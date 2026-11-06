Egypt Targets 100,000 Electric Cars a Year

EGYPT · ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Key Facts The country Egypt wants to make more cars at home and cut imports, the prime minister said.

Why it matters China’s Dongfeng already builds electric cars on a state-owned Egyptian carmaker’s production lines.

What happened On 4 November 2026 the industry minister said an automaker plans three electric models from 2027.

The target 100,000 vehicles a year by 2032, with Egyptian-made parts reaching 27%.

The catch The cabinet statement does not name the automaker; Dongfeng is the only carmaker brand named.

What comes next Officials are studying incentives for electric-vehicle makers; no figures or dates are published.

Egypt says a major international automaker plans to start building three electric models in the country in 2027, aiming at 100,000 vehicles a year by 2032. Industry Minister Khaled Hashem outlined the plan to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

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Prime Minister Madbouly said the plan aims to cut the import bill and reliance on conventional fuels, and to open exports to neighbouring markets. The cabinet statement does not name the automaker, and the only carmaker brand it names is China’s Dongfeng.

Evening traffic on the 6th of October Bridge in Cairo, Egypt, with Cairo Tower at left, 11 September 2012. Photo: Jorge Láscar, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr.

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What the Government Announced

Hashem said the unnamed automaker aims to reach 27% Egyptian-made parts in its vehicles by 2032. The statement sets 2032 for both that share and the 100,000-vehicle level, and gives no factory site.

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Chinese carmaker Dongfeng has started building electric vehicles in Egypt with its partner SN Automotive, on the production lines of the state-owned El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company. Hashem cited this as a sign that local electric-vehicle assembly is already under way.

Hashem also described a partnership among an unnamed international company, the El Araby Group, an Egyptian manufacturer, and the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), a state-owned industrial body, to make seven metal car components, with planned output of 8 million pieces a year. Separately, talks are under way with another unnamed international company to make electric motors in Egypt together with the AOI.

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On batteries, an international company has partnered with bus maker MCV to use batteries in buses, and talks continue with another company to supply batteries for cars built in Egypt. The ministry is also working with international companies on charging stations.

El Nasr Plans More Output

Nabil Hamad, managing director of El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing, said at the Dongfeng Mage launch, in remarks reported on 1 November 2026, that the Dongfeng Mage is the first electric car assembled in El Nasr’s plants and that a deal with China’s Geely to assemble models locally is close. The ministry is also upgrading the Engineering Industries Technology Centre in 10th of Ramadan City, an industrial city northeast of Cairo, and developing local laboratory testing for parts.

Officials reviewed the National Automotive Industry Development Programme, the state scheme meant to deepen local manufacturing, and Hashem said incentives for electric-vehicle makers are being studied.

What It Means for US Readers

No company named in the cabinet statement is American, and Dongfeng is the only carmaker brand it names. US carmakers and parts suppliers will learn more once the unnamed automaker is identified.

Egypt is a borrower from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and car exports would bring in foreign currency if the plan works. The 2032 figures are government targets, and no contract, factory site or incentive has been published.

What Is Not Known

Which automaker will build the three models is not public. The Ministry of Industry can answer, and no announcement date has been given.

What incentives the government will offer is also open. The cabinet and the Ministry of Industry can answer, and no decision date has been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Egypt planning for electric vehicles?

The industry minister says a major automaker will start building three electric models in Egypt in 2027. The target is 100,000 vehicles a year, by 2032.

Which company will build them?

The cabinet statement did not name the automaker. The only carmaker brand it named was China’s Dongfeng, which already assembles electric cars at El Nasr’s plants.

Who is El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing?

It is a state-owned Egyptian carmaker whose production lines Dongfeng uses. Its managing director spoke at the Dongfeng Mage launch, in remarks reported on 1 November 2026.

Does the plan involve US companies?

None of the companies named in the cabinet statement is American. Egypt says it is in talks with other international firms for batteries, motors and charging stations, without naming them.

Sources: Statements by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Industry Minister Khaled Hashem, 4 November 2026 (Egyptian Cabinet); remarks by El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing managing director Nabil Hamad, reported 1 November 2026.