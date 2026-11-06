Dominican President Plot Audio Emerges

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DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · SECURITY

Key Facts The audio A recording circulating on Friday 6 November 2026 has a voice speaking of preparing explosives.

The suspect Delvinson De la Cruz Sosa, 29, was arrested on Tuesday 3 November in Duarte province.

The hearing A judge postponed the decision on pretrial detention to Tuesday 10 November at 16:00.

The date in the file The court file names Friday 6 November, Constitution Day, at the National Congress.

The status He is presumed innocent, and the recording has not been tested in court.

An audio recording tied to the alleged Dominican president plot began circulating on Friday 6 November 2026. A voice attributed to the suspect speaks of preparing explosives, but the recording has not been tested in court.

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Prosecutors say Delvinson De la Cruz Sosa, 29, planned an attack on President Luis Abinader and was arrested on Tuesday 3 November. A hearing on whether he should be jailed before trial was postponed to Tuesday 10 November.

What the Audio Says

In the recording, a voice says it is preparing explosives and other things for the day they “go out,” which it says will be soon. The speaker also tells the listener to keep everyone available active, because a movement is being planned.

The audio was posted on social media by a Dominican communicator named Julissa Céspedes, and it appears to be a message sent to another person. Whether it is genuine, and whether the voice is the suspect’s, is for investigators and the court to establish.

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What Prosecutors Allege

The Public Ministry, the country’s prosecution service, says it arrested De la Cruz Sosa in San Francisco de Macorís, a city in Duarte province. Raids on an apartment and on the hardware store where he works turned up electronic devices and chemical substances, which are still being examined.

A judge, Josefina Noemí Díaz Marte, authorized the raids, and the court file says intelligence agencies flagged the threats. It names Friday 6 November 2026, during Constitution Day events at the National Congress, as the planned date.

The Court Hearing

Prosecutors Benedicto Arquímedes Reynoso Sánchez, Pedro Williams Concepción and Elington Santiago Villar sought pretrial detention at a hearing on Thursday 5 November. It was suspended after 8:30 in the evening, when the defense asked for time to study the evidence.

It resumes on Tuesday 10 November at 16:00. Wilson Camacho, who heads the national prosecution directorate, said the investigation remains open in the Duarte prosecutor’s office.

A Second Man Denies Any Role

Leomar Antonio Brens Brito, a sign painter, is among those detained in the investigation, and he denies any part in a plot. He says he was only asked twice to make a sign for the suspect, never made it, and has not threatened anyone.

Brens Brito said he was not mistreated and asked his family to stay calm. He described himself as a working man well known in his neighborhood.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Public Ministry is the Dominican prosecution service, and its prosecutors lead criminal cases. The National Intelligence Directorate, known as the DNI, is the state intelligence agency whose cybercrime division helped in this case.

Pretrial detention, called prisión preventiva, means a judge keeps a suspect in jail while the investigation continues. It is not a verdict, and the suspect keeps the presumption of innocence.

What It Means for You

The Dominican Republic is a Caribbean partner of the United States that many Americans visit. A suspected plot against its president, even an unproven one, draws attention to security around official events.

Our guide to security and crime in the Dominican Republic covers the wider picture. We first reported the arrest in our report on the man held over the alleged plot.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the audio is genuine or what the seized chemicals are. The Public Ministry and the court can answer, and the hearing on Tuesday 10 November is the next public step.

It is also not known whether the suspect or anyone else had a working plan beyond words. Prosecutors in Duarte can answer that, and they have said only that the investigation remains open.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the audio say?

A voice says explosives are being prepared for the day “we go out,” and that this will happen soon. The recording has not been tested in court.

Who is the suspect?

Delvinson De la Cruz Sosa, 29, was arrested on 3 November 2026 in San Francisco de Macorís. Prosecutors allege he planned an attack, and he is presumed innocent.

When is the next hearing?

The hearing on pretrial detention resumes on Tuesday 10 November 2026 at 16:00 in San Francisco de Macorís. The judge will decide after hearing the defense.

Where was the alleged attack planned?

The court file names the National Congress in Santo Domingo during Constitution Day events on Friday 6 November 2026. Prosecutors say the investigation remains open.

Sources: Dominican Public Ministry, requests filed for raids and pretrial detention, Duarte judicial district, 3 to 6 November 2026; Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services, San Francisco de Macorís, hearing record, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief