Thousands of Dominican teachers sat a performance evaluation and passed it. Many are still waiting for the pay rise that was meant to follow.

The Primatial Cathedral in Santo Domingo's Colonial City, a UNESCO World Heritage site, pictured in May 2024. Photo: -wuppertaler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Dominican Republic

Teachers from 16 regional chapters of the Dominican Republic’s main public-school teachers’ union went to the Ministry of Education in Santo Domingo on Wednesday 18 November 2026, the daily Hoy reported on 19 November. They want unpaid pay rises and back pay tied to a teacher performance evaluation, and police cordoned off one side of the building, Hoy said.

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The union, the Asociación Dominicana de Profesores (ADP), has not announced a strike, and its national leadership chose dialogue after written promises from the ministry, Hoy reported on 17 November. The row follows our 14 November report on the Santiago union plan and concerns Dominican public schools, not tourist travel.

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The ministry, known as Minerd, says it will pay back pay in December 2026 and new incentives from January 2027, the broadcaster CDN reported on 16 November. Some teachers say they were left out of the payments entirely, Hoy reported.

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Key Facts Who. Teachers from 16 chapters of the ADP, the main public-school teachers’ union, and the Ministry of Education.

What. Protest at the ministry in Santo Domingo on Wednesday 18 November 2026 over unpaid evaluation incentives.

Numbers. Grades were published for 111,851 teachers in August 2026.

Next. Minerd plans back pay in December 2026 and new incentives from January 2027.

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:15 GMT.

Thousands of Dominican teachers sat a performance evaluation and passed it. Many are still waiting for the pay rise that was meant to follow.

How the Dispute Reached the Ministry

The teacher evaluation, called the Evaluación del Desempeño Docente (EDD), began in 2025, and in late July 2026 the ADP announced mobilisations, according to the newspaper El Día. On 3 August 2026 Santiago union leaders protested at an education district office, as we covered in our earlier piece.

El Día reported on 2 August 2026 that grades were published for 111,851 teachers, and that Minerd said payment follows a claims period of 15 days and a review of up to 45 days under a protocol agreed with the unions. Hoy reported on 19 November that the chapters protested although the national leadership had chosen dialogue.

File photo, undated: café terraces on Calle El Conde in the Colonial Zone of Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The ADP wants payment now and a fixed date, while Minerd says it is paying within the protocol agreed with the unions. ADP president Eduardo Hidalgo had already demanded an official date for meeting the evaluation agreements in August 2026.

Hoy reported on 19 November that the incentives had been expected in November, a date it attributes to a ministry promise. Our explainer on Dominican education and health sets out how the school system is run.

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What Happened on Wednesday

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 teachers from chapters in Greater Santo Domingo and other areas resumed protests and went to the ministry headquarters, Hoy reported on 19 November. Hoy’s report of 18 November put the chapters in the Distrito Nacional (the capital district) and Santo Domingo province, with the protest planned for 10:00.

The national ADP leadership had postponed its own planned “civic stop” in front of the ministry, Hoy reported on 17 November. It did so after receiving a written commitment, letter MINERD-DESP.

4388 of 16 November, signed by the vice minister for teacher accreditation and certification. The ADP said it would set a new date if the commitments are not kept, Hoy reported on 17 November.

Other demands at the protest were school repairs, more cleaning and administrative staff, a substitute pool for medical leave and transport access.

What the Teachers Say

Kelfri García, a social sciences teacher from chapter 10-06 in Boca Chica, told Hoy on 19 November that teachers were summoned, completed every evaluation stage and received their grades. They were then told they would get no economic benefit.

Nancy Montero, a language teacher from chapter 15-01, told Hoy on 19 November that her case is not in the files being compiled by the ministry’s teacher-personnel files. She asked for recognition, back pay and incentives.

The Ministry’s Position

Francisco D’Oleo, the vice minister for teacher accreditation and certification, argues that the teachers in question were appointed after 31 October 2024, the cut-off date for taking part in the evaluation, Hoy reported on 19 November. The teachers say their appointments came about a month later.

The ADP chapters dispute that outcome, and we cannot say who is right. Minerd also says it already disbursed funds in October and November 2026, and that a technical commission is in the final phase of reviewing claims, CDN reported on 16 November.

Payment Dates in Dispute

CDN reported on 16 November that Minerd plans to pay pending back pay in December 2026 and apply the new incentives from January 2027. Hoy reported on 19 November that Minerd announced payments in January 2027.

The written commitment says teachers who have not yet completed the evaluation will receive benefits in the coming weeks of 2026, before the end of December, Hoy reported on 17 November. The sources do not give any peso amounts.

Why It Matters

Grades were published for 111,851 teachers, El Día reported on 2 August 2026, so unpaid incentives could affect a large number of teachers. When promised pay arrives late, the union has a reason to call new protests, and the ADP says it would set a new date if the ministry’s commitments are not kept.

For readers outside the country, this is a story about Dominican public schools and about how far a government will keep to an evaluation deal. It has no direct bearing on tourist areas that we can confirm.

What to Watch

The ministry’s meeting with ADP leaders was set for Thursday 19 November 2026, after the minister returns from Brussels, Hoy reported on 17 November. The end of December 2026 is the deadline for pending back pay, and January 2027 is the date for new incentives, CDN reported on 16 November.

What Is Not Known

The outcome of the 19 November meeting is not known, and the ministry and the ADP are the ones who can answer. We found no statement from Hidalgo for 17 to 19 November, and we could not reach the ministry’s own documents.

It is also not known how many teachers are in the disputed group. Minerd’s technical commission, which is reviewing claims, holds that figure.

What It Means for You

If you follow Latin American public finances or education, the test is whether Minerd keeps its December and January dates. The ADP says it would set a new date for its civic stop if commitments are not kept.

If you have family in the Dominican Republic, school disruption is possible only if the ADP sets a new date, which it says it would do if promises are broken. Nothing in the sources points to a national stoppage today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ADP?

The Asociación Dominicana de Profesores (ADP) is the main union of Dominican public-school teachers. Its president is Eduardo Hidalgo, and its regional chapters organised the 18 November protest.

What are teachers demanding?

They want back pay and incentives tied to the 2025 teacher performance evaluation. Hoy also reported demands on school repairs, support staff, a substitute pool for medical leave and transport access.

When will Minerd pay?

CDN reported on 16 November that Minerd plans back pay in December 2026 and new incentives from January 2027. Hoy reported on 19 November that the ministry announced payments in January 2027.

Is there a teachers’ strike?

No national strike has been announced in the sources we reviewed. The ADP says it would set a new date for action if the ministry’s commitments are not kept.

Sources Ministerio de Educación (Minerd) letter MINERD-DESP. 4388 of 16 November 2026, as reported by Hoy; Hoy, 17, 18 and 19 November 2026; CDN, 16 November 2026; El Día, 2 August 2026

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