Dominican Held Over Alleged Plot on Leader

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DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · SECURITY

Key Facts What happened Prosecutors arrested a 29-year-old man on Tuesday 3 November 2026 over an alleged plan to attack President Luis Abinader.

The date The judicial order names Friday 6 November 2026, Constitution Day (a national holiday), at the National Congress, the legislature.

The evidence Investigators seized electronic devices and chemical substances, which they are still evaluating.

Still open Prosecutors have not said what the chemicals are or whether he has been formally charged.

Dominican prosecutors have arrested a man they suspect of planning an attack on President Luis Abinader, and they say the target date was this Friday. The Public Ministry, the country’s prosecution service, announced the raids this week.

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For US readers, the case matters because a plot against a sitting president, even an alleged one, raises questions about stability in a Caribbean country that many Americans visit. Our guide to security and crime in the Dominican Republic explains the wider picture.

What Happened

Prosecutors arrested Delvinson De la Cruz Sosa, 29, on Tuesday 3 November 2026 in San Francisco de Macorís, a city in the northeast of the country and the capital of Duarte province. The Public Ministry carried out the raids with help from the cybercrime division of the National Intelligence Directorate (DNI), the state intelligence agency.

Investigators searched his home and the hardware store Ferretería Molina on Avenida Profesor Juan Bosch, where he works. A judge, Josefina Noemí Díaz Marte, authorised the searches, and three prosecutors named in the order lead the case.

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What Investigators Seized

The Public Ministry says it took electronic objects and chemical substances from the two locations. It describes them as possible evidence of an intention to carry out the threats.

Prosecutors have not listed the devices or named the chemicals. A hardware store sells many products that are harmless, so the seizure alone does not show what the suspect planned.

Why 6 November Matters

The judicial order says the alleged attack was planned for Friday 6 November 2026 at the National Congress. That day is Constitution Day, which marks the adoption of the country’s first constitution on 6 November 1844.

The date is the central detail of the case, since a public ceremony at the Congress draws officials and security teams to one place. Prosecutors have not said whether the president was due to attend, or whether the ceremony will change.

In Plain English

The Public Ministry is the Dominican prosecution service, and it directs criminal investigations. The National Intelligence Directorate is the state intelligence agency, and here its cybercrime unit helps examine electronic devices.

Abinader, a businessman turned politician, has led the country since August 2020 and won a second term in May 2024. The president is both head of state and head of government.

What It Means for You

If you plan to visit Santo Domingo this week, no security changes have been announced. No attack has been reported, and the case so far rests on an arrest and a search.

Investors in Dominican assets should watch whether the case widens or the government changes its schedule. The case is an allegation for now, so there is nothing yet to price.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what the chemical substances are, or whether any weapons or explosives were found. Prosecutors have not published the formal charges, the suspect’s account or any possible motive.

It is also unclear whether other people are involved, or whether the ceremony programme at the Congress will change. The Public Ministry has said only that the seized items are being evaluated as possible evidence.

Until a court rules, the plot remains an allegation, and the suspect is presumed innocent under Dominican law. We will report more as prosecutors publish further details of the case.

More: Dominican Republic news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Was Arrested in the Alleged Plot Against Abinader?

Prosecutors arrested Delvinson De la Cruz Sosa, 29, in San Francisco de Macorís on Tuesday 3 November 2026. He works at a hardware store that was also searched.

What Was Seized in the Raids?

Prosecutors say they seized electronic objects and chemical substances. They are evaluating them as possible evidence linked to the alleged threats.

When Was the Attack Supposedly Planned?

The judicial order refers to Friday 6 November 2026 at the National Congress, during the Constitution Day commemoration. Prosecutors have not said whether the president planned to attend.

Is It Safe to Travel to the Dominican Republic?

The case concerns one alleged plan against the president, and no attack has been reported. Check the US State Department travel advisory before you go.

Sources: Public Ministry of the Dominican Republic, statements on the raids in San Francisco de Macorís, 3 to 4 November 2026; judicial order authorising the searches, Permanent Service (on-call) court, San Francisco de Macorís, 3 November 2026; National Intelligence Directorate (DNI), cybercrime division, support to the investigation, 3 November 2026.

This article was drafted with automated assistance and reviewed before publication. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief