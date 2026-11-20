Prosecutors allege a fuel scheme that fed shell companies in Panama, and a judge must now decide who stands trial, days before local elections in which the mayor’s wife is a candidate.

File photo, February 2024. Pedestrians on the Malecón 2000 riverfront promenade in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city. Photo: Freddy eduardo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Ecuador

A prosecutor in Ecuador asked a judge on Thursday 19 November 2026 to send Aquiles Álvarez, the mayor of Guayaquil, the country’s largest city and main port, to trial for money laundering. Dennis Villavicencio made the request for Álvarez, 12 other people and nine companies in the Goleada case before criminal judge José Sebastián Cornejo in Quito.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Ecuador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Prosecutor Dennis Villavicencio seeks trial for Guayaquil mayor Aquiles Álvarez, 12 others and nine companies.

What. He asks judge José Sebastián Cornejo to send them to trial for money laundering.

Next. The hearing runs to Sunday 22 November; the judge has not yet ruled.

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Prosecutors allege a fuel scheme that fed shell companies in Panama, and a judge must now decide who stands trial, days before local elections in which the mayor’s wife is a candidate.

The judge has not yet decided whether anyone will face trial, and the hearing, held by video link, continues on Friday 20 November. Everyone accused is presumed innocent, and the claims below are allegations by prosecutors.

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According to the case page of Ecuador’s Attorney General’s Office, known as the Fiscalía, the Goleada case describes a business web built around fuel trading. The case rests on the account of a protected witness, José Cevallos Avellán.

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Prosecutors allege that the group bought large volumes of state-subsidised diesel meant for ships under the Ecuadorian flag and diverted it to foreign-flagged vessels. They allege it was then resold at international market prices, without the subsidy.

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The proceeds, prosecutors allege, were used to create shell companies in Panama that simulated debts, hid income and showed fake expenses. The aim, in the Attorney General’s Office’s own words, was to beat the safety systems of Ecuador’s financial system without raising alarms.

The accusation rests on at least 200 pieces of evidence, which Villavicencio began presenting on 12 November. He did so after the judge had declared the process valid and rejected the defence requests to annul it.

For ten people, the prosecutor asked for trial as direct authors, meaning the people said to have carried out the offence themselves, among them Álvarez, his brothers Xavier and Antonio, his mother Gioconda Henriques and his cousins Andrés and Fernando Viteri. For three others, Carlos Andrés Asanza, Ricardo Fabio Bruzzone Puig and Pablo Ricardo Pita, he asked for trial as accomplices, meaning helpers.

He also asked the judge to uphold the precautionary measures already imposed, such as travel bans and detention orders, on all the accused and to hold the companies legally responsible. The accused also include Raúl Chávez, a member of the National Assembly, Ecuador’s parliament.

On Wednesday 18 November the judge paused the pretrial phase for four accused who are candidates in the local elections of Sunday 29 November, as our earlier report described. One of them is Fiorella Ycaza, wife of Álvarez and candidate for mayor of Guayaquil for the Partido Socialista Ecuatoriano, a political party.

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The other three paused candidates are Gastón Aparicio Loy Correa, Pedro Juan Hidalgo Elinan and David Andrés Álvarez Kronfle. Article 108 of the Código de la Democracia, the electoral law, gives candidates immunity from prosecution until results are proclaimed, a date that follows the 29 November vote.

The vote is overseen by the National Electoral Council (CNE), Ecuador’s electoral authority. The judge said the pause is temporary, says nothing about guilt and does not stop the case against the others.

Put another way, four of the 17 individuals in the prosecutors’ file cannot be tried until results are proclaimed, while the rest can. The same pretrial track also touches national politics, since an assembly member is among the accused.

The defence has not yet presented its evidence, which is scheduled after the prosecutor’s side on Friday. The accused’s lawyers asked the judge to annul the process and, after 18 November, to suspend the whole case, and he turned both requests down.

On Friday the hearing resumes at 08:30 and runs to Sunday 22 November. The first item is the financial intelligence unit UAFE, Ecuador’s anti-money-laundering agency, which takes part as a private accuser, a victim-side party that can press the charge, and after it the defence lawyers present their evidence.

If the judge sends the accused to trial, a trial court takes over, because the preparatory hearing only decides whether the case moves forward. The Attorney General’s Office has not published a figure for the loss to the state that prosecutors allege stems from the subsidised diesel.

The hearing ends a week before Guayaquil votes for its next mayor. The judge has not said when he will rule on who goes to trial.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Goleada case?

Prosecutors allege a scheme that turned subsidised diesel into money, which was then hidden through shell companies. The case is about money laundering, not about the fuel sale alone.

Does the judge now send them to trial?

Not yet, because he has to rule after the preparatory hearing ends. Only then would a trial court take over.

Why is the mayor’s wife not part of this step?

As a candidate in the local elections she has electoral immunity, so her part of the case is paused. The judge said this says nothing about guilt.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error