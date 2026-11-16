Economy: Brazil Small Business

Brazil’s smallest businesses, the sole traders who register as micro-entrepreneurs, are about to see part of their tax debt disappear. A law dated 21 October 2026 cancels the social security share of those debts, and nobody has to fill in a form.

The cancellation covers debts that fell due up to Tuesday 13 October 2026, and it is applied from Friday 1 January 2027. Receita Federal, Brazil’s federal tax authority, and PGFN, the federal attorney’s office that collects tax debt, set the rules in a joint ordinance on 22 October.

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There is no direct consequence for US markets or investors. The relief reaches only Brazilian sole traders with arrears, so it matters most to them.

Key Facts —Who. MEI, Brazil’s simplified registration for sole traders with low annual revenue, covers the businesses affected. —What. 100% of the social security part of the monthly slip is cancelled: principal, interest, fines and legal charges. —Cut-off. Debts that fell due up to Tuesday 13 October 2026 qualify; later debts do not. —Not covered. ICMS, a state sales tax, and ISS, a city services tax, are not forgiven. —Test. Traders must pay the January to June 2027 contributions on time. —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil has decided to wipe the slate clean for sole traders who fell behind on their social security payments, as long as they keep paying on time next year. The catch is a six-month payment test that starts in January.

What the Law Cancels

Brazilian micro-entrepreneurs pay one fixed monthly slip, called the DAS-MEI. It bundles a social security contribution for INSS, Brazil’s social security institute, with ICMS and ISS where they apply.

Complementary Law 238/2026, dated 21 October 2026, cancels the social security part of that slip for debts due up to 13 October. The PGFN FAQ page, last updated on 6 November, says this covers 100% of principal, interest, fines and legal charges.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

It does not matter whether the debt already sits in the federal active-debt register that PGFN runs. Debts inside instalment plans are covered too, according to the same PGFN page.

The cancellation is automatic, so no trader needs to apply. The cancellation applies from Friday 1 January 2027.

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How the Six-Month Test Works

Traders must pay their monthly contributions on time for the periods from January to June 2027. As the ordinance is reported, those slips fall due from February to July 2027.

If a trader misses one, the cancellation is undone and the debt comes back, minus anything already paid. Leaving the MEI or the Simples Nacional, the small-business tax regime, after the law was published does not by itself bar the benefit.

Instalment plans that hold only forgiven debts end on 1 January 2027. Plans that also hold debts the law does not cover are revised automatically by Receita or PGFN, and amounts already paid are not refunded.

A trader who is suing over a debt must withdraw the lawsuit and waive the claims, and the cancellation is not automatic in that case. The trader is not ordered to pay the other side’s legal fees solely because of that withdrawal.

A handwritten sign for Pix, Brazil’s instant-payment system, at a farmers’ market stall in Itajubá, Minas Gerais. File photo, 2021. (Photo: Mateus S. Figueiredo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Why It Matters

The relief is real but conditional, which is the point of the six-month test. A trader with arrears up to 13 October 2026 can clear them by staying current for six monthly periods, while any debt that fell due after that date stays outside the law.

ICMS and ISS in the same slip are not forgiven, because states and cities administer them. A trader who owes those parts still has to settle them.

Receita and PGFN also tell INSS which debts were forgiven. INSS then decides how the months count toward retirement and benefits.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is Friday 1 January 2027, when the cancellation is applied in the tax systems. The second is the run of contribution periods from January to June 2027, as the ordinance is reported.

Traders can check their debts on Regularize, PGFN’s online portal for active-debt cases, and on the Receita services portal. Those two pages and the ordinance are the places to look for any further guidance.

What It Means for You

If you work with a Brazilian sole trader, such as a freelance designer or a small supplier, their finances may look healthier from 2027. The relief does not change what they charge you or what you owe them.

If you run a micro-business in Brazil yourself, the practical step is to keep every monthly slip paid from January. That one habit decides whether the cancellation stays.

What Is Not Known

The total value forgiven is not confirmed, because the government has quoted different totals. The number of micro-entrepreneurs affected is also not confirmed.

The day-by-day application inside the tax systems is not known either. Nor is it clear how INSS will count the forgiven months toward retirement.

In Plain English MEI (Microempreendedor Individual) is Brazil’s simplified registration for sole traders with low annual revenue. It lets them pay one fixed monthly slip. DAS-MEI is that slip. It bundles the INSS social security contribution with ICMS and ISS where they apply. PGFN is the federal attorney’s office that collects tax debt. Receita Federal is Brazil’s federal tax authority. Remissão is the legal word for cancelling a debt. The debt is wiped, not postponed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who qualifies for Brazil’s micro-entrepreneur debt cancellation?

MEIs with social security slip debts that fell due up to 13 October 2026 qualify, according to Complementary Law 238/2026. Debts due after that date fall outside the law.

Do micro-entrepreneurs have to apply for the cancellation?

No, the cancellation is automatic, and PGFN’s FAQ page, updated on 6 November, says no application is needed. It is applied from 1 January 2027.

What happens if a trader misses a payment in 2027?

The cancellation is undone and the debt is restored, minus amounts already paid. This applies to any trader who misses a slip for January to June 2027.

Does the law cancel ICMS and ISS too?

No, only the social security part of the slip is cancelled. ICMS and ISS are administered by states and cities, so they are not forgiven.