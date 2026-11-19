In 2012 a pregnant teenager with leukaemia waited for chemotherapy that did not begin in time. Fourteen years later the state has said sorry, while compensation, investigations and the abortion law remain open.

The Alcázar de Colón on Plaza de España in the Colonial City of Santo Domingo. (Photo: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Society: Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic has publicly apologised for the death of a 16-year-old girl whose cancer treatment was delayed because she was pregnant. At a ceremony on Tuesday 17 November 2026, the state accepted responsibility to her mother, 14 years after the girl died.

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The girl, Rosaura Almonte Hernández, is known in the country as Esperancita. Her mother and her lawyers at Women’s Link Worldwide, an international legal group, say her death shows what the country’s total ban on abortion can cost.

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Key Facts Who. Rosa Hernández, mother of Esperancita, received the state’s apology.

What. The state acknowledged responsibility for the 2012 death of her 16-year-old daughter.

Where. A health centre in Santo Domingo’s Los Prados district now carries Rosaura’s name.

When. The act took place on Tuesday 17 November 2026; she died on Friday 17 August 2012.

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

In 2012 a pregnant teenager with leukaemia waited for chemotherapy that did not begin in time. Fourteen years later the state has said sorry, while compensation, investigations and the abortion law remain open.

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What Happened to Esperancita

In July 2012, Esperancita was admitted to a public hospital with acute leukaemia, a fast-growing cancer of the blood. According to Women’s Link Worldwide, which has represented her mother since 2013, she needed chemotherapy immediately.

The hospital did not start the treatment because she was pregnant, and abortion is banned in all circumstances in the Dominican Republic. She stayed in hospital without timely cancer treatment and died on Friday 17 August 2012.

The Primatial Cathedral in the Colonial City of Santo Domingo, the capital where the case unfolded. Photo: -wuppertaler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

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What the State Admitted on 17 November

The state held a public act of acknowledgement and apology on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and Women’s Link Worldwide published its account the same day. It recognised violations of rights including those to life, personal integrity, health and a life free of violence, affecting Esperancita, her mother, her grandmother, her aunt and a cousin.

Four ministries (Foreign Affairs, Public Health, Women and Justice) coordinated the event. In a note from DIECOM, the government’s communications directorate, the state said the gesture reaffirms its commitment to human dignity and to protecting children and adolescents.

The Los Prados adolescent health centre in Santo Domingo was renovated and now carries Rosaura’s name. Women’s Link Worldwide says the state also accepted its duty of full reparation, which covers compensation, rehabilitation, an investigation and guarantees that it will not happen again.

How the Case Reached an International Commission

Rosa Hernández began demanding an investigation in 2013. With no response from the state, she took the case in July 2017 to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a body of the Organization of American States that examines complaints against member governments.

The Commission admitted the case in 2020. Women’s Link Worldwide says the November ceremony answers recommendations in a merits report, the Commission’s findings on the facts, which has not been published.

Abortion remains fully criminalised in the Dominican Republic, including when a woman’s life is at risk or after rape, Women’s Link Worldwide notes. Rosa Hernández says the country must allow it in at least three legal situations, and the group says the state must still make structural changes so that it never happens again.

A challenge to the abortion provisions of the new Penal Code reached the Constitutional Court, the country’s top constitutional tribunal, which heard the parties on Wednesday 17 June 2026. According to a report of that hearing, the court reserved its decision.

What It Means for You

For travellers and families with ties to the island, the apology is a signal about how the state now describes its own health system. It is also a reminder that medical decisions in the country still happen under a ban with no exceptions, a rule that Esperancita’s mother links directly to her daughter’s death.

Two pending decisions will show how far the change goes: the Commission’s merits report and the Constitutional Court ruling. For wider background see our guides to health care in the Dominican Republic and the Dominican diaspora in the United States, or the Dominican Republic news hub.

What Is Not Known

Neither the government note nor the lawyers’ statement gives an amount or a timetable for compensation. Nor do they say whether any doctor or hospital official will be investigated.

No date has been announced for the Commission’s merits report or for the Constitutional Court’s decision. We also could not confirm which officials spoke at the ceremony.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Esperancita?

Esperancita was the nickname of Rosaura Almonte Hernández, a 16-year-old girl. She died on 17 August 2012 after being hospitalised with acute leukaemia while pregnant.

What did the Dominican state apologise for?

It acknowledged responsibility for violations of rights including those to life, personal integrity, health and a life free of violence. The apology was addressed to her mother and other relatives.

Is abortion legal in the Dominican Republic?

No. Women’s Link Worldwide says it is criminalised in all circumstances, including risk to a woman’s life and rape.

What happens next?

The Constitutional Court has yet to rule on a challenge to the Penal Code’s abortion provisions. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has not published its merits report.

Sources: Women’s Link Worldwide statement of 17 November 2026; DIECOM (government communications directorate) note, as published on 18 November 2026; Dominican Constitutional Court case TC-01-2026-0014, hearing of 17 June 2026; Rio Times Dominican Republic hub.

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