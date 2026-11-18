Crime and Betting: Brazil

Brazil’s tax authority says a betting group hid money by using the taxpayer numbers of dead people and minors. Federal police raided the group on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, in an operation called Cash Out, and Brazilian media identify it as Esportes da Sorte, an online betting company.

A federal court in Pernambuco, a state in north-eastern Brazil, froze more than R$2.3 billion (about US$395 million, at R$5.82 per US$ on 18 November) in assets linked to the group. The case tests how Brazil polices a betting market that it began regulating in 2024.

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Key Facts Raid. Federal police served 59 search warrants in five states, with 140 officers and 17 tax auditors.

Freeze. A court froze more than R$2.3 billion (about US$395 million); aircraft, a yacht and vehicles are seized.

Allegation. Investigators say the group used taxpayer numbers of dead people and minors to hide money.

Gap. The group declared about R$2 billion in 2025; investigators say it moved over R$11 billion.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Investigators say a betting group declared a fraction of what it moved and used borrowed identities to hide the rest, claims the suspects have yet to answer.

What Investigators Say

Brazil’s Federal Revenue Service (Receita Federal) and the federal prosecutors’ office (MPF) detailed the case at a press conference. They said the group, which investigators say began operating in betting in 2020, used shell companies, domestic and foreign corporate structures and the taxpayer numbers (CPFs) of dead people, minors and companies barred from betting to hide and launder money.

The Federal Police say the group exploited the betting market illegally before it obtained a licence and sent large sums abroad. Part of the money was not declared to the tax authority, and part was used to obtain the licence from Brazil’s finance ministry.

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Robinson Barreirinhas, the head of the Receita Federal, said many betting companies organised themselves to avoid taxes even after regulation. He added that firms used event companies to exploit tax breaks created for the events sector during the pandemic.

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What Was Raided and Frozen

The 59 warrants were served in Recife, Ipojuca and Gravatá in Pernambuco, in São Paulo and Porto Feliz in São Paulo state, in Angra dos Reis in Rio de Janeiro state, in Curitiba in Paraná and in Balneário Camboriú in Santa Catarina. Six federal prosecutors took part in the action.

The Federal Police say they are seizing five aircraft, a yacht bought for R$40 million (about US$6.9 million) and 14 vehicles, several of them luxury models. The seizures also cover apartments, a penthouse in São Paulo bought for R$42 million (about US$7.2 million) and a house bought for R$100 million (about US$17.2 million).

Big Picture: A Young Industry Under Scrutiny

Brazil regulated sports betting in 2024, and the investigators say the group kept illegal operations running even after it obtained a licence. The Receita Federal says the group declared moving about R$2 billion (about US$344 million) in 2025, while the investigation points to more than R$11 billion (about US$1.9 billion).

That gap, about R$9 billion (about US$1.55 billion), is the amount investigators say was hidden from the tax authorities. Fábio George Cruz da Nóbrega, deputy coordinator of the MPF’s national organised-crime task force, said that fighting such groups means freezing their assets as well as identifying the people behind them.

The Receita Federal says it has already opened 12 tax proceedings against the group. The raids will also collect evidence to identify those responsible and to recover the unpaid taxes.

In Plain English

Money laundering means disguising the origin of money so that it looks legal. Currency evasion (evasão de divisas) means sending money abroad outside the rules that require it to be declared.

A shell company exists on paper to hold accounts or move funds and has little or no real business. A CPF is Brazil’s individual taxpayer number, and using one without its owner’s knowledge is a serious offence.

What It Means for You

For investors and sponsors, the case shows that a licence does not end scrutiny of how betting money moved before and after authorisation. Operators in Brazil’s regulated market face closer tax checks.

For readers in the United States, the story is a test of whether a large new regulated market can control offshore structures. The answer will take court rulings, not press conferences.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the response of the group and its lawyers, which had not been published when this article was written. The second is any charge or hearing date from the Federal Court in Pernambuco, with no date confirmed.

What Is Not Known

Charges, the identity of the foreign recipients and the final amounts have not been confirmed by a court. The suspects are presumed innocent until a court rules.

The group’s side of the story is not known. We found no statement from Esportes da Sorte or its lawyers on 18 November.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Esportes da Sorte accused of?

Investigators suspect illegal betting operations, currency evasion, tax evasion and money laundering. The tax authority says the group used taxpayer numbers of dead people and minors to hide money.

How much was frozen?

The Federal Police say a court froze more than R$2.3 billion (about US$395 million) in financial assets. Aircraft, a yacht and vehicles were also seized.

Has the company responded?

We found no statement from the group when this article was written. Any statement will be reported as the company’s position, not as established fact.

What is a CPF?

The CPF is Brazil’s individual taxpayer number, used for banking and tax records. Using one without its owner’s knowledge is a serious offence.

Sources: Federal Police press release on Operation Cash Out (gov.br/pf); Federal Revenue Service and federal prosecutors (gov.br/receitafederal); exchange rate: RT, 18 November 2026.