Egypt Reserves Hit Record US$57.5 Billion

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EGYPT · RESERVES

Key Facts The figure Net international reserves reached US$57.5 billion at the end of October 2026, a record.

The change Up US$152 million, or 0.27%, from US$57.348 billion at the end of September.

The mix Foreign currencies rose US$768 million to US$40.06 billion; gold fell US$613 million to US$16.84 billion.

The trend Reserves are US$7.4 billion above October 2025 and US$6.0 billion above the end of 2025.

Next watch The International Monetary Fund, a global lender, wants Egypt’s final loan reviews at its board before 15 December.

Egypt reserves reached a record US$57.5 billion at the end of October 2026, up US$152 million from US$57.348 billion a month earlier. The Central Bank of Egypt published the provisional figure on Thursday 5 November 2026.

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Reserves have risen for ten months in a row, since January 2026, and now stand US$7.4 billion above a year ago. For US readers, a fuller cushion means Egypt is better placed to pay for imports and debt.

What the Central Bank Reported

The Central Bank of Egypt, the country’s national bank, puts net international reserves at US$57.5 billion for the end of October 2026. The figure is marked provisional, so the bank can still adjust it later.

Gross official reserves, which count everything the bank holds, stood at US$57.502 billion. Net reserves, the figure analysts watch, were only US$2 million lower.

Foreign currencies made up US$40.06 billion of the total, or about 70%. Gold was worth US$16.843 billion, and special drawing rights, a reserve asset issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), US$599 million.

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Why Egypt Reserves Rose Again

The central bank’s table shows where the gain came from: holdings of foreign currencies grew by US$768 million in October. A US$613 million fall in the value of gold offset most of that rise.

The table gives figures only and no reasons for the monthly move. The steady base underneath is money sent home by Egyptians working abroad.

Central Bank figures reported in October show remittances of about US$33.9 billion in January to August 2026, up 27.2% on a year earlier. August alone brought about US$4.2 billion, up 21.7%.

Those transfers arrive as hard currency through banks, so they feed the foreign-currency line of the table. Gold works differently, because its dollar value moves with the world gold price.

The Trend Since Last Year

Reserves stood at US$50.071 billion at the end of October 2025 and US$51.452 billion at the end of 2025. They have risen for ten months in a row, since January 2026, as our report on the September record showed.

Gold has been the swing factor. It peaked at US$21.502 billion in February 2026 and has since fallen to US$16.843 billion, while foreign currencies grew from US$30.69 billion to US$40.06 billion.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Central Bank of Egypt is the country’s national bank and publishes the monthly reserves table. Net international reserves are the foreign money and gold it can use quickly, after short-term claims are subtracted.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a global lender that has backed Egypt with a loan programme. Julie Kozack is the IMF’s communications director and speaks for the fund at press briefings.

What It Means for You

A larger cushion lowers the risk of a sudden currency crisis in Egypt, which matters if you hold Egyptian bonds or a fund that does. It also helps Egypt keep paying for imports such as food and fuel.

Egypt runs the Suez Canal, a route that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, so its finances matter to global shipping. Our guide to Egypt’s economy explains the pound, prices and the loan programme.

Almost 30% of the reserves is gold, so a fall in the gold price can cut the total even when dollar inflows hold up. Watch the foreign-currency line, not only the headline.

What Would Change It

A drop in remittances, tourism or Suez Canal income would slow the build-up, as would foreign investors selling Egyptian bonds. A lower gold price would also shrink the total.

IMF approval would bring fresh money, with Julie Kozack saying on Thursday 29 October 2026 that about US$2.3 billion is tied to the final review. The reviews are meant to reach the IMF board before the programme expires on 15 December.

What Is Not Known

The central bank’s table does not say whether gold fell in October because of price moves or sales. The bank can answer with its next monthly table, expected in early December.

It is open whether the IMF board will approve the final US$2.3 billion before the programme ends on 15 December 2026. IMF staff and the board decide, with the reviews due at the board before then.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How high are Egypt’s reserves?

Net international reserves were US$57.5 billion at the end of October 2026, a record. That is US$152 million above September’s US$57.348 billion.

What are Egypt’s reserves made of?

Foreign currencies were US$40.06 billion, gold US$16.843 billion and special drawing rights US$599 million. Foreign currencies are about 70% of the total and gold almost 30%.

Who reports the figure and how often?

The Central Bank of Egypt publishes a provisional table once a month. The October table came out on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Does this matter outside Egypt?

Yes, for holders of Egyptian bonds and for firms that ship through the Suez Canal. A larger cushion lowers the risk of a sudden currency shock.

Sources: Central Bank of Egypt, International Reserves and Reserve Template (provisional), end of October 2026, 5 November 2026; Central Bank of Egypt, workers’ remittances January to August 2026, 13 October 2026; International Monetary Fund, press briefing by communications director Julie Kozack, 29 October 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief