Egypt Lists Banque Du Caire After Record IPO

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

EGYPT · BANKING · IPO

Key Facts What happened Shares began trading on the Egyptian Exchange on Monday 2 November 2026 under the ticker BQDC.

The size 45% of the bank was sold at 5.30 Egyptian pounds (US$0.10) a share, raising about US$657 million.

The demand Retail orders covered the public tranche about 27 times; institutional orders covered theirs about six times.

The seller State-owned Banque Misr, the bank’s parent, sold existing shares, so the money goes to Banque Misr.

US angle US institutions could join the private placement; the pound’s fall since mid-October adds currency risk.

Banque du Caire, a state-owned Egyptian bank, began trading on the Egyptian Exchange in Cairo on Monday 2 November 2026. It followed the largest share sale in the exchange’s history, which raised about 36.37 billion Egyptian pounds (about US$657 million).

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The stake on offer grew from 30% to 45% because demand was strong, and the money goes to the bank’s state-owned parent, Banque Misr. For US readers, the listing shows how far Egypt will go to bring private and foreign money into state companies.

What Happened on Monday 2 November

Banque du Caire shares opened on Monday 2 November 2026 under the ticker BQDC, the short code investors use to trade the stock. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Hassan Abdalla, governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, attended the opening ceremony.

Hussein Abaza, the bank’s chief executive, called the start of trading “a significant strategic milestone in the Bank’s journey” in a statement. He said the sale reflects investor confidence in the bank’s financial position and growth potential.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Egypt Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

How the Banque Du Caire Sale Grew to 45%

The bank said on Sunday 11 October 2026 that it planned to list 30% of its shares. After the regulator approved the prospectus on 18 October, the sale was raised to 45%, or 6.8625 billion existing shares.

The final price was 5.30 Egyptian pounds (about US$0.10) a share, the top of the range set on 18 October. At that price the whole bank is worth about 80.83 billion pounds (about US$1.46 billion).

Who Bought and How Demand Looked

Of the shares sold, 95% went to institutions in a private placement and 5% to the public in Egypt. The private tranche raised about 34.55 billion pounds (about US$624 million) and the public tranche about 1.82 billion pounds (about US$33 million).

Retail investors in Egypt placed orders for about 9.29 billion shares against 343.125 million on offer, so the public tranche was covered about 27 times. Institutional orders covered their tranche about six times.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, a lender owned by dozens of governments, joined the private placement. So did the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank’s private-sector arm.

The placement was open to qualified institutional buyers worldwide, including US funds under Rule 144A. That US rule lets large investors buy shares that are not registered with US regulators.

Why the State Is Selling

The bank’s shares were first listed provisionally on 8 February 2017, nine years before this sale.

The sale fits a government plan to widen private ownership of state companies. Because the shares already existed, the bank itself received no new money from the offering.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Banque du Caire is a state-owned Egyptian commercial bank, and its parent Banque Misr is another state bank that sold the shares. The Egyptian Exchange, or EGX, is the country’s stock market, based in Cairo.

The Financial Regulatory Authority supervises Egypt’s non-bank financial markets and must approve share sales. An initial public offering, or IPO, is a company’s first big sale of shares to outside investors.

What It Means for You

The shares trade in Cairo in Egyptian pounds, so a US investor needs a broker with access to the Egyptian market. Dollar returns also depend on the pound, which has weakened from about 53 per US$1 in mid-October to about 55 this week.

For travelers and expats, the sale changes who owns the bank, not how its branches or accounts work. For investors it is a test of whether Egypt can sell more state assets to private buyers.

What Is Not Known

The final split between foreign and Egyptian buyers has not been published. How the share will trade in the coming weeks is also open.

Banque Misr has not said how it will use the proceeds. It is not known whether the state will sell more of Banque du Caire or other state banks soon.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Banque du Caire start trading?

Banque du Caire shares began trading on the Egyptian Exchange on Monday 2 November 2026 under the ticker BQDC. The sale of 45% of the bank was the largest in the exchange’s history.

How much did the Banque du Caire IPO raise?

The sale raised about 36.37 billion Egyptian pounds (about US$657 million) at 5.30 pounds (about US$0.10) a share. The money goes to the seller, Banque Misr, not to Banque du Caire.

Can US investors buy Banque du Caire shares?

US qualified institutional buyers could join the private placement under Rule 144A. Other US investors would need a broker with access to the Egyptian Exchange.

Why did the sale grow from 30% to 45%?

Demand was strong, and Egypt’s regulator approved a larger sale. Retail orders alone covered the public tranche about 27 times.

Sources: Egyptian Exchange (EGX), announcement of the 45% offering and trading-start notice, 29 October and 2 November 2026; Banque du Caire, statement on the start of trading, 2 November 2026; Financial Regulatory Authority of Egypt, prospectus approval and approval of the larger sale, 18 to 29 October 2026; Egyptian Cabinet, approval of the sale of up to 45% of Banque du Caire, October 2026; Currency reference rate, 55.34 Egyptian pounds per US$1, 4 November 2026.

Correction — 5 November 2026: an unverified sentence about a legal Cabinet-approval requirement for the start of trading was removed.





Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief · Editorial standards · Report an error