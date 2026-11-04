Egyptian-Born Surgeon Wins US House Seat

EGYPT · US ELECTIONS

Key Facts What is happening Adam Hamawy, born in Egypt, won New Jersey’s 12th District House seat on 3 November.

Why it matters He joins a US House that Democrats won, and Egyptian-Americans gain a lawmaker born in Egypt.

The numbers He won the June primary with about 27%; final general-election totals are not yet confirmed.

Who is who Hamawy is a Democrat and plastic surgeon; Gregg Mele was the Republican candidate in the district.

What to watch Certified results, his swearing-in when the new Congress opens in January, and committee posts.

What it means for you US readers follow a new voice on Middle East and health policy in Congress.

Prediction markets Polymarket’s New Jersey 12th District winner market closed at 100% for the Democratic Party (4 November, 2:59 a.m. ET).

Adam Hamawy, a surgeon born in Egypt, won the House seat for New Jersey’s 12th District on Tuesday, 3 November. The race was called for him on Tuesday evening, US Eastern time.

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Adam Hamawy, a Democrat born in Egypt, won New Jersey’s 12th District House seat in the midterms on Tuesday, 3 November. The race was called for him on the evening of 3 November, US Eastern time.

For US readers, it adds a new Democratic member to a House that Democrats have won. It also gives Egyptian-Americans a lawmaker born in their country of origin.

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Who Is Adam Hamawy

Hamawy is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon and a US Army veteran who served as a combat surgeon. He was born in Egypt and later built his career in the United States, serving as an Army surgeon in Iraq.

In 2024 he joined a medical mission in Gaza. He has also worked in other conflict and disaster zones.

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The District and the Race

New Jersey’s 12th District covers parts of Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties. It is a safely Democratic seat that Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, in office since 2015, is leaving after her retirement.

Hamawy won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, 2 June, with about 27% of the vote in a crowded field. His Republican opponent in November was Gregg Mele.

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What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a US betting market, had closed its New Jersey 12th District winner market with the Democratic Party at 100%. About US$31,300 was traded on it.

That is a bet on who wins, not a vote count. Official results come from New Jersey’s election authorities.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Election results shape the House agenda on foreign aid, Middle East policy and health care, where a surgeon’s voice may carry weight. Related Rio Times reports cover the Democratic House win and the midterm results for Africa and Latin America.

Readers can also learn about Egyptians in the United States and visit the Egypt hub. The new Congress is scheduled to open in January 2027.

What Is Not Known

The vote counts and Hamawy’s margin are not confirmed here, and New Jersey’s official results are still being counted and certified. His committee assignments and the date of his swearing-in are not yet announced.

His parents’ background and his positions on specific bills have not been confirmed from official sources. Critics and supporters disagree about parts of his record, and those claims are not repeated here.

What Comes Next

New Jersey officials will certify the results in the coming weeks. House Democrats will then decide committee posts before the new Congress opens.

Watch for his first statements on foreign policy and health. Those will show how he plans to use the seat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Adam Hamawy?

He is a plastic surgeon and US Army veteran born in Egypt. He won the Democratic nomination for New Jersey’s 12th District in June.

Which seat did he win?

He won the US House seat for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District. The seat covers parts of four New Jersey counties.

Who did he replace?

He succeeds Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democrat who is retiring. Her term ends when the new Congress opens.

When does he take office?

The new Congress is scheduled to open in January 2027. The exact swearing-in date has not been announced.

Sources: New Jersey Division of Elections, election results; Federal Election Commission, candidate filings; Office of the Clerk of the US House; Polymarket, New Jersey 12th District markets (queried 4 November 2026, 2:59 a.m. ET); race called on 3 November 2026. All accessed 4 November 2026.