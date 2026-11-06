Djibouti Names a New Defence Minister

DJIBOUTI · DEFENCE

Key Facts The country Djibouti is a small Horn of Africa state on the Red Sea that hosts US and French forces.

The background Defence Minister Hassan Omar Mohamed died in France on Thursday 16 July 2026 while seeking medical care.

Why now The interior minister was still acting defence minister on 4 November, the day before the appointment.

What happened President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh named Aden Ali Mahamade defence minister by decree on Thursday 5 November 2026.

What it means for you US and French officials working with Djibouti’s army now have a named minister to deal with.

Still open Nothing announced so far says whether the new minister will change ties with foreign forces.

Djibouti has a new defence minister, after the interior minister had been covering the post on an interim basis. President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh named Aden Ali Mahamade to the job by decree on Thursday 5 November 2026, effective immediately.

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For US readers the appointment is worth watching because Djibouti hosts Camp Lemonnier, which the US government describes as the only enduring US military site in Africa. A defence minister is the usual civilian counterpart for foreign forces based on a host country’s soil, and that seat has now been filled.

Djiboutian Air Force helicopters on display at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport, Djibouti, 25 June 2023. Photo: Skilla1st, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Is the New Minister

The official announcement calls Aden Ali Mahamade familiar with the country’s diplomatic and security apparatus. He earlier headed international cooperation and was then named Djibouti’s ambassador to Eritrea, its northern neighbour.

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The announcement sets out no policy goals. It also does not name his predecessor.

Why the Post Was Open

The previous defence minister, Hassan Omar Mohamed, died on Thursday 16 July 2026 in France, where he was travelling for medical care. The presidency paid tribute to him as one of the country’s most loyal and talented public servants.

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The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, known as AUSSOM, said in a statement dated 16 July 2026 that the late minister had shown “unwavering support” for African Union peace operations. It also noted Djibouti’s contribution to the mission as a troop-contributing country.

As late as Wednesday 4 November, Interior Minister Omar Abdi Said was also acting as defence minister. In that role he received the keys to part of a naval base from France on Monday 2 November and met a European delegation on 4 November.

A Busy Week for the Armed Forces

On Monday 2 November France handed Djibouti’s armed forces 40 percent of the infrastructure at the naval base on Héron islet. The handover took place under the defence cooperation treaty the two countries signed on 24 July 2024.

French Ambassador Jérôme Bresson gave the keys to the acting minister at the general staff headquarters. A financing agreement for an infrastructure project to strengthen the army’s operational capacity was signed at the same ceremony.

A first strategic dialogue between the two countries took place on 11 June 2026 and produced a partnership plan for 2026 to 2028. French forces stationed in Djibouti took part in the joint technical studies that preceded the handover.

On Wednesday 4 November a delegation of the European Union’s Political and Security Committee, which brings together the 27 member states’ representatives on security and defence policy, held talks in Djibouti. It was led by Ambassador Lene Vensild and met Foreign Minister Abdoulkader Houssein Omar and the acting defence minister.

On Tuesday 3 November the foreign minister reported to the cabinet on the Third Russia-Africa Summit, held in Moscow on 28 and 29 October. The cabinet communiqué says the summit brought together representatives of 48 African states and Russia.

What It Means for US Readers

Camp Lemonnier is home to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, the US military’s regional task force, so Djibouti’s defence ministry is a natural point of contact for US commanders there. Djibouti also sits at the entrance to the Bab el-Mandeb strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

The US State Department rates Djibouti Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, because of terrorism. It advises reconsidering travel (Level 3) within 10 miles of the Eritrean border in the Tadjoura and Obock regions, and the advisory dates from 6 March 2025.

Companies, aid groups and shipping firms that deal with Djibouti’s armed forces now have a named minister to approach. None of the official announcements of 2 to 5 November mentions any change to the arrangements for US forces.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the new minister will change Djibouti’s security ties with the United States, France and other foreign forces. The presidency and the defence ministry can answer when he first speaks publicly on policy.

The size of the financing agreement signed at the Héron handover is not stated in the official account of the ceremony. The defence ministry and the French embassy in Djibouti can answer once the agreement is made public.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Djibouti’s new defence minister?

Aden Ali Mahamade was appointed on Thursday 5 November 2026 by decree of President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh. He earlier headed international cooperation and was then named ambassador to Eritrea.

Why did Djibouti need a new defence minister?

The previous minister, Hassan Omar Mohamed, died on Thursday 16 July 2026 in France, where he was travelling for medical care. Interior Minister Omar Abdi Said was also acting as defence minister as late as 4 November.

Does the United States have troops in Djibouti?

Yes, Camp Lemonnier hosts the US military‘s Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. The US government describes it as the only enduring US military site in Africa.

Is Djibouti safe for American travellers?

The US State Department rates Djibouti Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, because of terrorism. It advises reconsidering travel within 10 miles of the Eritrean border in the Tadjoura and Obock regions.

What did France hand over on 2 November?

France gave Djibouti’s armed forces 40 percent of the infrastructure at the Héron naval base under the 2024 defence cooperation treaty. The size of the related financing agreement is not stated in the official account.

Sources: Djibouti government announcements of 2 to 5 November 2026 (decree appointing the Minister of Defence; Council of Ministers of 3 November; Héron base handover; EU delegation visit), Presidency of Djibouti, tribute to Hassan Omar Mohamed, and the AUSSOM statement of 16 July 2026. US government pages: Camp Lemonnier installation guide, US Africa Command story on the task force and the Djibouti travel advisory.