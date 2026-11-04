Egypt Orders Plan to Lift Minimum Wage Soon

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

EGYPT · ECONOMY

Key Facts The country Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, plans higher minimum pay for about 4.5 million state employees.

What happened On Wednesday 4 November 2026 the prime minister told the finance minister to announce the wage plan fast.

The pay today The state minimum wage is 8,000 Egyptian pounds (EGP) a month, about US$146, since July 2026.

The target Egypt’s government wants EGP 15,000 (about US$274) by the end of its 2029/30 budget year.

Egypt’s government is moving to put a bigger minimum wage into pay packets, and on Wednesday 4 November 2026 the prime minister told his finance minister to hurry. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly asked Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk to announce the detailed plan, including who gets the rise and how it is paid.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the decision shows how Cairo balances pay for ordinary workers against a tight budget. Egypt is a major Middle East partner of Washington and a large market for US companies, so its spending choices matter for investors who hold Egyptian bonds.

What Happened

Madbouly met ministers on Wednesday to review how the government will carry out the directives of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi after Egypt Forum 2026. The forum was a six-day national policy gathering held from 19 to 24 October 2026, and its closing session set the wage target.

Kouchouk told the meeting that the finance ministry is finishing the executive plan for the higher minimum wage. He said it would go to the cabinet, Egypt’s council of ministers, and then be announced.

The minister added that the government is preparing in parallel higher incomes for workers in several key sectors. He pointed to the teachers’ pay plan that the government has already announced.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Egypt economy Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

The Wage Path in Numbers

The state minimum wage rose by EGP 1,000 to EGP 8,000 a month (about US$146 at EGP 54.65 per US dollar, the RT market-data rate) from July 2026, a step the prime minister announced on 1 April 2026. The rise forms part of a pay and pension package that the finance ministry said would cost more than EGP 100 billion (about US$1.8 billion).

At the closing session of Egypt Forum 2026 on 24 October, Madbouly said the government aims to lift the minimum wage to EGP 15,000 (about US$274) by the end of fiscal year 2029/30. Egypt’s fiscal year runs from July to June, so that deadline falls on 30 June 2030.

The government says the target would benefit about 4.5 million employees in the state administrative apparatus. The forum also proposed raising average wages by at least 50% over the same period.

Other Decisions From the Meeting

The meeting also covered a pilot of cash support in place of subsidised goods in Beheira, a governorate in the Nile Delta, from January 2027. The supply ministry is preparing the details of that scheme.

Officials also said they will keep strategic reserves of basic goods for at least six months. The aim is to prevent artificial shortages and keep prices stable.

Why It Matters

A rise in the minimum wage lifts incomes for millions of households, but it also raises the state’s monthly pay bill. The finance ministry put the cost of the July 2026 package at more than EGP 100 billion (about US$1.8 billion).

Egypt’s central bank raised its overnight deposit rate by one percentage point to 20% on 29 October, which makes borrowing for the state more costly. Our report on the budget cost of the rate hike shows why pay promises and debt costs compete for the same money.

What It Means for You

If you hold Egyptian government bonds or Egypt-focused funds, watch the cost estimate that comes with the wage plan. A clear number and a start date would show how much room the budget has.

Travellers and US companies with staff in Egypt will not see a direct change, because the minimum wage applies to state employees. Private employers may still feel some pressure to follow.

What Is Not Known

The government has not yet said when the new minimum wage will start or how fast it will climb from EGP 8,000 to EGP 15,000. It has also not published the total cost or how the rise will be financed.

It is not known whether the plan will include pensioners or only active employees. The finance ministry has said only that the plan will go to the cabinet before it is announced.

More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Egypt’s Minimum Wage for State Employees?

It is EGP 8,000 a month (about US$146), in force since July 2026. The government aims to reach EGP 15,000 (about US$274) by the end of fiscal year 2029/30.

What Did Egypt’s Prime Minister Order on 4 November 2026?

Mostafa Madbouly told Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk to announce the executive plan for the minimum wage rise quickly. The plan will say how the rise is applied and who benefits.

Who Would Benefit From the EGP 15,000 Target?

The government says about 4.5 million employees in the state administrative apparatus would benefit. Private-sector workers are not covered by the state scale.

When Will the New Wage Plan Be Announced?

No date has been given. The finance ministry says it is finishing the plan and will present it to the cabinet first.

Sources: Prime Minister’s Office and Cabinet of Egypt, meeting on Egypt Forum 2026 follow-up, 4 November 2026; Ministry of Finance of Egypt, statements by Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, 4 November 2026; Cabinet of Egypt, minimum wage decision, 1 April 2026; Egypt Forum 2026 closing session recommendations, 24 October 2026; RT market data, EGP/USD exchange rate, 4 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief