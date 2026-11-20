Authorities say the group moved drug shipments by speedboat from the Dominican east coast to Puerto Rico, and laundered the proceeds at home.

A monument with a cross and stone figures in a square in Higüey, photographed in November 2022. (Photo: Oleg Yunakov, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Crime: Dominican Republic

Dominican prosecutors and anti-drug agents arrested 21 people on Thursday 19 November 2026 in 65 simultaneous raids on an alleged drug-trafficking and money-laundering group. Authorities say the group moved drug shipments by sea from the Dominican coast to Puerto Rico, a US territory.

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The operation, called Operación Rompeolas (Operation Breakwater), was run by the Ministerio Público, the Dominican prosecution service, and the DNCD (Dirección Nacional de Control de Drogas), the national anti-drug agency. The joint press release says the United States gave legal cooperation.

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Key Facts Who. Dominican prosecutors arrested 21 suspects; they name Fausto Candelario Ortiz, alias “Pacha”, as alleged ringleader.

What. Operación Rompeolas: 65 simultaneous raids on an alleged drug-trafficking and money-laundering group.

Where. Eastern provinces and the capital area; the alleged route ran to Puerto Rico, a US territory.

When. Thursday 19 November 2026; no charges or court dates announced yet.

As of. 20 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

Authorities say the group moved drug shipments by speedboat from the Dominican east coast to Puerto Rico, and laundered the proceeds at home.

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More than 80 prosecutors and about 650 agents of the DNCD and the National Police took part. They searched properties in the provinces of La Altagracia, El Seibo and Duarte, and in the Distrito Nacional (the capital district) and Santo Domingo Este.

Prosecutors say the group received drug shipments from La Guajira, in Colombia, and moved them from Dominican coasts to Puerto Rico. From there the cargo was meant for final destinations in the United States and Europe, according to the release.

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Members allegedly used Go-Fast speedboats, built for speed over short sea crossings, and recreational boats. Much of the logistics ran from Higüey and Miches, two municipalities in the east of the country.

Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital, seen from a high floor. (File photo)

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Prosecutors name Fausto Candelario Ortiz, known as “Pacha” or “el Brother”, as the alleged ringleader and say he had been arrested before on alleged drug-trafficking charges. They name Yovani Candelario Ortiz, alias “Pachasito”, as the alleged operational coordinator.

Among those arrested is Willy Manuel Zorrilla Domínguez, known as “Willy Pacha”, a Higüey municipal councillor for the Partido Reformista Social Cristiano, a Dominican political party. Two others, María del Rosario, called Belkis, and Cristian Candelario, called “Bebo Pacha”, are investigated over alleged links to the money-laundering mechanisms.

All of those named are suspects, and no court has ruled on any allegation. The Ministerio Público says it will present the arrested before the competent courts within the legal deadlines while the investigation continues.

Officers occupied vehicles, firearms of various calibres, and cash in Dominican pesos, US dollars and euros. Proceedings have also begun to seize houses, apartments, farms and businesses linked to the group.

The seizure proceedings reach property as well as people. The release does not list which houses, farms or businesses are involved.

The Ministerio Público puts the total value of the occupied assets at RD$3,112,639,600, about US$52 million at 59.94 pesos per dollar, the market rate on 20 November 2026. The official report’s own dollar figure of US$5.5 million does not match its peso total at that rate.

Earlier in the week the DNCD described a different kind of case. On Tuesday 17 November 2026 it reported 91 arrests and about 20.9 kilograms of drugs seized in a week of 946 operations and seven raids, with 37 of the arrests in La Altagracia.

That sweep, covered in our earlier report, was street-level dealing. Rompeolas, by contrast, targets a transnational route that prosecutors say ends in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico is US soil, so the route described by prosecutors ends inside the United States, and the release says the United States cooperated legally. Higüey is a city in the eastern province of La Altagracia, one of the provinces raided.

The authorities have published no comparable trend figure for trafficking through the east. We therefore cannot say whether this route is growing or shrinking.

The Ministerio Público has not said what charges the suspects face or when they will appear in court. The release gives no tonnage of drugs moved and does not say how long the network operated, and we found no statement from the suspects’ lawyers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Operación Rompeolas?

It is a joint operation by the Dominican prosecution service and the national anti-drug agency against an alleged trafficking and money-laundering group. The suspects have not been convicted.

Why does Puerto Rico matter in this case?

Puerto Rico is a US territory, so prosecutors describe a route that ends inside the United States. The United States also gave legal cooperation to the operation.

What happens next to the suspects?

Prosecutors say they will present the arrested before the competent courts within the legal deadlines. Charges and hearing dates have not been announced.

Sources Press release of the Ministerio Público de la República Dominicana and the DNCD of 19 November 2026 · Ministerio Público · DNCD

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