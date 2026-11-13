Blast Goes Off Beside Cali Police Patrol

COLOMBIA · SECURITY

An explosive device went off beside a Colombian police patrol near the Siloé hillside district of Cali late on Thursday 12 November 2026, and the blast was heard in several parts of the city. The Cali Metropolitan Police, the city’s police command, reported no injuries and called the incident a terrorist attack.

It is the second explosive attack in Cali in less than two days, and it comes less than a day before the Colombia national team plays Chile in the city. Attacks on police in Cali have recurred in recent months.

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Key Facts Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What A device exploded beside a police special-operations patrol between Siloé and El Lido, near a police base.

When Late on Thursday 12 November 2026, local time.

Hurt Police report no injuries; one civilian was treated for shock. A motorcycle at the scene was damaged.

Unknown Who is responsible, and whether the device was thrown or planted.

As of 06:30 GMT on Friday 13 November 2026.

What Police Have Confirmed

The Cali Metropolitan Police said on X that the blast was probably caused by an explosive device thrown as a patrol of the Special Operations Group (GOES) drove past, and that there were no injuries. GOES is a special-operations unit of the national police, and the police called the incident a terrorist attack.

Colombian media reports mention that the device may instead have been planted beside the road, and the authorities have not settled the question. City security officials said it was not a motorcycle bomb, although early reports had mentioned one.

A civilian motorcycle at the scene was damaged, and city security officials said one person was treated for shock. Early reports placed the blast at the Carabineros school, part of the rural-policing branch of the national police, and the authorities said the police facility was not the target.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Where It Happened

Siloé is a hillside neighbourhood of Cali, the capital of Valle del Cauca department. The blast took place on a road between Siloé and the El Lido district, close to the Carabineros school and base.

A view over Cali from the hills above the city. File photo, not from the scene. Photo: Hectorangelazul, 2016, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Images shared on social media showed a column of white smoke rising from the hillside. Officers cordoned off the area while specialists examined the scene.

A Second Attack in Two Days

Early on Wednesday 11 November, an explosive was thrown at the Cali office of a national broadcaster, causing damage but no injuries, according to local reports. No link between that attack and Thursday’s blast has been established.

In December 2025 an attack on police in Cali killed two officers, and police said it matched the profile of the ELN, a Colombian guerrilla group. An attack on a patrol on 17 October 2026 in the Montebello area of Cali wounded at least three officers.

Why It Matters

Cali is Colombia’s third-largest city, and repeated blasts against police raise hard questions about its security. The city’s ombudsman, an official who defends residents’ rights, said the city “cannot go on living under the terror of the violent”; he is Gerardo Mendoza Castrillón.

The authorities have so far named no suspect or group. Our earlier report covers an explosive attack at a Cali highway toll booth.

What It Means for You

If you plan to travel to Cali, check your government’s travel advice and local alerts, and avoid cordoned areas near Siloé. The Colombia v Chile friendly is due at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali on Friday 13 November, with a kick-off reported for 7 p.m. local time (7 p.m. in New York); check the Colombian Football Federation for changes.

Ticket income from the match goes to earthquake reconstruction. For wider context on Colombia’s security picture, see our Colombia news page and the report on a police officer killed in Casanare.

What Is Not Known

Who carried out the attack, and whether any group has claimed it.

Whether the device was thrown at the patrol or planted beside the road; officials have described both possibilities.

Whether the attack is linked to the explosive attack on a broadcaster on 11 November.

Whether security around Friday’s match will change.

We will update this article when the police release a full account. Readers can follow related developments in our Colombia news section.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Siloé, Cali?

An explosive device went off as a police special-operations patrol passed between Siloé and El Lido late on 12 November 2026. The Cali Metropolitan Police reported no injuries.

Who is behind the Cali attack?

No one has been named. The authorities have not announced arrests, and no group has claimed responsibility.

Is Cali safe to visit?

Check your government’s travel advice and local alerts before going. Authorities cordoned off the area around Siloé after the blast.

Is the Colombia v Chile match still on in Cali?

The friendly is scheduled for Friday 13 November 2026 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, with a kick-off reported for 7 p.m. local time. Check the Colombian Football Federation for any change.

Sources: Cali Metropolitan Police (Policía Metropolitana de Santiago de Cali) statement on X, 12 November 2026; Colombian National Police; Cali district ombudsman (Personería de Cali) statement on X; Colombian Football Federation (fcf.com.co) schedule for the friendlies against Chile.

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