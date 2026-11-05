Egypt Ends Easy Entry for 3 Asian Countries

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EGYPT · TRAVEL · ENTRY RULES

Key Facts What changed Egypt cancelled easy entry for citizens of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan from Sunday 1 November 2026.

The new rule Visitors from these countries must obtain an entry visa before they travel.

The cash test Each visitor must carry US$3,000, and each family US$5,000.

The age rule Visitors aged 16 to 40 must travel with a family member.

Not affected Citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan keep their current rules, and so do US passport holders.

Egypt has ended easy entry for citizens of three Central Asian countries: Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. The new rules took effect on Sunday 1 November 2026, under an instruction from the tourism ministry passed to tour companies.

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Visitors from these countries must now obtain an entry visa before travel and carry US$3,000 in cash each, or US$5,000 per family. For US readers, the change does not touch American passport holders, but it shows how Egypt controls entry for some nationalities.

What Changed on Sunday 1 November

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Egypt’s tourism authority, told tour companies to apply the new rules from 1 November 2026. The Chamber of Travel Agencies and Tourism Companies, the trade body for tour operators, passed the instruction to its members.

The instruction cancels all earlier facilitation for citizens of the three countries and requires an entry visa obtained before travel. Rules for citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, two other Central Asian countries, stay as they were.

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The New Conditions for Visitors

Visitors aged 16 to 40 must travel with a family member, meaning a parent, spouse or child. Each visitor must carry US$3,000, and a family must carry US$5,000.

Visitors’ phone numbers must be registered with the sponsoring tour company, which must prepare a set programme for each group. The company collects passports on arrival, hands them back on departure and must report anyone who misses a departure date.

Details of accompanying family members are recorded on the family head’s arrival stamp, and the head must take the whole family out when leaving. A tourist visa cannot be changed to another purpose.

How Egypt’s Entry Rules Work Now

Most other nationalities can still use Egypt’s e-visa, the online visa that replaces the arrival sticker. It costs US$30 for one entry and US$65 for multiple entries.

From Friday 1 January 2027 a levy built into every entry visa rises from US$12 to US$15, which should lift the single-entry e-visa to about US$33, as our report on the visa levy explains. Our guide to Egypt visa and residence rules covers the longer stays.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities runs Egypt’s tourism policy and its ancient sites. The Chamber of Travel Agencies and Tourism Companies represents licensed tour operators and relays ministry rules to them.

A sponsoring tour company is the licensed operator that vouches for a visitor and organises the trip. Facilitation means eased entry procedures, such as simpler visa steps for approved visitors.

What It Means for You

If you are a US citizen, nothing in this instruction changes your entry to Egypt, but check the e-visa rules before you fly. The instruction names only citizens of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

If you have family or business ties in these countries, expect to apply for a visa first and to deal with a sponsoring tour company. Carry the required cash, which is set per person and per family.

What Is Not Known

The full text of the instruction has not been published, and the ministry has given no public reason for it. How many visitors from the three countries it affects is not known.

It is not clear what facilitation these citizens had before 1 November. Whether the rules also apply to travelers who are not on organised tours has not been stated.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries does Egypt’s new entry rule cover?

Citizens of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan lose Egypt’s earlier entry facilitation from Sunday 1 November 2026. Citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are not affected.

What must visitors from these countries do now?

They must get an entry visa before travel and carry US$3,000 each, or US$5,000 per family. Visitors aged 16 to 40 must travel with a family member.

Does this affect US travelers?

No, the instruction names only citizens of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. US visitors can still use Egypt’s e-visa, which costs US$30 for one entry.

Who issued the new rules?

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities issued the instruction, and the Chamber of Travel Agencies and Tourism Companies passed it to tour operators. The full text has not been published.

Sources: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt, instruction on entry of citizens of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, as passed to tour companies, effective 1 November 2026; Chamber of Travel Agencies and Tourism Companies, circular to members, 1 to 2 November 2026; Egypt official e-visa portal, 5 November 2026.

Correction — 5 November 2026: an earlier version said a US$15 fee is added to entry visas from 1 January 2027; the levy rises from US$12 to US$15, a US$3 increase.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief