time reported on 4 November that Democrats won both chambers, while Canada greets the same morning with a federal budget it expected to be tense anyway. The register is courteous on the surface and combative beneath it.

The through-line is that voters handed Democrats a loud mandate but only part of the machinery. The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s earlier tariffs in February and that he answered with new ones under a different law, so the tariff pen is still in the White House.

Key Facts —Congress. Democrats won both the Senate and the House, gaining more than two dozen House seats. —Senate. Democrats flipped Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Iowa and Maine to win control. —Veto. President Trump still holds the veto over anything Congress passes. —Canada. The federal budget is due today. —Prediction markets. Polymarket prices a 42.5% chance that the US-Iran ceasefire still holds on 30 November.

Washington: A Mandate Counting Its Own Votes

Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, plans a first 100 hours on health subsidies, Medicaid, tariffs and the Iran conflict, CP24 reported on 4 November. That list is long and ambitious for a party that still lacks the final signature. The mood to watch is the gap between promise and delivery, because voters who punished high prices will not wait long for relief.

Texas And Ohio: Safe Seats Stop Feeling Safe

Democrats took Senate seats in Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Iowa and Maine, the Time report said. The list runs from the Sun Belt to the industrial Midwest and the Atlantic coast, which makes the rejection look national rather than local. Republicans are now the party defending the map instead of shaping it. For a reader in the United States, the unease is easy to sense, because a seat once taken for granted now demands a campaign of its own.

The White House: A Handshake With A Veto Behind It

The tone in the capital is that of a handshake offered across a table with a veto resting on it. Democrats can pass bills and hold hearings, but the president can still stop them with a single signature.

That makes this a season of leverage rather than law, in which each side tests how much pressure the other will tolerate. For an American household or a Canadian exporter, the practical result is more noise first and any real change much later.

Tehran: A Ceasefire Priced By Bettors

The mood around the Iran conflict is one of held breath, because quiet at the front is not the same as peace. Every statement from Washington or Tehran is read first for what it says about the pause, and only second for what it says about the policy.

A ceasefire is holding for now, which gives both capitals room to claim the American vote as proof of their own argument. For a US reader, the open question is whether quiet at the front survives a Congress that wants to debate the war in public.

What Prediction Markets Say

The bettors are the one audience that puts a price on the ceasefire, and their view is a useful mirror of the national mood. A confident market suggests calm, while a nervous one tells readers that the quiet is borrowed.

On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, traders put the odds that the ceasefire still holds at 97.9% for 5 November, 82.0% for 8 November and 42.5% for 30 November, with US$517,551 traded (read 5 November, 6:53 a.m. ET). Bets are not polls, and the price can swing on a single headline.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Ottawa: Budget Day Under A Friendlier Congress

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tables the federal budget on 5 November, the second under Prime Minister Mark Carney. Hope for a thaw with Washington is cautious, because the president and not Congress still decides Canada’s tariffs. Carney moved his target for balancing the operating budget forward to 2027-28 while the watchdog projects 2028-29, which hands critics an easy test of the numbers. The tone in Ottawa is therefore sober, with a government that wants to sound steady while it waits for a friendlier signal from its largest trading partner.

What This Means From Latin America

For Mexico and Brazil, the lesson of the vote is that tariff relief depends on the White House more than on Congress. Exporters in both countries should read the new Democratic majority as a source of scrutiny and noise, not as a lever on trade. The tension for Latin American capitals is that they must court a legislature that cannot decide their fate, while the one office that can decide it answers to a different set of voters.

Oil producers and importers across the region will watch the ceasefire, since a lapse in November would revive the war premium on crude. Immigration enforcement is also on the list of expected House investigations, CP24 said, which governments from Central America to Colombia will follow closely. For US readers, the point is that a vote in Ohio or Texas echoes in Bogotá and Mexico City, which is why this brief keeps one eye on the south.

What We Are Watching

Thursday 5 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US initial jobless claims — forecast 196,000 against 194,000 prior; a weekly check on layoffs in the first days of divided government.

— forecast 196,000 against 194,000 prior; a weekly check on layoffs in the first days of divided government. Thursday 5 November: Canada’s federal budget — Champagne tables it today.

— Champagne tables it today. Friday 6 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US non-farm payrolls — forecast 65,000 against 29,000 prior, with unemployment forecast at 4.2%; the first jobs read after the vote.

— forecast 65,000 against 29,000 prior, with unemployment forecast at 4.2%; the first jobs read after the vote. Friday 6 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: Canada unemployment rate — forecast 6.5% against 6.5% prior; it shows how the labour market is absorbing tariff pressure.

— forecast 6.5% against 6.5% prior; it shows how the labour market is absorbing tariff pressure. Tuesday 10 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US inflation rate — forecast 3.7% against 3.7% prior; prices are what voters said drove their ballot.

Background: Can a Democratic Congress Limit Trump’s Tariffs?.

Background: US Importers Sue Over Canada Tariffs.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Background: Brazil Economy Explained, US$2.65 Trillion in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who controls Congress after the US midterms?

Democrats won both the Senate and the House, gaining more than two dozen House seats. The opposition therefore controls the legislative agenda, though not the White House.

Can Trump still block Democratic bills?

Yes. The president holds the veto.

What happens to US tariffs on Canada?

Congress cannot easily end them, because the Supreme Court struck down the earlier tariffs in February and the administration replaced them under a different law. Relief therefore depends mainly on the White House and on court cases.

When is Canada’s federal budget?

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tables it on Thursday, 5 November. The date matters because the budget sets the tone for Ottawa’s relationship with Washington.