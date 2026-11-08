Ecuador Sends Aid to Flooded Milagro

Ecuador’s government said on Sunday 8 November 2026 that it had delivered 200 first-response humanitarian kits to families hit by heavy rain and flooding in Milagro. Milagro is a city in Guayas province, near Guayaquil.

Officials also checked a temporary shelter for displaced people. US readers with family, business or travel plans on Ecuador’s coast should know that aid is continuing.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Ecuador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Aid. 200 first-response humanitarian kits reached flooded families in Milagro, Guayas province.

Agency. The National Risk Management Secretariat, the government disaster agency, led the delivery.

Shelter. Displaced people are staying at the Teniente Hugo Ortiz public school, a Milagro school used as a shelter.

Affected. About 750 people counted so far in a first survey; the final figure is not yet known.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Relief kits and a school shelter are part of the government’s response to heavy rain that flooded a city near Guayaquil.

Aid Reaches Milagro

Ecuador’s National Risk Management Secretariat delivered 200 first-response humanitarian kits, it said on Sunday 8 November 2026. The kits went to families hit by heavy rain and flooding in Milagro, a city and canton (a local government district) in Guayas province.

Carolina Lozano, the secretariat’s head, and José Julio Neira, secretary general of Public Administration, Planning and Cabinet, took part. Officials also checked the temporary shelter at the Teniente Hugo Ortiz public school, where displaced people are staying.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Our earlier report from Colonche in Santa Elena province covers flooding elsewhere on the coast. That area lies outside Milagro.

The secretariat said it will keep staff in Milagro and other Guayas cantons. It said the staff will stay to identify new needs.

File photo, February 2024. The Malecón 2000 riverfront promenade in Guayaquil, the main city of Guayas province, where Milagro lies. Photo: Freddy eduardo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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How Many People Are Affected

Carolina Lozano, head of the national risk agency, said a first household survey in Milagro preliminarily counted about 750 affected people. She said the figure could rise as officials visit more areas.

The survey is still under way. The final count of affected and displaced people is still open.

What Is Not Known

The final number of affected and displaced people is not known. Neither is the number of people in the shelter.

A full damage count has not been published. The forecast for the coming days is also unknown.

No deaths have been reported so far. We cannot say whether anyone was hurt.

What It Means for You

US readers with family, business or travel in Guayas should check the secretariat’s alerts. They should avoid crossing flooded roads and rivers.

Staying in touch with relatives and local contacts helps. Conditions can change quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Milagro?

Milagro is a city and canton in Guayas province, near Guayaquil. It lies on Ecuador’s coast.

How many people are affected?

Carolina Lozano, head of the national risk agency, said a first survey preliminarily counted about 750 affected people in Milagro. The figure could rise as more areas are surveyed.

What aid has arrived?

The National Risk Management Secretariat delivered 200 first-response humanitarian kits, it said on Sunday 8 November. Officials also checked the temporary shelter at the Teniente Hugo Ortiz public school.

Sources Ecuador’s National Risk Management Secretariat statements, as carried by Ecuadorian media. Read 8 November 2026.