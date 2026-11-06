Egypt Inflation Slows to 12.0% in October

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.12% USD/MXN18.63▼ 0.67% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,237▲ 0.31% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.59▲ 0.48% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.96▲ 2.88% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.14▲ 0.15% BRENT 98.34 ▲ 0.05% WTI 90.91 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 4,071 ▼ 1.04% SILVER 51.95 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 61.01 ▲ 1.38% PETR4 45.39 ▼ 1.22% VALE3 63.89 ▲ 1.95% ITUB4 40.60 ▲ 1.58% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.50 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.37 ▲ 0.07% WEGE3 48.23 ▼ 0.14% PRIO3 60.61 ▼ 1.51% SUZB3 53.24 ▲ 1.82% RENT3 30.00 ▲ 3.20% AZZA3 14.85 ▲ 5.62% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 11.20% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 0.84% GMAT3 3.90 ▲ 5.12% PSSA3 44.40 ▲ 1.58% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.67 ▲ 1.96% NATU3 5.26 ▼ 1.68% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 1.32% RANI3 8.46 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.42 ▲ 9.14% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.52 ▲ 0.18% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.70% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,236 ▲ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.50 ▲ 0.33% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.23% BRENT 98.34 ▲ 0.05% WTI 90.91 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 4,071 ▼ 1.04% SILVER 51.95 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 61.01 ▲ 1.38% PETR4 45.39 ▼ 1.22% VALE3 63.89 ▲ 1.95% ITUB4 40.60 ▲ 1.58% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.50 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.37 ▲ 0.07% WEGE3 48.23 ▼ 0.14% PRIO3 60.61 ▼ 1.51% SUZB3 53.24 ▲ 1.82% RENT3 30.00 ▲ 3.20% AZZA3 14.85 ▲ 5.62% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 11.20% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 0.84% GMAT3 3.90 ▲ 5.12% PSSA3 44.40 ▲ 1.58% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.67 ▲ 1.96% NATU3 5.26 ▼ 1.68% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 1.32% RANI3 8.46 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.42 ▲ 9.14%
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Friday, November 6, 2026
Egypt Africa

Egypt Inflation Slows to 12.0% in October

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
The Cairo skyline behind green fields and a minaret on the banks of the Nile
The Cairo skyline seen across the Nile, Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).
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EGYPT · ECONOMY

Key Facts

  • The country Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous nation, is a major wheat importer and Suez Canal host.
  • The figure Nationwide yearly inflation slowed to 12.0% in October 2026 from 12.8% in September.
  • City prices In cities, yearly inflation fell to 12.7% from 13.9%, while monthly prices rose 0.7%.
  • The squeeze Housing and utilities cost 24.1% more than a year ago, and transport 22.3% more.
  • Next step The central bank lifted its main bank-deposit rate to 20% on Thursday 29 October 2026.

Egypt’s yearly inflation slowed to 12.0% in October 2026, down from 12.8% in September, yet shoppers still paid more each month. CAPMAS, the national statistics agency, published the figures on Thursday 5 November 2026.

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For US readers, the cooling matters because Egypt is a big importer of wheat and a gateway for Suez Canal trade. Lower inflation could open the door to cheaper money, but the central bank has just done the opposite, as our report on Egypt’s rate rise to 20% shows.

What Happened

CAPMAS said nationwide yearly inflation, covering cities and villages, eased to 12.0% in October from 12.8% in September. The consumer price index rose 0.6% from September to reach 296.1 points.

In urban areas, the rate fell to 12.7% from 13.9%, and prices rose 0.7% in the month against 1.3% in September. Urban inflation has now slowed for a second straight month.

Where Prices Still Hurt

Housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel cost 24.1% more than a year earlier, the biggest rise among the main groups. Transport rose 22.3%, and education 20.0%.

Food prices rose 0.8% in the month because meat and poultry cost more. Fruit fell 2.9% and vegetables 2.6%.

A downtown Cairo street lined with older apartment and office buildings
A downtown Cairo street lined with older apartment buildings, in a file photo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Why the Central Bank Still Raised Rates

The Central Bank of Egypt raised its main bank-deposit rate, the overnight deposit rate, by 1 point to 20% on Thursday 29 October 2026, a week before this data. It said a regional conflict lasting longer than expected adds uncertainty and could push up energy and commodity prices, feeding imported inflation.

The move adds costs for the budget, as our note on the US$2.7 billion budget cost of the hike explains. Falling inflation gives the bank room to ease later, but only if prices keep cooling.

What It Means for You

If you hold Egyptian pound bonds, a 20% deposit rate against 12.0% inflation leaves a wide real return, which is the gain after prices. The central bank’s cushion of foreign currency reserves is covered in our separate report.

Rents, housing and transport are rising fastest for residents, which hits household budgets first. US companies selling to Egyptian customers should expect careful household spending while housing and fuel costs stay high.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the slowdown will last, because monthly prices are still rising at 0.6% and fuel or rent changes could lift them. The central bank has not said when it might cut rates again.

The official release does not tell us how much of the fall comes from last year’s high base, meaning last year’s price jumps dropping out of the comparison. CAPMAS will publish November’s figures in the coming weeks.

More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Egypt’s Inflation Rate?

Egypt’s statistics agency, CAPMAS, reported nationwide yearly inflation of 12.0% for October 2026. In cities the rate was 12.7%.

Why Is Egypt Inflation Falling?

Urban prices rose 0.7% in October against 1.3% in September, so monthly increases are smaller. Housing and transport remain the costliest items.

Did Egypt Raise Interest Rates?

Yes, the Central Bank of Egypt raised its overnight deposit rate by 1 point to 20% on Thursday 29 October 2026. It cited a prolonged regional conflict and higher energy and commodity prices.

What Does Egyptian Inflation Mean for US Investors?

Slower inflation reduces pressure on the Egyptian pound and bonds, but the rate hike shows the central bank is cautious. Egypt is also a key Suez Canal and wheat-trade country.

Sources: CAPMAS, Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, consumer price index for October 2026, 5 November 2026; Central Bank of Egypt, Monetary Policy Committee statement, 29 October 2026.


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