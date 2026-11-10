Colombia October Inflation Edges Up to 6.3%
Rio Times Markets · Colombia
Key Facts
- The figure Colombia’s annual inflation was 6.30% in October 2026, up from 6.29% in September.
- Versus forecast Both readings came in about 0.1 point below the consensus forecast; monthly prices rose 0.20%.
- The trend Monthly price growth slowed from 0.37% in September; October 2025 inflation was 5.51%.
- Why Food cost 7.31% more than a year earlier, led by beef and potatoes.
- What ends it A November annual rate below 6.29% would show the first real turn lower.
Colombia’s annual inflation edged up to 6.30% in October 2026, but prices rose more slowly than forecast on the month.
What Changed
Colombia’s annual inflation rate, the rise in consumer prices over 12 months, was 6.30% in October 2026. That is one hundredth of a point above the 6.29% of September, and DANE put the monthly rise at 0.20%.
The consensus forecast, the average of analysts’ estimates on the RT economic calendar, was 6.4% for the year and 0.3% for the month, so both came in lower. Prices have risen 5.94% since the start of January.
Where It Sits in the Trend
A year earlier, in October 2025, annual inflation was 5.51%, so prices now rise faster than they did then. September’s monthly rise was 0.37%, almost twice October’s.
The annual rate has therefore stalled near 6.3% even as the monthly pace cooled. That gap is the main reason the yearly figure has not yet turned down.
Why It Moved
Food is the biggest weight on the yearly number: food and non-alcoholic drinks cost 7.31% more than a year ago, according to DANE. Potatoes rose 8.25% in October alone, and beef and its products were 13.31% dearer than a year earlier.
In the month itself food rose only 0.19%, which helps explain the softer monthly print. Which other groups, such as housing and utilities, pulled the annual rate up is not covered here.
What It Means for Readers Abroad
Colombian households spend a large share of income on food, so dearer beef and potatoes hit them first. For foreign investors, inflation above 6% keeps pressure on the central bank, Banco de la República, to hold interest rates high.
High rates support the peso’s yield but make loans costly for local companies. A slower monthly pace is the first sign that the squeeze could ease.
What Would Confirm or End the Pause
A November annual rate below 6.29% would be the first real fall in months and would suggest the monthly cooling is feeding through. A monthly reading near 0.2% would back that view.
A monthly rise back above 0.3%, or an annual rate above 6.4%, would point to renewed pressure from food or utilities. That would delay any relief for households.
What Is Not Known Yet
It is not yet known what the central bank will decide at its next meeting. The full DANE breakdown by city and spending group has not been reviewed here.
More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier readings: Colombia inflation in September and the analyst forecast for October.
Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Colombia’s inflation rate in October 2026?
Annual inflation was 6.30%, up from 6.29% in September, according to DANE. Prices rose 0.20% on the month, down from 0.37%.
Was inflation higher or lower than expected?
Lower. The RT economic calendar consensus was 6.4% for the year and 0.3% for the month, so both readings missed on the downside by about 0.1 point.
What is pushing Colombian prices up?
Food is the main driver. Food and non-alcoholic drinks were 7.31% dearer than a year earlier, with beef up 13.31%.
What would show inflation is easing?
An annual rate below 6.29% in November would be the first real turn lower. Monthly increases near or below 0.2% would back it up.
In depth
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