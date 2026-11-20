A small purchase through a staff share plan by the head of De Beers is, in our reading, no signal about the sale. The sale of the diamond business is still unsigned.

File photo, 2016. The Letšeng diamond mine plant and camp at night at Letšeng-la-Terae in Lesotho's Mokhotlong district. (Photo: Lschefa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Companies: South Africa

Al Cook, chief executive of the diamond company De Beers, acquired 10 shares in its parent, the London-listed miner Anglo American, on 16 November 2026. They were worth £372.20 (about US$488), half of them added by the company, and Anglo disclosed the deal two days later in a notice about a staff share plan, which in our reading is no signal.

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The filing belongs to a monthly employee share plan, and it matters mainly as a reminder of a bigger story. Anglo is trying to sell its 85% stake in De Beers, and African governments are lining up for a share.

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Key Facts Who. Al Cook, chief executive of De Beers, the diamond producer 85% owned by Anglo American.

What. Acquired 10 Anglo shares at £37.22 each, five of them company-matched, through a staff plan.

Where. London Stock Exchange, disclosed through its regulatory news service.

When. Acquired on 16 November, disclosed on 18 November 2026.

As of 20 November 2026, 09:15 GMT.

A small purchase through a staff share plan by the head of De Beers is, in our reading, no signal about the sale. The sale of the diamond business is still unsigned.

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Anglo published the notice on 18 November on the London Stock Exchange’s regulatory news service, under the heading “Director/PDMR Shareholding”. PDMR stands for person discharging managerial responsibility, a senior manager whose dealings in company shares must be disclosed under UK market abuse rules.

Cook’s shares were Partnership Shares (bought by the employee) and Matching Shares (added by the company) under Anglo’s Share Incentive Plan, a plan the notice calls an HMRC-approved all-employee share plan; HMRC is the UK tax authority. The notice says staff buy shares through monthly salary deductions and the company allots an equal number of Matching Shares.

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Cook was not the only name on the list. The same notice covered Anglo chief executive Duncan Wanblad, finance chief John Heasley and five other senior managers, who each received 8 shares at the same price on 16 November.

One of them, Alison Atkinson, who runs projects and development, exercised 1,110 options at £16.70 (about US$21.88) each under Sharesave, a savings-linked option plan, and kept the shares on 17 November, on top of her 8 plan shares. An earlier notice of 16 October 2026 reported the same kind of plan purchase, made on 14 October.

The notice lists the Cook purchase under an all-employee plan, so it is not an open-market trade that investors might read for confidence. At about US$488 (at 1.31 dollars per pound, the 20 November rate from the market-data provider RT), it is in our judgement too small to say anything about his view of the sale.

File photo, April 2019. A road in Gaborone’s business district. Botswana, whose capital this is, owns 15% of De Beers. (Photo: Jota @ BRAZIL, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The real story is the sale itself. Anglo has said it will sell its 85% of De Beers, while Botswana owns the other 15% and holds a right of first refusal, which lets it match a buyer’s offer.

On Monday 9 November 2026, Botswana’s President Duma Boko told parliament that his country will double its holding to 30% and become the largest shareholder. Anglo said the same day that it is “encouraged by the progress we have made to date”.

Anglo added that it continues to work with Botswana’s government, other governments and the Global Diamond Consortium “towards agreeing binding transaction documents”. The consortium is an investor group led by Gareth Penny, a former De Beers chief executive, and a Botswana official said in July 2026 that Anglo had chosen it as buyer.

On Friday 13 November 2026, a spokesperson for Angola’s mines ministry said that Angola seeks a 10% holding. A 10% stake for Namibia has also been reported, but it is unconfirmed.

No price has been confirmed. Nothing is signed, and neither the signing date nor the final stakes are known.

For American readers, the link is the jewellery counter. De Beers is one of the best-known names in diamond jewellery in our view, so who owns it, and how much say African governments gain, can affect supply and pricing to US buyers and retailers.

Anglo has its primary listing in London and another in Johannesburg, among other listings. Readers who follow the group can find more in South Africa news.

Until a binding agreement appears, the 10-share purchase stays what the notice says it is, a small transaction inside a staff plan. The next real signal would be the signed documents that Anglo says it is working towards.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the purchase suggest Cook expects the sale to go ahead?

No. The notice lists the purchase under an all-employee share plan, so in our judgement it carries no information about the sale.

What is a PDMR notice?

It is a disclosure that UK market abuse rules require when a senior manager deals in company shares. It lets investors see such dealings, however small.

Who will own De Beers after the sale?

That is not decided. Botswana says it will become the largest shareholder if the deal closes, but Anglo has not signed binding documents and the final stakes are unconfirmed.

Sources: Anglo American plc Director/PDMR Shareholding notice, 18 November 2026 (London Stock Exchange regulatory news service); Anglo American statement, 9 November 2026; Botswana president’s address to parliament, 9 November 2026; Angolan mines ministry, 13 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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