Ecuador Suspect Held in Siblings’ Deaths

IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 0.17% USD/MXN18.53▼ 0.36% USD/CLP994.13▼ 0.14% USD/COP3,317▲ 1.14% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.18% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.69% BRENT 95.77 ▼ 0.05% WTI 88.52 ▼ 0.25% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.08 ▼ 1.67% GOLD 3,882 ▼ 0.08% SILVER 48.93 ▼ 2.09% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.66 ▼ 1.30% PETR4 45.21 ▲ 1.14% VALE3 63.45 ▼ 0.78% ITUB4 42.17 ▲ 1.18% BBDC4 14.44 ▲ 0.84% ABEV3 15.74 ▼ 0.06% BBAS3 15.13 ▼ 2.26% B3SA3 14.81 ▲ 0.34% WEGE3 51.19 ▼ 0.89% PRIO3 63.24 ▼ 0.09% SUZB3 55.06 ▼ 1.75% RENT3 30.08 ▲ 1.69% AZZA3 15.96 ▼ 5.56% CSAN3 3.01 ▲ 5.61% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.54 ▲ 6.28% GMAT3 4.18 ▲ 8.85% PSSA3 46.47 ▲ 1.15% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.12 ▼ 7.42% SLCE3 18.11 ▼ 1.36% NATU3 5.12 ▼ 3.94% BRKM5 3.09 ▲ 0.65% RANI3 8.15 ▼ 0.37% CSNA3 3.85 ▼ 8.98% IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 0.19% USD/MXN 18.53 ▼ 0.39% USD/CLP 994.13 ▼ 0.14% USD/COP 3,317 ▲ 1.14% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.18% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.68% BRENT 95.77 ▼ 0.05% WTI 88.52 ▼ 0.25% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.08 ▼ 1.67% GOLD 3,882 ▼ 0.08% SILVER 48.93 ▼ 2.09% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.66 ▼ 1.30% PETR4 45.21 ▲ 1.14% VALE3 63.45 ▼ 0.78% ITUB4 42.17 ▲ 1.18% BBDC4 14.44 ▲ 0.84% ABEV3 15.74 ▼ 0.06% BBAS3 15.13 ▼ 2.26% B3SA3 14.81 ▲ 0.34% WEGE3 51.19 ▼ 0.89% PRIO3 63.24 ▼ 0.09% SUZB3 55.06 ▼ 1.75% RENT3 30.08 ▲ 1.69% AZZA3 15.96 ▼ 5.56% CSAN3 3.01 ▲ 5.61% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.54 ▲ 6.28% GMAT3 4.18 ▲ 8.85% PSSA3 46.47 ▲ 1.15% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.12 ▼ 7.42% SLCE3 18.11 ▼ 1.36% NATU3 5.12 ▼ 3.94% BRKM5 3.09 ▲ 0.65% RANI3 8.15 ▼ 0.37% CSNA3 3.85 ▼ 8.98%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Ecuador Latin America

Ecuador Suspect Held in Siblings’ Deaths

By · · 4 min read
Ecuadorian National Police patrol cars and officers in Guayaquil
File photo. National Police of Ecuador patrol cars and officers during an event in Guayaquil, 2023. Photo: Presidencia de la República del Ecuador, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

ECUADOR · CRIME

Published Friday, 13 November 2026 · Source: Ecuador Attorney General’s Office, Interior Ministry and Napo police

A judge in Napo, an Amazon province of Ecuador, ordered pretrial detention on Friday 13 November 2026 for Jerson Damián Perugachi Grefa, the suspect in the deaths of two siblings in the provincial capital, Tena. The Attorney General’s Office said he is being investigated for alleged involuntary disappearance resulting in death.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Ecuador story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

The children, Flor, 11, and Leodan, 8, vanished after leaving school on Friday 30 October, and their bodies were found on Thursday 12 November. The judge set a 90-day period for the investigation phase.

Key Facts

  • What A judge ordered pretrial detention for the suspect in the deaths of two siblings in Tena.
  • Who Jerson Damián Perugachi Grefa; victims Flor Aracely, 11, and Leodan Bolívar Andi Alvarado, 8.
  • Charge Alleged involuntary disappearance resulting in death; the judge set 90 days for investigation.
  • When Missing Friday 30 October; bodies found Thursday 12 November; detention ordered Friday 13 November.
  • Unknown Cause of death, motive and whether anyone else took part are not yet established.

What the Judge and Prosecutors Decided

The judge in Napo accepted the evidence presented by prosecutors and ordered pretrial detention, the Attorney General’s Office said on Friday 13 November. The ruling described the measure as a last resort.

Pretrial detention means the suspect stays in custody while the case is prepared; it is not a verdict. Prosecutors are examining the case as an alleged involuntary disappearance with a result of death, and autopsies were announced to establish how the children died.

The National Court of Justice building in Quito, Ecuador
File photo. The National Court of Justice in Quito, Ecuador, July 2025. The Tena hearing took place in Napo province. Photo: Ceancata, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

How the Case Unfolded

Flor and Leodan left their school in the Santa Rosa area of Tena at about half past ten in the morning on Friday 30 October 2026. A security camera showed them climbing onto a motorcycle with an unidentified man.

The Attorney General’s Office and the Interior Ministry activated the Alerta Emilia, Ecuador’s alert for missing children, on Sunday 1 November. The children had been missing for 13 days when the bodies were found.

Napo police detained Perugachi Grefa in the early hours of Thursday 12 November, and the bodies were found the same day. Interior Minister John Reimberg posted the suspect’s photo on X and later said he had accepted responsibility, after speaking with the victims’ family.

Napo police chief Juan Carlos Mafla said the detainee matches the man seen with the children in the video. The minister’s statement is not a court finding, and the suspect is presumed innocent until a court rules.

What Is Not Known

The cause of death, the motive and whether anyone else took part have not been officially established. Minister Reimberg said police will widen their inquiries to find out if others were involved.

Autopsy findings had not been published when this report was prepared. The judge set a 90-day period for the prosecutors’ investigation phase.

What It Means for You

Families in Napo are the people directly affected by this case, and the next public steps are the autopsy findings and the 90-day investigation. Readers following Ecuador’s security situation can see in it how a search that began with an Alerta Emilia alert ended 13 days after the disappearance.

For wider context on Ecuador, see our Ecuador coverage. Our recent reports include Ecuador Mayoral Candidate Shot Dead and Ecuador Sends Aid to Flooded Milagro.

More: Ecuador news in English.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the suspect in the Tena case?

Jerson Damián Perugachi Grefa, who is in pretrial detention after the ruling announced on Friday 13 November 2026. He is a suspect, and no court has convicted him.

What is he accused of?

Prosecutors are investigating alleged involuntary disappearance resulting in death. The judge set a 90-day period for the investigation phase.

What does pretrial detention mean?

It means the suspect stays in custody while prosecutors prepare the case, before any trial. The judge ordered it as a last resort.

What is the Alerta Emilia?

It is Ecuador’s alert for missing children. The Attorney General’s Office and the Interior Ministry activated it for this case on Sunday 1 November.

Sources: Ecuador Attorney General’s Office announcement, 13 November 2026; Interior Minister John Reimberg, post on X of 12 November 2026 and later statements; Napo police statements, 12 and 13 November 2026, as published in Ecuadorian news media.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →
The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Alerta Emilia Attorney General crime Ecuador missing children Napo pretrial detention Tena

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.