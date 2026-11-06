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since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Dominican Republic Latin America

Dominican Court Orders Falcondo Liquidation

By · November 6, 2026 · 5 min read
A lake at the foot of forested hills in Monseñor Nouel Province, Dominican Republic
File photo. A lake below forested hills in Monseñor Nouel Province, Dominican Republic, August 2014. Photo: Fausto Jimenez, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · NICKEL

Key Facts

  • The ruling A Santiago court ordered Falcondo’s judicial liquidation on 4 November 2026, state fund Fonper said.
  • Why The court found no conditions to continue restructuring the idled ferronickel miner.
  • Creditors Creditors have 10 business days to file claims once the ruling extract is first published.
  • Workers The state advanced about US$5.9 million to former workers, and Fonper is now a creditor.
  • Mine status Falcondo has been closed since 2023 and lacks a mining permit, a court-appointed verifier found.

A Dominican court has ordered the Falcondo liquidation, ending the nickel miner’s bid to restructure and putting its assets and debts under judicial supervision. Fonper, the state fund that represents the government in the company, announced the ruling on Thursday 5 November.

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The Seventh Chamber of the civil and commercial court in Santiago issued the decision on Wednesday 4 November. Creditors now have 10 business days to file their claims.

What the Court Decided

Fonper says the court, acting as the country’s restructuring and liquidation tribunal, issued ruling 975-2026-SSEN-00005. It found that no conditions exist to continue restructuring Falconbridge Dominicana, known as Falcondo, and ordered its liquidation under Law 141-15.

Fonper, the Fondo Patrimonial de las Empresas Reformadas, says Falcondo now enters a court-supervised process. The court will identify its assets and debts and decide how creditors’ claims are handled.

A guarded road gate with a barrier and a small guard booth, with forested hills behind, in Monseñor Nouel Province
File photo. A road gate with a guard booth below forested hills in Monseñor Nouel Province, Dominican Republic, July 2014. Photo: Fausto Jimenez, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why Restructuring Failed

The court provisionally admitted the company to restructuring on 16 February 2026 and appointed a verifier to examine its finances. In a report filed on 11 September, the verifier recommended liquidation instead.

The verifier said the company is not viable because it has been closed since 2023 and has no mining permit. The court’s order of 8 October gave creditors three business days to comment on that recommendation.

What Creditors Must Do

Anyone owed money by Falcondo must formally declare the debt in the court process. Fonper says they have 10 business days from the first publication of the ruling’s extract on the judiciary’s website.

The court-appointed verifier had already listed many potential creditors, including suppliers, service firms and state bodies. The court notes that their claims have not yet been verified.

Workers Were Paid First

Fonper said the state would pay about 360 million pesos (US$5.9 million at RD$60.57 per US$1 on 5 November) on 29 October. The payment covers labor debts and a court order from September authorized it.

Under that mechanism Fonper now stands as a creditor in the case. Its president, José Florentino, said Falcondo remains the debtor and the state can seek to recover the money from its assets.

How the Mine Reached This Point

In August a Dominican court ended Falcondo’s mining concessions for breach, as we reported in our earlier story on the concession ruling. The court cited a mining directorate certificate saying extraction stopped on 17 November 2023.

Falcondo’s registered address is Loma la Peguera, in Bonao, Monseñor Nouel Province, according to the court’s October order. The same order names Marcos Camhis as its legal representative.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Ferronickel is an iron-nickel alloy used mainly in stainless steel. Judicial liquidation means a court oversees the sale of a company’s assets to repay its debts.

Fonper says it represents the Dominican state in Falcondo. The restructuring and liquidation tribunal is a special civil chamber that handles company insolvency cases under Law 141-15.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the case shows what happens to a Caribbean ferronickel producer that has sat idle since 2023. The court, not the owner, will now decide how its assets are used.

Suppliers and contractors with unpaid invoices must now file claims to have any chance of recovery. Our report on the island’s new chief justice explains who sits at the top of its court system.

What Is Not Known

How much Falcondo owes, and what its assets are worth, is not known. The court and the verifier can say once creditors have filed their claims.

Whether Falcondo or any creditor will challenge the ruling is also open. Their lawyers and the court registry can say after the filing period ends.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Dominican court order for Falcondo?

It ordered Falcondo’s judicial liquidation on 4 November 2026, ending restructuring efforts. Fonper says the process will identify the company’s assets and debts.

How long do creditors have to file claims?

Creditors have 10 business days from the first publication of the ruling’s extract on the judiciary’s website. They must declare their claims formally in the case.

Why was liquidation recommended?

A court-appointed verifier said the company is not viable because it has been closed since 2023. It also has no mining permit.

Were Falcondo’s workers paid?

Fonper said the government would pay about 360 million pesos (US$5.9 million) in labor debts on 29 October. The state can seek to recover that money from Falcondo.

Sources: Fonper (Fondo Patrimonial de las Empresas Reformadas), statement on payment of Falcondo labor liabilities, 28 October 2026; Dominican judiciary, Seventh Chamber (Santiago) restructuring and liquidation tribunal, order 975-2026-TREE-00048, 8 October 2026; Fonper announcement of ruling 975-2026-SSEN-00005 ordering liquidation of Falcondo, 5 November 2026; Dominican tax authority (DGII), exchange-rate table citing the central bank, RD$60.5704 per US$1, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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