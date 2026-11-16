Ecuador: Floods

More than 1,000 people have been evacuated from flooded Milagro, a city in Ecuador’s coastal Guayas province, after heavy rain on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 November. Water had still not receded in several districts on Monday 16 November.

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Milagro lies near Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, and the Secretaría de Gestión de Riesgos (SGR), the national disaster agency, is monitoring the emergency. Our earlier report on relief kits sent to Milagro covers the first days.

Key Facts Evacuated. More than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Milagro after heavy rain on 12 and 13 November.

Shelters. Hundreds of people were sheltering in two schools on Monday night, 16 November.

Cause. Local rivers and a creek overflowed after the rain.

Emergency. The city’s emergency committee recommended a 60-day state of emergency; the mayor’s decision is not reported.

As of. Latest figures date from the evening of 16 November 2026.

Water was still standing in several districts on Monday, so the evacuation and shelter counts may keep rising.

How Many People Have Left Their Homes

Rescue crews had evacuated more than 1,000 people by Monday 16 November, counted from Friday 13 November by the national disaster agency. Reports give different tallies at different hours, so the figure is a minimum.

Two schools, the Teniente Hugo Ortiz and the 17 de Septiembre, served as shelters, and hundreds of people slept there on Monday night. Fire brigades from Milagro and from Guayaquil carried out many of the rescues.

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File photo of a rain-soaked street in El Empalme, Guayas province, not taken in Milagro. Photo: This Pin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why the City Flooded

Intense rain on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 November made the Milagro river, the Venecia river and the San Miguel creek overflow. Run-off flowed into districts including Bellavista, Unida Sur and Margaritas.

Milagro lies in the coastal lowlands of Guayas province. The city’s cantonal emergency operations committee (COE) recommended a 60-day state of emergency to the mayor, citing the effects that El Niño, a Pacific warming that can bring extra rain to Ecuador’s coast, could generate.

What Happens Next

The mayor’s decision on the 60-day emergency recommendation is the next official step to watch. The date of any decision has not been announced.

The emergency committee is also assessing how the weather will develop for the people in the shelters. No date for the shelters to close has been announced.

What It Means for You

US readers with family, business or travel plans around Guayaquil should follow official advisories, because water had not receded in several Milagro districts on Monday. The SGR is the body to follow for official updates.

Reports differ on how many households are affected and on the cost of damage. Until officials publish totals, the evacuation count is the best measure of the scale.

What Is Not Known

The mayor’s decision on the emergency recommendation has not been reported. The final number of affected households and the cost of the damage are not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been evacuated in Milagro?

More than 1,000 people had been evacuated by Monday 16 November. Hundreds of them were in two school shelters that night.

Why is Milagro flooding?

Heavy rain on 12 and 13 November made the Milagro river, the Venecia river and the San Miguel creek overflow. The local emergency committee has warned of the effects El Niño could bring.

Has a state of emergency been declared in Milagro?

The city’s emergency committee has recommended a 60-day state of emergency to the mayor. The mayor’s decision has not been reported.

Sources Secretaría de Gestión de Riesgos (SGR); Milagro cantonal emergency operations committee (COE) resolution of 16 November 2026; fire brigades of Milagro and Guayaquil.

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