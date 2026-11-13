Colombia September Retail Sales Jump 9.7%

Rio Times Markets · Colombia

Key Facts RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → What happened Colombian retail sales rose 9.7% in September 2026 from a year earlier, after 7.3% in August.

Versus forecast Analysts expected 8.7%, so the result beat the consensus forecast by 1.0 percentage point.

The trend Sales grew 5.3% in July and 7.3% in August, so September is the fastest of the three.

What would end it October data falling back toward 7.3% would suggest the jump faded; a reading near 8.7% would confirm it.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombian shoppers spent more in September 2026 than analysts expected, and faster than in any of the previous two months.

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What Changed

Colombian retail sales grew 9.7% in September 2026 compared with September 2025. That is 2.4 percentage points faster than August’s 7.3%.

Analysts had expected 8.7%, so the result beat the forecast by 1.0 percentage point. It is the third monthly reading in a row above 5%, after 5.3% in July and 7.3% in August.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Where It Sits In The Trend

Retail growth has been climbing since July. The September figure continues that run and is the strongest of the three months.

A single month can be swung by timing, such as the number of trading days. That is why analysts watch the direction over several months, not one print.

In plain English Year on year compares one month with the same month a year earlier. The consensus is the average forecast of economists polled before the release.

What It Means For You

Shops and the companies that supply them are the clearest gainers, and the figure suggests Colombian households were still spending in September. For an investor abroad, firm domestic demand supports the case that the economy is holding up.

The result also suggests the consumer is a source of strength while other parts of the economy are less certain. One month does not make a trend, so the next reading matters more than this one.

What Is Not Known Yet

The calendar data does not break sales down by product, so it is unclear what drove the jump. DANE, Colombia’s national statistics agency, publishes that split in its full bulletin.

It is also not known whether prices or volumes did most of the work. The calendar figure does not say.

What Would Change It

October data at or above the 8.7% forecast would confirm that the acceleration is more than a one-off. A reading that slips back toward the 7.3% of August would suggest September was a temporary jump.

Slower household credit or weaker confidence would be the first signs of a fade. Firmer jobs data would support the stronger reading.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar; DANE, Colombia’s national statistics agency, for the earlier July and August readings. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How fast did Colombian retail sales grow in September 2026?

Retail sales rose 9.7% year on year in September 2026. That beat the 8.7% consensus forecast and August’s 7.3%.

What does year on year mean here?

It compares September 2026 with September 2025. A 9.7% reading means sales were 9.7% higher than a year earlier.

Why did Colombian retail sales speed up?

The cause is not yet known, because the calendar data has no breakdown by product. DANE’s full bulletin splits sales by category and will show what drove it.

What would show the pick-up is lasting?

October data staying near or above the 8.7% forecast would support it. A fall back toward 7.3% would suggest September was a one-off jump.