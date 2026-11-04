Dominican Port Cans Hide Suspected Cocaine

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · DRUG TRAFFICKING

Key Facts What is happening Dominican agents seized 674 cans of suspected cocaine disguised as beans at Caucedo port, announced on 3 November.

Why it matters The cans were bound for Europe, showing how Caribbean ports are used to move cocaine in containers.

The numbers The agents found 674 cans in one container, arrested two men and seized a truck and two phones.

Who is who The DNCD is the Dominican National Drug Control Directorate. Caucedo is a container port east of Santo Domingo.

What to watch Laboratory results on the cans’ contents and weight, and whether prosecutors name more suspects.

What it means for you No travel effect. The case shows cocaine moving through legitimate trade, with brands not involved.

Dominican anti-drug agents say they found cocaine hidden in cans that looked like beans in a shipping container headed for Portugal. Two men were arrested.

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What Agents Found

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) seized 674 cans of presumed cocaine, announced on Tuesday, 3 November. It happened at the Multimodal Caucedo port in Andrés, Boca Chica, east of Santo Domingo.

Agents opened a container with consolidated cargo and found cans made to look like beans. Officials said the cans were sealed and wrapped in clear plastic and carbon paper to avoid detection.

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According to the shipping manifest, the export container was due to leave Caucedo for Portugal. The agents acted on intelligence reports, which the DNCD did not detail.

Who Took Part and Who Was Arrested

The operation was joint and based on intelligence reports. It involved the DNCD, customs officers (DGA), military units and prosecutors.

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Agents arrested two men and seized a tractor truck, two mobile phones and documents. The detainees are to face the courts under Law 50-88 on drugs and controlled substances, and they are presumed innocent.

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How the Scheme Worked

Authorities described the method as substitution and contamination of consolidated cargo. In this approach, traffickers mix drugs into a legitimate shipment of mixed goods to slip past port checks.

The authorities stressed that the food brands and manufacturers have no link to the case. They attributed the scheme to international trafficking networks.

What It Means for You

The Dominican Republic is a transit point between South America and both the US and Europe. Seizures at its ports show the pressure on customs agents, who handle large volumes of container traffic.

For travellers, the case changes nothing about flights or tourism. Importers and exporters can expect tight inspections of mixed cargo.

What Is Not Known

The cans have gone to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), which will confirm the substance and weight. Until then the contents are only presumed cocaine.

The names of the two men and the owner of the cargo were not given. It is not known who ordered the shipment.

What Comes Next

The Public Ministry and DNCD intelligence units are widening the probe to identify, find and arrest other members of the network. No further arrests had been announced by Wednesday morning.

Earlier seizures are in Rio Times reports on 228 cocaine packages and a US$5.5 million bust. See also the Dominican Republic hub and the Santo Domingo city page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Dominican agents seize at Caucedo?

The DNCD seized 674 cans of presumed cocaine, made to look like beans, announced on 3 November. The container was bound for Portugal.

Who was arrested?

Two men were arrested, and a truck, two phones and documents were seized. Their names were not released, and they are presumed innocent.

Is it confirmed to be cocaine?

Not yet. The cans went to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences to confirm the substance and weight.

Are the food brands involved?

Officials said the brands and manufacturers have no link to the case. The method was a substitution of cargo.

Sources: Dominican National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD); Dominican General Directorate of Customs; Dominican Public Ministry; National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif); DNCD statement of 3 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).